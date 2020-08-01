Anyone in a leadership position in the City of Berkeley should recognize that the burning of a Black church, The Way on University Avenue, is more than simple arson. Our Chief of Police apparently suggested that "no one was hurt." This comment speaks volumes.

Please join your voices in a united effort to make sure the Berkeley Police Department has better leadership for the sake of the future we hope to have, where all communities are respected and racist acts of terror are recognized for what they are - efforts to frighten, silence, and intimidate which have serious effects on our whole community, but especially on vulnerable, targeted communities of color.