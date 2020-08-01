On August 1st at 3:53 am, officers responded to the area of Solano Avenue and Fresno Avenue on a report of gunfire in the area. When officers arrived, they discovered a man in his 20’s on the ground with a single gunshot wound on the 900 block of Fresno Avenue. The Berkeley Fire Department transported the man to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Officers will remain in the area while we continue the investigation. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact BPD’s Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741.

Case 2020-00035962