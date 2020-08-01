Events

The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, August 2-9

Kelly Hammargren, Sustainable Berkeley Coalition
Saturday August 01, 2020 - 01:22:00 PM
Bookmark and Share

Worth Noting:

July 31, The total number of COVID-19 cases in California is now more than 500,000. California now has more cases of COVID-19 than 191 countries. Only the total US, Brazil, India and Russia have reported more cases of COVID-19 than the State of California.



City Council is on Summer Recess through September 14, 2020. Most of the Boards and Commissions recess during August and the majority have been held from meeting even via zoom since the shelter in place order March 16th.



There are four City meetings in the coming week.

Monday – Ashby and North Berkeley BART Community Advisory Group, 6 pm. The number of decisions that have already been made regarding the BART Projects can be reviewed through the website link below with the meeting agenda. The BART Projects will be a minimum of 7 stories. 

Wednesday - Planning Commission, 7 pm 

Thursday – Rent Stabilization Board Habitable and Sustainable Housing Committee, 5:30 pm and Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7 pm. 

 

Sunday, August 2, 2020  

No City meetings or events found 

 

Monday, August 3, 2020 

Ashby and North Berkeley BART Community Advisory Group, 6 – 9 pm https://www.cityofberkeley.info/bartplanning/ 

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/92611093233 

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 926 1109 3233 

Agenda: 2. CAG Roles and Process, 3. Planning Process, 4. Zoning AB2923, Development Parameters and Community Goals, 5. Preliminary Site Concepts, 6. Next Steps, 7. Public Comment 

 

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 

No City meetings or events found 

 

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 

Planning Commission, 7 – 10 pm 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx 

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/92939134810 

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 929 3913 4810 

Agenda: 9. Public Hearing: Southside Zoning Ordinance Amendments Project Update and Draft EIR scoping session, 10. ZORP Phase 1 – Baseline Zoning Ordinance 

 

Thursday, August 6, 2020 

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board Habitable and Sustainable Housing Committee, 5:30 pm 

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/ 

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/94831963731?pwd=UGJ0Ny9FdkNyVVdDQnhlS2dzT1VxUT09#success 

Passcode: 732485  

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 732584 

Agenda: Discussion and possible action 6. Solar cost sharing, 7. Car chargers, 8. dishwashers 

 

Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7 – 11:30 pm 

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/ 

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/92990053892 

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 929 9005 3892 

1740 San Pablo – Section 106 Referral 

1915 Berryman – Landmark or Structure of Merit designation for Payson House 

2015 Blake – Demolition referral 

2019 Blake – Demolition referral 

1207 Tenth – Demolition referral 

1 Orchard Lane – Landmark Initiation 

2939 Dwight Way - Landmark of Structure of Merit Initiation 

Notice of Preparation of Draft EIR for Southside Ordinance Amendments 

Staff Announcements Impact of SB 300 on Landmarks, 

 

Friday, August 7, 2020, Saturday, August 8, 2020, Sunday, August 9, 2020 

No City meetings or events found 

_____________________ 

 

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals 

1346 Ordway, TBD 

Notice of Decision (NOD) and Use Permits With End of Appeal Period 

2319 California 8/4/2020 

545 Colusa 7/30/2020 

800 Dwight 8/20/2020 

118 El Camino 8/13/2020 

979 Regal 8/4/2020 

3015 San Pablo 8/12/2020 

1120 Second (LPC) 

41 San Diego Rd (LPC) 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications_in_Appeal_Period.aspx 

 

LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx 

 

___________________ 

 

WORKSHOPS 

Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities, Vision 2050 

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry 

 

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations 

Cannabis Health Considerations 

Presentation from StopWaste on SB 1383 

Systems Realignment 

 

Previously Schedules and Unscheduled Items Removed From Lists 

Sept 22 – Navigable Cities, Crime Report (per Mayor Arreguin the Crime Report will be rescheduled to a regular City Council meeting, the date is not available. The last crime report was in March 2019) 

Ohlone Territory 

 

_____________________ 

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to 

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx 

 

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to 

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/ 

 

_____________________ 

 

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website. 

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com 

 

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY 

 

If you wish to stop receiving the Weekly Summary of City Meetings please forward the weekly summary you received to kellyhammargren@gmail.com