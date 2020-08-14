Worth Noting:



A very quiet week ahead with City Council on recess and most Boards and Commissions either on recess too or blocked from meeting during the pandemic. Two City meetings are scheduled for Thursday August 20 and Cheryl Davila has open office hours on Saturday August 22 from 11 am – 1 pm.







Thursday, August 20, 2020



Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/



Videoconference: https://zoom.us.j.99173152669



Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 991 7315 2669



2352 Shattuck – Final Design Review – demolish 2 existing commercial buildings; split lot into two and construct two 8-story mixed-use buildings with 206 units (including 15 Very Low Income units) 11,460 sq ft open space commercial space, 19,530 sq ft usable open space, 89 parking spaces.

600 Addison – Preview advisory comments– demolish buildings and structures to construct R & D campus containing 2 buildings, total 521,810 sq ft and 1044 parking.

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Use the above link for video and teleconferencing information

Videoconference: not available

Teleconference: Meeting ID not available

Agenda: Not posted - check for agenda after Monday

Saturday, August 22, 2020

Cheryl Davila open office hours, 11 am - 1 pm

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81766682075?pwd=NzRXQW1naUdlNmN5eU1lMDR4U3Fjdz09

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 81766682075 Password: 372587

_____________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

1346 Ordway, TBD

Notice of Decision (NOD) and Use Permits With End of Appeal Period

1451 Catherine 8/24/20

800 Dwight 8/20/2020

118 El Camino 8/13/2020

2410 Grant 8/24/2020

28 Hillcrest 8/25/2020

1231 Oxford 8/25/2020

2750-52 Prince 8/18/2020

2720 San Pablo 8/18/2020

1201 Second 8/18/2020

2012 Shattuck 8/18/2020

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications_in_Appeal_Period.aspx

LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx

___________________

WORKSHOPS

Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities, Vision 2050

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Presentation from StopWaste on SB 1383

Systems Realignment

Previously Schedules and Unscheduled Items Removed From Lists

Sept 22 – Navigable Cities, Crime Report (per Mayor Arreguin the Crime Report will be rescheduled to a regular City Council meeting, the date is not available. The last crime report was in March 2019)

Ohlone Territory

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY

If you wish to stop receiving the Weekly Summary of City Meetings please forward the weekly summary you received to kellyhammargren@gmail.com,