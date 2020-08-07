More and more US police seem to behave like mafia style gangsters, gunning down African-Americans with impunity. Take the case of Breonna Taylor.

Breonna and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were asleep in their apartment when just before 1 a.m. on March 13 three plainclothes officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department mistakenly arrived at the wrong house to execute a search warrant in a drug case.

The officers failed to identify themselves and broke down the front door firing 20 shots indiscriminately killing Breonna. Suspecting the plain clothes police were robbers, Walker frantically dialed 911, drew his gun and fired at the intruders. Walker had a license to carry a firearm. Breonna was unarmed.

Incredibly, Walker was arrested and charged with assault. A subsequent law suit filed by Breonna’s family accuses the police officers of murdering Breonna, a former EMT worker.

Taylor and Walker had no criminal history or drug convictions, and no drugs were found. Tragically, the couple had the misfortune of being born in a racist society where black people are considered to be guilty until proven innocent and police offers are protected by their powerful police unions and a highly skewed justice system reeking of racism. I urge readers to DEMAND THE IMMEDIATE ARREST OF THE THREE VIGILANTE police offers FOR THE MURDER OF BREONNA.

We must set an example that society will no longer tolerate racist police using black bodies for target practice. For more go to, http://callforsocialjustice.blogspot.com/