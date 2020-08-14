A few concessions ought to be given those afflicted with life-changing, mind altering diseases. Many of us don't have anything gratifying to anticipate--and it would be nice if we could get a few perks in our lives. Maybe this could take the form of a part time job, one that is within our ability to perform, without it being humiliating and bottom of the barrel. Maybe this could take the form of an annual extra three hundred dollars in our measly SSI checks. Or maybe this could take the form of a trip to a museum--this field trip was once common for mentally ill people in groups but has evaporated along with the other good things we used to get.

Contrary to the beliefs of some ascetics, some clergy, and some beginning Buddhists, gratification is a necessity. If there is no gratification, the body loses its power. When the body loses power, the mind, heart, and soul start to give out. Do monks live longer? Some do, but only the ones who find their lives gratifying.

Those of us who aren't monks may need some material things about which to be gratified. We should not neglect this impulse. This includes the desire to have money. While this doesn't mean we should steal money or harm people, it does mean that we should seek legitimate avenues to find gratification, and not just "meaning" (in the spiritual or philosophical sense).

Mentally ill people work. The job is that of struggling with cognitive issues, social issues (including rejection by society), body issues (such as medication side effects, greater health risks and premature aging)...additionally dealing with the work of managing our disorders to remain stabilized, and many more things, that mentally ill people face and most people do not. So, to tell us, "Get a job," shows a complete lack of understanding. This is even though many of us do in fact "get a job" and work at that job despite the prognostication of treatment practitioners and others--that we can't.

We ought to be rewarded for our efforts, not punished for things we didn't create. Many of us aren't after anything really big. Those who are, are said to have "delusions of grandeur." A mentally ill person saying they're trying to become a famous author--"delusion of grandeur."

I am happy to say that the field of writing is mostly a level playing field. Most editors with whom I've interacted haven't cared one way or another that I have schizophrenia. I also haven't announced it to them. Editors want good writing.

Politics? Not a level playing field. Not when Russia handpicks a puppet President and rigs our election system to get him into office. But I'm not interested in going into politics and couldn't handle any of it.

Kamala Harris? A fabulous choice. Maybe, if and when she is VP or later becomes President, I'll write to her and ask her to throw a bone to us mentally ill people. I would expect she will have some empathy.