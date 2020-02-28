h There is a lot of information in the weekly summary of meetings, the introduction is given as a guide to meetings with items of high interest or potential high impact. Those meetings have a double **. The best opportunity for input is at the City Council policy committees and key Boards and Commissions







Worth Noting and Showing Up:





Super Tuesday March 3 California Primary Day: - Polls open 7 am and close at 8 pm,

Wednesday: Planning Commission is conducting a public hearing on eliminating off-street parking minimum requirements for multi-unit buildings.

is conducting a public hearing on eliminating off-street parking minimum requirements for multi-unit buildings. Thursday: morning – Council Land Use Committee TOPA (Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act,) afternoon – Council FITS Policy Committee phase out of sale of (new) gas/diesel/natural gas powered passenger vehicles, evening – Housing Advisory Commission

(Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act,) phase out of sale of (new) gas/diesel/natural gas powered passenger vehicles, Sunday – March 8 – Daylight Savings begins

Sunday, March 1, 2020

Don’t delay,The agenda for the March 10 City Council meeting is available for comment to Council and follows the list of meetings.

Ben Bartlett Councilmember District 3 & Mayor Jesse Arreguin Office Hours, 2 - 4 pm, at 3250 Adeline, Vault Cafe

Monday, March 2, 2020

Peace and Justice Commission, 7 pm at 2180 Milvia, 1st Floor Cypress Room, Agenda: 7. Revised resolution opposing new US base construction in Henoko-Oura Bay of Okinawa, 8. Resolution opposing war in Iran, 11. Social Justice Framework on Human Needs in Berkeley

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/ContentDisplay.aspx?id=13054

Personnel Board, 7 – 9 pm, 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Conference Room, Agenda: V. Recommendation to Establish Classification and Salary Range of Communications Specialist.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Personnel_Board_Homepage.aspx

Tax the Rich Rally, with music by Occupella, 4 – 5 pm at the Top of Solano in front of the Closed Oaks Theater, Rain Cancels.

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Super Tuesday – Primaries in California, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia.

Sanctuary City Task Force, 4 - 5:30 pm at 2180 Milvia, reconvening of task force, contact TTrachtenberg@cityofberkeley.info

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Board of Library Trustees, 6:30 pm at 1901 Russell St, Tarea Hall Pittman South Branch Library, Agenda: II.B. Add $30,000 and extend contract 2 yrs to Dec 31, 2022, total $80,000 with Roberto Salcido dba Hercules Electric for on-call electrical services, II.C. 5th Contract renewal with Noll & Tam Architects for Central Library Area Improvements project add $20,000 total $585,416 thru June 30, 2021, II.D. Accept $60,000 from CA State Library Fund for10 GB Internet connection. III. Discuss Moss Adams analysis and recommendations.

https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees

Commission on Disability, 6:30 – 9 pm at 1947 Center, 4th Floor, Agenda: 2. Elevator Ordinance, 3. Paratransit Update, 4. Presentation Berkeley Preparedness Network, 5. BART Advisory Appointment,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Commission_on_Disability_Homepage.aspx

**Planning Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 2939 Ellis, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 9. Public Hearing Parking Reform – eliminate minimum off-street parking requirements except in High Fire zones, establish off-street parking maximums and establish TDM (Transit Demand Management) Program, unbundle parking except when prohibited by Federal Funding.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Thursday, March 5, 2020

**City Council Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Committee, 10:30 am, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act - new ordinance giving tenants the opportunity to collectively purchase the property they live in

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Land_Use,_Housing___Economic_Development.aspx

**City Council Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment & Sustainability Committee, 2 pm, at 2180 Milvia, 6th Floor Redwood Room, Agenda: 2. Ordinance terminating the sale of gas, diesel and natural gas powered passenger vehicles and City fleets by 2025 (phase out program), 3. Bright Streets Initiative (improve street safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and near schools), 4. Potential Bonding and funding opportunities for improving PCI (Paving Condition Index) and creating paving master plan. FUTURE meetings: Traffic Circles, Plastic Bags.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Facilities,_Infrastructure,_Transportation,_Environment,___Sustainability.aspx

Cannabis Commission, 2 – 4 pm, at 1947 Center, Multi-purpose Room, Basement, Agenda: VII. A. Berkeley Ordinance, B. Active State Legislation

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/MedicalCannabis/

**Housing Advisory Commission, 7 – 9 pm at 2939 Ellis St, South Berkeley Senior Center, Agenda: 6. Possible Recommendation Reducing Interest Rate from 3% to 1% for 1601 Oxford Housing Trust Fund Loan, 7. Presentation Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA), 8. Discussion/Action TOPA, 10. Recommend Reserving Funding for Bay Area Community Land Trust to purchase 1685 Solano 11. Climate Emergency Subcommittee 12. Joint Subcommittee for Implementation of State Housing Laws and establishing objective standards.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Housing_Advisory_Commission/

Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7 – 11:30 pm at 1947 Center St, Multipurpose Room, Basement,

2133 University - sign alteration

2200 block Piedmont – structural alteration permit

2043 Lincoln – Landmark or Structure of merit

2517 Virginia – add to list of potential initiations

2328 Channing Way – landmark initiation

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

Public Works Commission, 7 – 10 pm at 1326 Allston Way, Willow Room, City of Berkeley Corporation Yard, NO AGENDA posted – per last meeting minutes, proposed items for March presentation PRW Forestry, Adopt-a-Spot,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Friday, March 6, 2020

No City meetings found

Saturday, March 7, 2020

Community Repair Event – Fixit Clinic, 12 – 3 pm, at Tarea Hall Pittman / Tool Lending Library, 1901 Russell, Participants are assisted in learning how to fix/repair the broken item brought in

https://www.cultureofrepair.org/community-repair-events

Sunday, March 8, 2020

SPRING FORWARD – Daylight Savings begins

_____________________

To comment: email Council@CityofBerkeley.info

March 10 City Council Agenda: CONSENT: 1. Contract 3-15-2020 to 3-14-2023 with option two 1 yr renewals for $2.7 million over 5 years with Blaisdell’s Business Products for Office supplies, small equipment and office furniture, 2. Contract $100,000 thru 6-30-2022 with Resource Development for results based accountability to evaluate mental health programs, 3. Loan $7.1 million to BRIDGE Housing for acquisition and predevelopment of proposed affordable housing project at 1740 San Pablo, 4. Establish standing list of City’s Labor Negotiators, 5. Contract add $20,000 total $65,000 with Cadalys, Inc for software for BESO (Building Energy Saving Ordinance), 6. Contract add $65,081 total $365,773 (term 5-15-2013 to 6-30-2021) with SSP Data Products, Inc. for Barracuda Backup Solution with Hosted Cloud Storage, 7. Accept donation $9,500 from Friends of Ohlone Park for Ohlone Park Mural Garden, 8. Grant application for $150,000 to National Fitness Campaign for Fitness Courts, 9. Contract add $125,000 total $1,386,771 with 2M Associates for Tuolumne Camp Project, 10. Contract add $40,000 total $280,000 with APB General Engineering for Hillview Road and Woodside Road drainage improvement project, 11. $457,000 to purchase 2019 John Deere Co. 644L 20 Ton Hybrid Wheel Loader with Pape Machinery, Inc, 12. Vision Zero Action Plan, 13. Use Portion Cannabis Tax Proceeds to fund subsidies 1000 Person Plan (homeless) 14. Oppose S.2059 – Justice for Victims of Sanctuary Cities Act of 2019 with letters to Feinstein, Harris, Lee and Trump, 15. Support AB 1839 – CA Green New Deal, 16. Support AB 2037 – Hospital Closure Notification, 17. Refer to Planning Commission Update definition “Research and Development,” 18. Referral to City Manager to study feasibility of 1890 Alcatraz (city owned) as site for African American Holistic Resource Center and affordable housing, 19. Allocation U1 General Fund Revenues, 20. Letter Supporting Reviving Berkeley Bus Rapid Transit, 21. Affirm support for People of Tibet, ACTION: 22. Electric Bike Share Program Franchise Amendment with Bay Area Motivate, subsidiary of Lyft for shared electric bikes, 23. Direct City Manager to Lease CalTrans Property at University and West Frontage Road for temporary outdoor shelter and immediately provide handwashing, toilet and garbage pick-up, 24. Ronald V. Dellums Fair Chance Housing Access, 25. Ballot Initiative to increase City Council Salary, 26. Disposition (sale) 1631 Fifth Street, 27. Surveillance Technology and Acquisition Reports and Body Worn Cameras Policy, INFORMATION REPORTS: 28. Economic Dashboards and Demographic Profile Update, 29. 2019 FY 4th Quarter Investment report, 30. 2020 FY 1st qtr report, 31. Audit Status Report from Public Works towards 2020 Zero Waste Goal, 32. Audit Status report from Public Works on Zero Waste Activities, 33. Proposed Navigable Cities Framework for access for People with Disabilities from Commission,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2020/03_Mar/City_Council__03-10-2020_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

_____________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir TBD

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

1533 Beverly 3-12-2020

2565 Buena Vista 3-11-2020

1237.5 Carrison 3-10-2020

2965-2967 College 3-4-2020

1660 Lincoln 3-12-2020

74 Oak Ridge 3-19-2020

1231 Ordway 3-17-2020

1919 Oregon 3-16-2020

1315 Peralta 3-17-2020

1416 Russell 3-4-2020

2418 Sacramento 3-18-2020

2421 Seventh 3-12-2020

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspxhttps://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx

___________________

WORKSHOPS

March 17 – CIP Update (PRW and Public Works), Measure T1 Update

May 5 – Budget Update, Crime Report

June 23 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update, Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update

July 21, Sept 29 – no workshops scheduled “yet”

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Systems Realignment

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY

If you wish to stop receiving the Weekly Summary of City Meetings please forward the weekly summary you received to kellyhammargren@gmail.com,