The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is coming under increasing criticism as the Coronavirus envelops America in its tight grip.



The CDC shipped hundreds of defective diagnostic kits to state laboratories compounding a serious health epidemic. President Trump downplayed the looming epidemic accusing the Democrats of inflating the crisis. His positive “hunch” is not reassuring.



The persistent drumbeat of positive test results has cast serious doubts on the validity of US testing. Much valuable time has been squandered allowing the Coronavirus to spread. Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at Harvard University was not so forgiving:“The incompetence has really exceeded what anyone would expect with the C.D.C - this is not a difficult problem to solve in the world of viruses.”



The CDC and the government should dial back on their collective pride and accept the World Health Organization (WHO)’s recommendation to use a far more reliable German testing kit.



The obscene military budget should be slashed and the accrued savings used to offer a free test to all Americans.