An officer fired her gun Thursday night after coming upon three suspects robbing a Berkeley drug store but police aren't sure if anyone was hit by gunfire.

The officer was in the area of the CVS Pharmacy at 1451 Shattuck Ave. about 9:15 p.m. when she spotted a robbery taking place.

The officer tried to detain the suspects and fired her weapon. It was not known if gunfire hit any of the suspects, who fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan. Police have checked at local hospitals and said no related injuries have been reported, Berkeley police spokesman Byron White said Friday.

The Berkeley officer's foot was injured in the incident and she was treated and released at a hospital, White said. Neighbors who were present told the Planet the car ran over her foot.

Police did not release any information about whether the suspects were armed.

The shooting is being investigated by police and the officer will be placed on administrative leave, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Berkeley police at (510) 981-5741.