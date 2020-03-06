Worth Noting and Responding with phone call or email:

As of this writing, (Saturday morning), no Berkeley City meetings have been cancelled due to Covid-19. In fact, another meeting announcement arrived as this was being finalized. Community meetings and events are being cancelled so check for updates.

Monday – Agenda Committee at 2:30 pm is the plan for March 24 City Council meeting. #22. is the proposed Charter amendment to establish a Police Board. There are no documents in the agenda packet describing the proposed new Police Board.

Tuesday – Regular City Council meeting at 6 pm includes #23. Emergency Outdoor Shelter and 24. Fair Chance Housing (ban the box for housing).

Wednesday – Kate Harrison will be at the Homeless Commission at 7 pm to answer questions about the Emergency Outdoor Shelter

Thursday –.#2 in the 10 am Budget Committee agenda is accepting Cryptocurrency as tax payment. There will be a community meeting at 7 pm on the “revitalization” of North Berkeley.

The Police Commission at 7 pm will be discussing scheduling a special meeting regarding the Charter amendment, not the content of the amendment

Future

March 17, 4 pm - Special City Council meeting agenda: 1. Adoption of Ordinance Excavation for Video and Telecommunications systems and revised guidelines for issuance of Public Right-of-Way Permits, 2. Updating Telecom Ordinances.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Sunday, March 8, 2020 - Daylight Savings Begins - Spring Forward

No City meetings or events found

Monday, March 9, 2020

City Council Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community Committee, 10 am, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. Listening session Homeless, 3. Healthy Checkout (removing junk food from checkout, 4. a.&b. Modify Policies Related to Enforcement of Berkeley Smoke-Free Multi-Unit Housing Ordinance, 5. a.&b. Smoke free multi-unit housing, a. make complaint process easier, increase staffing for enforcement, referrals on whether to include cannabis b. City Manager requests referral for financial and legal analysis

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Health,_Life_Enrichment,_Equity___Community.aspx

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room,

Agenda Planning for March 24 Council meeting: CONSENT: 7. Contract $143,000 ($38,000 contingency) with Lind Marine for removal and disposal derelict and abandoned vessels, 8.Contract add $210,000 total $305,000 with Affordable Painting Services, Inc. for Park Buildings, 11. Contract $3,491,917 (includes $317,447 contingency) with Ghilotti Construction, Inc for Brose Garden Pergola Reconstruction & Site Improvements, 13. 60-year term Lease Agreement 5/4/2020-12/31/2080 200 Marina Blvd for Doubletree Hotel City contribution $3,000,000 for Marina street improvements, 22. Ballot Initiative Charter Amendment to Establish Police Board and Director of Police Accountability, 24. Upgrade Residential and Commercial Customers to 100% Renewable, 25. Require Inclusionary Units (20%) in new developments (10 or more units) in Qualified Opportunity Zones, (more complete agenda follows meeting list)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board - Budget & Personnel Committee Meeting, 5:30 pm, at 2001 Center, Law Library, 2nd Floor

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Parks and Waterfront Commission – Subcommittee Adopt-a-Spot, 1 – 3 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor, Cypress Room,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx

Youth Commission, 6:30 pm at 1730 Oregon St, Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Services Center,

Agenda: 10. Letter to BUSD recommending action against sexual assault, 11. Letter to BUSD recommending elimination of single use plastic, 12. Approval Sexual Assault Subcommittee

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Youth_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, is suspended in response to the Covid-19 Berkeley Declaration of Emergency

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Berkeley City Council, 1231 Addison Street, BUSD Board Room,

3:30 pm Closed Session: 1. Pending Litigation, b. 2. Conference with Labor Negotiators

6:00 pm – 11:00 pm, Regular Meeting: CONSENT: 1. Contract 3-15-2020 to 3-14-2023 with option two 1 yr renewals for $2.7 million over 5 years with Blaisdell’s Business Products for Office supplies, small equipment and office furniture, 2. Contract $100,000 thru 6-30-2022 with Resource Development for results based accountability to evaluate mental health programs, 3. Loan $7.1 million to BRIDGE Housing for acquisition and predevelopment of proposed affordable housing project at 1740 San Pablo, 4. Establish standing list of City’s Labor Negotiators, 5. Contract add $20,000 total $65,000 with Cadalys, Inc for software for BESO (Building Energy Saving Ordinance), 6. Contract add $65,081 total $365,773 (term 5-15-2013 to 6-30-2021) with SSP Data Products, Inc. for Barracuda Backup Solution with Hosted Cloud Storage, 7. Accept donation $9,500 from Friends of Ohlone Park for Ohlone Park Mural Garden, 8. Grant application for $150,000 to National Fitness Campaign for Fitness Courts, 9. Contract add $125,000 total $1,386,771 with 2M Associates for Tuolumne Camp Project, 10. Contract add $40,000 total $280,000 with APB General Engineering for Hillview Road and Woodside Road drainage improvement project, 11. $457,000 to purchase 2019 John Deere Co. 644L 20 Ton Hybrid Wheel Loader with Pape Machinery, Inc, 12. Vision Zero Action Plan, 13. Use Portion Cannabis Tax Proceeds to fund subsidies 1000 Person Plan (homeless) 14. Oppose S.2059 – Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act of 2019 with letters to Feinstein, Harris, Lee and Trump, 15. Support AB 1839 – CA Green New Deal, 16. Support AB 2037 – Hospital Closure Notification, 17. Refer to Planning Commission Update definition “Research and Development,” 18. Referral to City Manager to study feasibility of 1890 Alcatraz (city owned) as site for African American Holistic Resource Center and affordable housing, 19. Allocation U1 General Fund Revenues, 20. Letter Supporting Reviving Berkeley Bus Rapid Transit, 21. Affirm support for People of Tibet, ACTION: 22. Electric Bike Share Program Franchise Amendment with Bay Area Motivate, subsidiary of Lyft for shared electric bikes, 23. Direct City Manager to Lease CalTrans Property at University and West Frontage Road for temporary outdoor shelter and immediately provide handwashing, toilet and garbage pick-up, 24. Ronald V. Dellums Fair Chance Housing Access, 25. Ballot Initiative to increase City Council Salary, 26. Disposition (sale) 1631 Fifth Street, 27. Surveillance Technology and Acquisition Reports and Body Worn Cameras Policy, INFORMATION REPORTS: 28. Economic Dashboards and Demographic Profile Update, 29. 2019 FY 4th Quarter Investment report, 30. 2020 FY 1st qtr report, 31. Audit Status Report from Public Works towards 2020 Zero Waste Goal, 32. Audit Status report from Public Works on Zero Waste Activities, 33. Proposed Navigable Cities Framework for access for People with Disabilities from Commission, 34. Peace and Justice Commission Workplan.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board Eviction / Foreclosure Section 8, 5 pm, at 2001 Center, Law Library, 2nd Floor

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Homeless Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 6. Q&A with Kate Harrison on Emergency Outdoor Shelter, 6. Response to Coronovirus, 10. Pathways/STAIR, 12. Lifelong Street Medicine proposal, 13. Homeless persons on Caltrans property,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Parks and Waterfront Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2800 Park St, Frances Albrier Community Center, Agenda: 8. Ferry/Pier/BMASP, 10. Presentation: Frances Albrier Ctr Measure T1 Planning & Design, 12. Waiver Marina Berth Fees for 4 non-profits, 13. Kite Festival funding

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx

Police Review Commission, 7 – 10 pm, at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 8. Subcommittee Reports a. Lexipol Policies, b. Standard of Proof, c. Use of Force, 10. a. Possible special meeting on ballot measure to amend City Charter to reform civilian oversight of Berkeley police, c. Lexipol policies Medical Aid and Response, Animal Control https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, March 12, 2020

City Council Budget & Finance Committee, 10 am, at 1947 Center, 3rd Floor Magnolia Room, Agenda: 2. New Ordinance to accept Cannabis tax payment and certain industries (with approval) in Cryptocurrency, 3. FY 2020 Annual Appropriations ordinance $28,585,263 (gross), $15,378,568 (net), 4. FY 2020 Mid-year Budget Update, 5. Allocating 50% of Car Fees (Vehicle-in-Lieu Tax) for Street Improvements

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Budget___Finance.aspx

Community Environmental Advisory Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: 2. Expansion Cigarette Butt Receptacles, 3. Bee City Initiative Update

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Community_Environmental_Advisory_Commission/

Zoning Adjustment Board, 7 pm at 1231 Addison St, BUSD Board Room

2150-2176 Kittredge – demolish carwash, 5-story commercial building, construct 75’ 7-story mixed use building, 165 dwelling units, 52 vehicle spaces, 23,000 sq ft commercial space

1449 Grizzly Peak – construct 500 sq ft addition (5th bedroom) on 3rd story of 2791 3-story single family home, construct perimeter fence 6’2” to 8’7” on side and rear property lines

2650 Telegraph – demolish existing commercial building, construct 5-story, 45 dwelling units (including 4 very low-income units) mixed use building with 20 vehicle parking spaces, 50 bicycle spaces.

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

The Solano Avenue Revitalization Plan & T1 Bond Projects in North Berkeley, 7 – 9 pm at Thousand Oaks Baptist Church, 1821 Catalina @ Colusa, hand sanitizer and wet wipes will be provided, no food or beverages will be served. Bring your own water.

Friday, March 13, 2020

Berkeley City Reduced Service Day

Saturday, March 14, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Sunday, March 15, 2020

No City meetings or events found

_____________________

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda Planning for March 24 Council meeting: CONSENT: 1. November election d. policies for candidate statements, 3. Annual appropriations $28,565263(gross) $15,378,568(net), 6. Contract $93,600 with Sonya Dublin External Evaluator Tobacco Prevention Program thru 6/30/2021, 7. Contract $143,000 ($38,000 contingency) with Lind Marine for removal and disposal derelict and abandoned vessels, 8.Contract add $210,000 total $305,000 with Affordable Painting Services, Inc. for Park Buildings, 9. Add $300,000 total $500,000with Bay Area Tree Specialists as needed tree services, 10. Add $300,000 total $375,000with ERA Construction Inc for concrete repair in Parks and along Pathways, 11. Contract $3,491,917 (includes $317,447 contingency) with Ghilotti Construction, Inc for Brose Garden Pergola Reconstruction & Site Improvements, 12. Contract $485,000 with Vol Ten Corporation DBA Delta Charter for bus transportation for Day Camp & Summer Programs 6/1/2020-6/1/2025, 13. 60-year term Lease Agreement 5/4/2020-12/31/2080 200 Marina Blvd for Doubletree Hotel City contribution $3,000,000 for Marina street improvements, 14. Add $162,568 total $233,868 with Bigbelly Solar Compacting Trash and Recycling Receptacles term remains 8/1/2018-6/30/2023, 15. Funding $1,000,000 to EBMUD FY 2020-FY 2024 to control wet weather overflows and bypasses, 18. Support SB 54 & AB 1080 CA Circular Economy and Plastic Pollution Reduction Act (only 9% of plastic is recycled, 18 billion tons of plastic are added to the oceans each year), 19. Support SB 1160 Public Utilities undergrounding, ACTION: 20. Redesign and Redesign Rose Garden Inn, 21. Zoning Ordinance Hearing for Family Daycare Homes to comply with SB 234, 22. Ballot Initiative Charter Amendment to Establish Police Board and Director of Police Accountability, 23. Renaming Shattuck (east) Center – University, 24. Upgrade Residential and Commercial Customers to 100% Renewable, 25. Require Inclusionary Units (20%) in new developments (10 or more units) in Qualified Opportunity Zones, 26. Budget Referral $153,000 to Fund Berkeley Youthworks, INFORMATION: 27. FY2020 Mid-year Budget Update, 29. Audit Recommendation Status 911 Dispatchers, 30. Children, Youth, and Recreation Commission WorkPlan, 31. Civic Arts Grants Program, 32. Council Referral-Commemorative Tree Program.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx

____________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

1132 Amador 3/30/20

1533 Beverly 3/12/2020

2565 Buena Vista 3/11/2020

1237.5 Carrison 3/10/2020

1484 Grizzly Peak 3/24/2020

1660 Lincoln 3/12/2020

11 Maryland3/26/2020

74 Oak Ridge 3/19/2020

1231 Ordway 3/17/2020

1919 Oregon 3/16/2020

1315 Peralta 3/17/2020

2418 Sacramento 3/18/2020

2421 Seventh 3/12/2020

2920 Seventh 3/16/2020

1665 Thousand Oaks 3/26/2020

1652 University 3/12/2020

LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx

LPC 1399 Queens Road #LMIN2019-0003

___________________

WORKSHOPS

March 17 – CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update

July 21– no workshops scheduled “yet”

Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement/Website Update

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Ohlone History and Culture)special meeting)

Systems Realignment

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

