I got tested for COVID-19 earlier this summer and I’m writing this to tell you about the prelude and experience, for if and when you get tested.

My takeaways:

the test itself is not difficult; there are some simple things you should keep in mind to make the testing process easier; despite all the publicity about efforts to do mass testing, it can be a challenge to get a test scheduled; you’ll have to travel to a testing site. Not a problem if you don’t have symptoms, but if you’re pretty sick you may require help; test results probably won’t come for several days after the test.

My household has Kaiser insurance coverage, so all of this is most relevant to Kaiser patients, but also has applicability to everyone.

In early July we were worried that we might have been exposed to COVID-19 after developing similar cold-like symptoms (mild sore throat, headaches, some coughing and pleghm) on the same day.

I had previously put off seeking testing since the arrival of COVID-19 in the Bay Area because of all the dire warnings about limited testing, and how tests should be reserved for those with major symptoms, health care workers and—later—other “essential” workers.

But I thought in this case it would be time, nearly months since the City’s shelter-in-place order started and because we both got symptoms the same day.

I began with the City of Berkeley’s website since the City has promoted its new program that offers testing for all for Berkeley residents, regardless of symptoms. But in the fine online print of that program, it says that if you have health insurance, go to your health provider, first.

So I tried to contact my doctor through the Kaiser website. No luck. When I logged in the website said it couldn’t currently display certain messages sent to me. When I tried to email my doctor, it said sorry, that function isn’t working right now.

I next called the general Kaiser information number and push-buttoned my way through a somewhat bewildering recorded menu, finally ending up with an all purpose operator. He was pretty helpful and forwarded me to an advice nurse. I was on hold for a fairly long time in the waiting queue (note to Kaiser; when you have sick people on hold, particularly those with headaches, please don’t make them listen to very loud, bouncy, music over the phone while waiting! Something soft and soothing would be more tolerable.)

The advice nurse finally came on the line, asked a bunch of questions about symptoms and history, and then said she would schedule a phone call with a doctor.

But I would just tell the doctor exactly the same things I just told you, I said. Sorry, she said, only doctors can refer people for Kaiser COVID-19 tests.

So I scheduled a phone consult with my doctor. My spouse tried the same. Their appointment happened to come first. After describing symptoms and household setting, that doctor said she would schedule an appointment—and throw an appointment for me in, for good measure.

Unfortunately the testing appointments were in Richmond—a drive of thirty or forty minutes—but at least we had them booked.

Then my consult took place, which also went OK until my doctor called up the Kaiser scheduling website and found that my appointment, scheduled by my spouse’s doctor less than a hour earlier, had indeed been booked—and then somehow cancelled within an hour!

She verbally threw up her hands and promised she’d ask her scheduling staff to try to figure things out, if they hadn’t gone home for the day. Fortunately the scheduler, the most effective and helpful person in the process so far, called me back soon, got us back into the reservation system and, for good measure, moved both our appointments to the closer Kaiser Oakland testing facility for the same time. Relief.

We were promised an email giving details on the appointment but, of course, since the Kaiser website wasn’t allowing me to see all messages, I couldn’t access that. Fortunately the scheduler had given me the basics: show up at this address at this time; have your driver’s license and medical card on the dashboard; keep your windows closed; follow the instructions of the security guard. Oh, and no videos allowed, she added.

On the appointed day we arrived early, circled the block and found the garage entrance which had a cryptic sign (it didn’t say anything like “testing location”) and a guard sitting on a chair by the driveway looking at her cell phone. The guard perfunctorily waved us in. Another staffer pointed us into one of two rows of stopped cars.

It didn’t look busy when we entered, but within a minute there were new cars filling in behind us and we realized it was actually quite a crowd of testees.



The inside staff, face-masked and shielded, communicated through the windows with gestures and big printed signs they held up. “Turn Off Your Engine.” “Move Forward”, and so forth.

They had all the energy and authority of pit stop mechanics maneuvering racing cars into stalls for quick repairs. Since the cars inched forward one at a time, under the direction of the staff we dutifully started our engine, moved a few feet, and turned off the engine probably six or seven times before reaching the actual testing station.

It was pretty hot in the garage with the engine off and the windows closed tight, and the bit by bit movement forward reminded me of waiting in line to exit a stadium or concert hall parking lot after the performance—or perhaps getting on a car ferry.

As we got to the front of the line another staffer came, peered at our ID through the windshield, checked us off a list, and put papers under the windshield wipers.

Finally we literally turned the corner and were waved into one of three testing slots. Gowned, masked, and face shielded staff approached both sides of the car, and had us open the windows for the test.

A friend who had the test before told us it didn’t hurt. That is true. Sort of. Almost. It doesn’t “hurt” in a conventional sense like getting cut, or being stuck by a big needle or having a tooth drilled without anesthetic, but it’s not a comfortable experience either.

They ask you to open your mouth, then stick a swab in on one side, way to the back, and hold it there for a few seconds, rubbing against the inside of your throat. Then your nostrils, one at a time. The swab does go pretty far back into both throat and nostril and you have to tilt your head back and hold still.

It was over soon, but there were two things we didn’t expect but should have. First, when the swab is in your throat, you may start to involuntarily retch—not throw up, but still experience the beginning of the process as your throat tries to push the intruder away. Second, our eyes watered! The testers said both of those were not universal, but still common, reactions.

A third result which we did expect was some throat discomfort for a while after the throat swab.

When the test is done you’re done your are expected to drive out of the garage promptly to make way for the next testee. If you’re the driver, there’s no time to recover from the test. Since street traffic is right ahead, you might want to pause at curbside to make sure you’re in condition to drive. I had to do that since my eyes were still watering.

The information you’re given at the test site will posit a range of time—one to five days—before you’re notified of the test results. When she made my appointment my doctor said that some of the Kaiser testing equipment was broken, so it would probably be closer to five days. The staff at the testing station said something similar. One of them also said some of the testing equipment was temporarily broken so it could easily be that long.

Everyone also said that if you test positive, you’ll get a phone call. If you’re negative, you’ll just get an email through Kaiser’s message center.

A friend who has been sick tested by Kaiser twice said that both times he got an email the next day saying he was negative.

In our case, we didn’t hear anything from Kaiser for some days. The website was having some of the same problems accessing functions—I still can’t email or directly see messages from my doctor—but I was finally able to see a message under “test results”.

Both of us checked our results and, fortunately, the test was negative for both of us. We did not have COVID-19. Or, as the test said, “CORONAVIR PAN 2019-NCOV, NAA, QL, Not Detected”.

So why did we start feeling sick at the same time, with a couple of the common COVID-19-like symptoms? We’re not sure. But in retrospect we realized the week we went to get tested was one where some wildfire smoke was blowing in and out of the Bay Area, and that might have been a contributor to sudden throat soreness and headache.

IF YOU’RE SCHEDULED FOR A COVID-19 TEST, HERE’S SOME ADVICE FROM OUR EXPERIENCE:

Both doctor phone interviews emphasized them going methodically through a checklist of symptoms. I presume they have to make a determination about testing based on your responses. So my advice is that if you have, or have had, a symptom on the list, do not be shy about describing it.

If you drive to your test, regardless of the temperature outside, run your car air conditioner a bit before you arrive since you must keep the windows up, even with the engine turned off. Our car became quite hot and stuffy when inching through the testing line in the garage.

Since you can’t open your windows (and you’re presumably wearing a mask, too) if you have something you want the staff to know in advance of the test, print or write out your own signs in advance. You can hold them up from inside the car. Hand gestures or trying to talk through the windows won’t suffice.

Bring a bottle of water, a cough drop, or something similar to immediately sooth your throat after the test. Better yet, have someone from your household drive you.

Resources:

Here’s the City of Berkeley’s webpage on testing. There are two free sites in Berkeley, one run by the City, the other by the State.

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/covid19-testing/

Alameda County also has a free testing program. See here:

http://www.acphd.org/2019-ncov/testing.aspx