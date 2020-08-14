Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, August 16-23
Worth Noting:
A very quiet week ahead with City Council on recess and most Boards and Commissions either on recess too or blocked from meeting during the pandemic. Two City meetings are scheduled for Thursday August 20 and Cheryl Davila has open office hours on Saturday August 22 from 11 am – 1 pm.
Thursday, August 20, 2020
Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/
Videoconference: https://zoom.us.j.99173152669
Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 991 7315 2669
2352 Shattuck – Final Design Review – demolish 2 existing commercial buildings; split lot into two and construct two 8-story mixed-use buildings with 206 units (including 15 Very Low Income units) 11,460 sq ft open space commercial space, 19,530 sq ft usable open space, 89 parking spaces.
600 Addison – Preview advisory comments– demolish buildings and structures to construct R & D campus containing 2 buildings, total 521,810 sq ft and 1044 parking.
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/
Use the above link for video and teleconferencing information
Videoconference: not available
Teleconference: Meeting ID not available
Agenda: Not posted - check for agenda after Monday
Saturday, August 22, 2020
Cheryl Davila open office hours, 11 am - 1 pm
Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81766682075?pwd=NzRXQW1naUdlNmN5eU1lMDR4U3Fjdz09
Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 81766682075 Password: 372587
_____________________
Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals
1346 Ordway, TBD
Notice of Decision (NOD) and Use Permits With End of Appeal Period
1451 Catherine 8/24/20
800 Dwight 8/20/2020
118 El Camino 8/13/2020
2410 Grant 8/24/2020
28 Hillcrest 8/25/2020
1231 Oxford 8/25/2020
2750-52 Prince 8/18/2020
2720 San Pablo 8/18/2020
1201 Second 8/18/2020
2012 Shattuck 8/18/2020
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications_in_Appeal_Period.aspx
LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx
___________________
WORKSHOPS
Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities, Vision 2050
Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry
Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations
Cannabis Health Considerations
Presentation from StopWaste on SB 1383
Systems Realignment
Previously Schedules and Unscheduled Items Removed From Lists
Sept 22 – Navigable Cities, Crime Report (per Mayor Arreguin the Crime Report will be rescheduled to a regular City Council meeting, the date is not available. The last crime report was in March 2019)
Ohlone Territory
_____________________
To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx
To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to
https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/
_____________________
This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.
http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com
When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY
If you wish to stop receiving the Weekly Summary of City Meetings please forward the weekly summary you received to kellyhammargren@gmail.com,