There are five Board/Commission City meetings and two Ashby and North Berkeley BART “Office Hour” question and comment sessions in the week of August 9 – 16.







Monday – Ashby and North Berkeley BART Office Hours 5 pm



Tuesday – PRC Subcommittee Acquisition and Use of Controlled Equipment 11 am. - (Controlled equipment is about military equipment purchased for and used by Berkeley police)



Wednesday – Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board Outreach Committee 2 pm includes the COVID-19 update addressing rent and eviction protections



Parks and Waterfront Commission is at 7 pm



Thursday – Ashby and North Berkeley BART Office Hours 12:30 pm



The 6 pm Zoning Adjustment Board Special meeting is the Update to the Baseline Zoning Ordinance and the scheduled one-hour meeting is not really enough time for comment on the 458 page document that covers everything zoning and permitting, i.e. land use, loading zones, demolitions, lapsed permits, public hearings, wireless installations standards, ADUs. And, those reading through the document will be disappointed to see that some of the current problems with zoning are continued into the “update.” This deserves your attention especially if you have any interest in what is allowed and restricted in Berkeley. Once the document goes to Council and is approved by Council it is effective immediately. The regular ZAB meeting follows the special 6 pm meeting.







Sunday, August 9, 2020



No City meetings or events found







Monday, August 10, 2020



Ashby and North Berkeley BART Community Advisory Group (CAG), 5 – 6:30 pm



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/bartplanning/



Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/94928040853?pwd=UDdiZkVhbjZNWWdIOExpRmk0TG9xUT09#success



Meeting ID: 949 2804 0853 Passcode: 423205



Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 949 2804 0853 Passcode: 423205



These are “Office Hours” meant for questions and comments covered in meeting #2, no presentations will be made. You can join the Zoom call at any time during the sessions



Link to video of meeting #2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDhvUxijOR0&t=1328s







Tuesday, August 11, 2020



Police Review Commission Subcommittee Police Acquisition & Use of Controlled Equipment Ordinance, 11 am



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85395953013



Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 853 9595 3013



Agenda: 4. Public Comment, 5. Determine how to proceed proposed ordinance regulating police acquisition and use of controlled equipment.







Wednesday, August 12, 2020



Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Outreach Committee, 2 pm



http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/



Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/94498345912?pwd=Q1pPcmpFeWpXQm9mMlJ5cWpwRDIrUT09#success



Teleconference: 408-638-0968 Meeting ID: 944 9834 5912 Passcode: 764417



Agenda: 4. Public Comment, 6. Census Outreach, 7. COVID-19 update and tenants







Parks and Waterfront Commission, 7 – 9



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx



Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/95404087596



Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 954 0408 7596



Agenda: 5. Public Comment, 8. Berkeley Commons Project, Proposed development @ 600 Addison with proposed improvements to Aquatic Park, bike/ped trail, ADA accessible parking, 9. Update T1 Phase 1, 10. Update T1 Phase 2







Thursday, August 13, 2020



Ashby and North Berkeley BART Community Advisory Group (CAG), 12:30 - 2 pm



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/bartplanning/



Videoconference:



https://zoom.us/j/96397530244?pwd=L1lTdEd6QUI3aFp3VlpNTlZQNEprZz09#success



Meeting ID: 963 9753 0244 Password: 0340944



Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 963 9753 0244 Password: 0340944



These are “Office Hours” meant for questions and comments covered in meeting #2, no presentations will be made. You can join the Zoom call at any time during the sessions



Link to video of meeting #2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDhvUxijOR0&t=1328s







Zoning Adjustment Board, 6 pm and 7 pm – same login for both meetings



http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/



Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/94599730086



Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 945 9973 0086



6 pm Special Meeting



Agenda: 1. Update on Baseline Zoning Ordinance, Phase 1 of the Zoning Ordinance Revision (Zoning Ordinance packet 458 pages)



7 pm Regular Meeting



1328 Oxford – alter 5400 sq ft residential parcel that is over density by constructing 234 sq ft 2nd story, adding 4 dormers to roof resulting 202 sq ft of habitable space in attic to existing 2-story single family dwelling. on consent



2956 Hillegass – enlarge 2-story 1926 sq ft single family dwelling on 2754 sq ft lot by converting 903 sq ft basement and crawl space to habitable space increasing bedrooms from 3 to 5 and establishing an uncovered off-street parking space within rear setback – on consent



1531 Summit – construct new 2393 sq ft 2-story single family dwelling with average height 24’5” and detached 2 car garage within 25% of lot portion closed to Summit on 7269 sq ft vacant hillside parcel. Staff recommend approve



2716 – 2718 – raise dwelling at front of lot to create 3-story dwelling, raise dwelling at rear of lot and construct 2 new dwellings below and not provide required 2 parking spaces. Staff recommend approve front unit addition of 6th or greater bedroom to parcel and residential addition greater than 16’ in average height and 20’ maximum height, deny variance to not provide parking for the new dwellings.



2870 Webster – appeal of Zoning Officer decision to approve Admin Use Permit as part of extensive remodel to expand 2296 sq ft 2-story single family dwelling on 4935 sq ft R-1 parcel, construct 115 sq ft additionof 2nd floor with aveage height of 25’5”, enlarge bathroom window, construct 9’fence. Staff recommend approve and deny appeal.







Friday, August 14, 2020, Saturday, August 15, 2020, Sunday, August 16, 2020



No City meetings or events found







_____________________







Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals



1346 Ordway, TBD



Notice of Decision (NOD) and Use Permits With End of Appeal Period



1451 Catherine 8/24/20



800 Dwight 8/20/2020



118 El Camino 8/13/2020



2410 Grant 8/24/2020



28 Hillcrest 8/25/2020



1231 Oxford 8/25/2020



2750-52 Prince 8/18/2020



3015 San Pablo 8/12/2020



1201 Second 8/18/2020



2012 Shattuck 8/18/2020



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications_in_Appeal_Period.aspx







LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx







___________________







WORKSHOPS



Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities, Vision 2050



Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry







Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations



Cannabis Health Considerations



Presentation from StopWaste on SB 1383



Systems Realignment







Previously Schedules and Unscheduled Items Removed From Lists



Sept 22 – Navigable Cities, Crime Report (per Mayor Arreguin the Crime Report will be rescheduled to a regular City Council meeting, the date is not available. The last crime report was in March 2019)



Ohlone Territory







___________________







To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx







To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to



https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/







_____________________







