Seventy-five years ago, the U.S. dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima causing shock waves, radiation and heat rays resulting in the agonizing death of some 140,000 people, Three days later, the U.S. dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki, killing another 74,000 people. Multiple generation birth defects followed. Secret records have shown how the U.S. gov’t and Hollywood secretly colluded to produce a sanitized version to justify the atomic bombings.

Chief scientist, of the bomb Robert Oppenheimer, describes his dark role - “Now I have become Death, the destroyer of worlds.” quoting the Bhagavad Gita. Authors and journalists Greg Mitchell and Robert Lifton (’Atomic Cover-up and Hiroshima in America’), challenge the official narrative and argue the atomic bombing was totally unnecessary. What is conveniently omitted from the official American justification is Russia’s declaration of war on Japan on August 9th leaving no option but Japan’s imminent unconditional surrender. Following the bombings, the Truman government aided by a compliant media, went into feverish damage control to mitigate the aftermath of the bombings. All film footage and other evidence was immediately confiscated.

Hollywood eagerly jumped into the act releasing a propaganda movie to allay public misgivings about the enormous civilian population that died.

Reports have since emerged that the U.S. government secretly filmed the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, not just from the sky, but the devastation on the ground, brought the film back to the bomb making scientists at Los Alamos, who were unable to comprehend their science would be used to commit such appalling atrocities on a civilian population. The films would be highly classified for decades. Appalled on what they had seen, several scientists produced a counter narrative documentary in the MGM movie,” The Beginning of the End”. Leading scientists who turned against the bomb were surveilled, followed, and their phones tapped, by the FBI.

The film ‘Atomic Cover-up’, explores how both the Japanese footage and the American footage was suppressed for decades, because it just showed the catastrophic impact on the civilian population. Have we learned anything from our past mistakes? Sadly, no!

YouGov and The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists found that more than a third of Americans would support a nuclear strike on North Korea, if North Korea tested a long-range missile capable of reaching the U.S. We still maintain a ‘first strike policy’ and given the temper tantrums of the stable genius President this could mean the death of millions of civilians.

