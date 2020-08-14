Events

The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, August 16-23

Kelly Hammargren, Sustainable Berkeley Coalition
Saturday August 15, 2020 - 03:15:00 PM
Worth Noting:

A very quiet week ahead with City Council on recess and most Boards and Commissions either on recess too or blocked from meeting during the pandemic. Two City meetings are scheduled for Thursday August 20 and Cheryl Davila has open office hours on Saturday August 22 from 11 am – 1 pm.



Thursday, August 20, 2020

Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/

Videoconference: https://zoom.us.j.99173152669

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 991 7315 2669

2352 Shattuck – Final Design Review – demolish 2 existing commercial buildings; split lot into two and construct two 8-story mixed-use buildings with 206 units (including 15 Very Low Income units) 11,460 sq ft open space commercial space, 19,530 sq ft usable open space, 89 parking spaces. 

600 Addison – Preview advisory comments– demolish buildings and structures to construct R & D campus containing 2 buildings, total 521,810 sq ft and 1044 parking. 

 

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm 

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/ 

Use the above link for video and teleconferencing information 

Videoconference: not available 

Teleconference: Meeting ID not available 

Agenda: Not posted - check for agenda after Monday 

 

Saturday, August 22, 2020 

Cheryl Davila open office hours, 11 am - 1 pm 

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81766682075?pwd=NzRXQW1naUdlNmN5eU1lMDR4U3Fjdz09 

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 81766682075 Password: 372587 

_____________________ 

 

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals 

1346 Ordway, TBD 

Notice of Decision (NOD) and Use Permits With End of Appeal Period 

1451 Catherine 8/24/20 

800 Dwight 8/20/2020 

118 El Camino 8/13/2020 

2410 Grant 8/24/2020 

28 Hillcrest 8/25/2020 

1231 Oxford 8/25/2020 

2750-52 Prince 8/18/2020 

2720 San Pablo 8/18/2020 

1201 Second 8/18/2020 

2012 Shattuck 8/18/2020 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications_in_Appeal_Period.aspx 

 

LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx 

 

___________________ 

 

WORKSHOPS 

Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities, Vision 2050 

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry 

 

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations 

Cannabis Health Considerations 

Presentation from StopWaste on SB 1383 

Systems Realignment 

 

Previously Schedules and Unscheduled Items Removed From Lists 

Sept 22 – Navigable Cities, Crime Report (per Mayor Arreguin the Crime Report will be rescheduled to a regular City Council meeting, the date is not available. The last crime report was in March 2019) 

Ohlone Territory 

 

_____________________ 

 

