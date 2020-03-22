Citations will continue for safety-related parking violations





As people in Berkeley and throughout California stay home to limit the spread of COVID-19, the City is suspending various parking enforcement. Everyone should still follow normal parking rules about fire hydrants, disabled parking zones, bus stops, and other regulations that support safety and access to essential services.This temporary suspension of rules by City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley is intended to make it easier to shelter in place. Normal daily patterns of traffic and parking needs have changed, and we are all adjusting. We’ll be monitoring the situation, and we may realize that changes need to be made.

Enforcement suspended for meters and residential permit parking

While the shelter in place order is in effect, the CIty will not enforce rules related to:

parking meters

time limited parking

school zones

residential permit parking

We ask that people be considerate and not park for long periods around venues that are struggling during this time, such as restaurants doing pick-up and delivery only, or destinations that we all need, such as a grocery store.

Enforcement continues for safety and access violations

We will continue to issue citations for parking violations that impact public safety or impede access to essential services, as these issues become even more important during a public health emergency. This includes:

red curbs and fire hydrants

disabled parking blue zones

street sweeping

yellow zones in commercial areas

double parking

We will enforce prohibitions on parking in construction zones and driveways by complaint only.

Visit cityofberkeley.info/ covid19 for additional information on COVID-19, frequently asked questions on the Health Officer’s order, and changes to City services.