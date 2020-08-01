Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, August 2-9
Worth Noting:
July 31, The total number of COVID-19 cases in California is now more than 500,000. California now has more cases of COVID-19 than 191 countries. Only the total US, Brazil, India and Russia have reported more cases of COVID-19 than the State of California.
City Council is on Summer Recess through September 14, 2020. Most of the Boards and Commissions recess during August and the majority have been held from meeting even via zoom since the shelter in place order March 16th.
There are four City meetings in the coming week.
Monday – Ashby and North Berkeley BART Community Advisory Group, 6 pm. The number of decisions that have already been made regarding the BART Projects can be reviewed through the website link below with the meeting agenda. The BART Projects will be a minimum of 7 stories.
Wednesday - Planning Commission, 7 pm
Thursday – Rent Stabilization Board Habitable and Sustainable Housing Committee, 5:30 pm and Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7 pm.
Sunday, August 2, 2020
No City meetings or events found
Monday, August 3, 2020
Ashby and North Berkeley BART Community Advisory Group, 6 – 9 pm https://www.cityofberkeley.info/bartplanning/
Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/92611093233
Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 926 1109 3233
Agenda: 2. CAG Roles and Process, 3. Planning Process, 4. Zoning AB2923, Development Parameters and Community Goals, 5. Preliminary Site Concepts, 6. Next Steps, 7. Public Comment
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
No City meetings or events found
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Planning Commission, 7 – 10 pm
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/92939134810
Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 929 3913 4810
Agenda: 9. Public Hearing: Southside Zoning Ordinance Amendments Project Update and Draft EIR scoping session, 10. ZORP Phase 1 – Baseline Zoning Ordinance
Thursday, August 6, 2020
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board Habitable and Sustainable Housing Committee, 5:30 pm
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/
Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/94831963731?pwd=UGJ0Ny9FdkNyVVdDQnhlS2dzT1VxUT09#success
Passcode: 732485
Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 732584
Agenda: Discussion and possible action 6. Solar cost sharing, 7. Car chargers, 8. dishwashers
Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7 – 11:30 pm
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/
Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/92990053892
Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 929 9005 3892
1740 San Pablo – Section 106 Referral
1915 Berryman – Landmark or Structure of Merit designation for Payson House
2015 Blake – Demolition referral
2019 Blake – Demolition referral
1207 Tenth – Demolition referral
1 Orchard Lane – Landmark Initiation
2939 Dwight Way - Landmark of Structure of Merit Initiation
Notice of Preparation of Draft EIR for Southside Ordinance Amendments
Staff Announcements Impact of SB 300 on Landmarks,
Friday, August 7, 2020, Saturday, August 8, 2020, Sunday, August 9, 2020
No City meetings or events found
Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals
1346 Ordway, TBD
Notice of Decision (NOD) and Use Permits With End of Appeal Period
2319 California 8/4/2020
545 Colusa 7/30/2020
800 Dwight 8/20/2020
118 El Camino 8/13/2020
979 Regal 8/4/2020
3015 San Pablo 8/12/2020
1120 Second (LPC)
41 San Diego Rd (LPC)
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications_in_Appeal_Period.aspx
LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx
WORKSHOPS
Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities, Vision 2050
Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry
Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations
Cannabis Health Considerations
Presentation from StopWaste on SB 1383
Systems Realignment
Previously Schedules and Unscheduled Items Removed From Lists
Sept 22 – Navigable Cities, Crime Report (per Mayor Arreguin the Crime Report will be rescheduled to a regular City Council meeting, the date is not available. The last crime report was in March 2019)
Ohlone Territory
To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx
To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to
https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/
