July 31, The total number of COVID-19 cases in California is now more than 500,000. California now has more cases of COVID-19 than 191 countries. Only the total US, Brazil, India and Russia have reported more cases of COVID-19 than the State of California.







City Council is on Summer Recess through September 14, 2020. Most of the Boards and Commissions recess during August and the majority have been held from meeting even via zoom since the shelter in place order March 16th.







There are four City meetings in the coming week.



Monday – Ashby and North Berkeley BART Community Advisory Group, 6 pm. The number of decisions that have already been made regarding the BART Projects can be reviewed through the website link below with the meeting agenda. The BART Projects will be a minimum of 7 stories.

Wednesday - Planning Commission, 7 pm

Thursday – Rent Stabilization Board Habitable and Sustainable Housing Committee, 5:30 pm and Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7 pm.

Sunday, August 2, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Monday, August 3, 2020

Ashby and North Berkeley BART Community Advisory Group, 6 – 9 pm https://www.cityofberkeley.info/bartplanning/

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/92611093233

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 926 1109 3233

Agenda: 2. CAG Roles and Process, 3. Planning Process, 4. Zoning AB2923, Development Parameters and Community Goals, 5. Preliminary Site Concepts, 6. Next Steps, 7. Public Comment

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Planning Commission, 7 – 10 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/92939134810

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 929 3913 4810

Agenda: 9. Public Hearing: Southside Zoning Ordinance Amendments Project Update and Draft EIR scoping session, 10. ZORP Phase 1 – Baseline Zoning Ordinance

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board Habitable and Sustainable Housing Committee, 5:30 pm

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/94831963731?pwd=UGJ0Ny9FdkNyVVdDQnhlS2dzT1VxUT09#success

Passcode: 732485

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 732584

Agenda: Discussion and possible action 6. Solar cost sharing, 7. Car chargers, 8. dishwashers

Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7 – 11:30 pm

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/92990053892

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 929 9005 3892

1740 San Pablo – Section 106 Referral

1915 Berryman – Landmark or Structure of Merit designation for Payson House

2015 Blake – Demolition referral

2019 Blake – Demolition referral

1207 Tenth – Demolition referral

1 Orchard Lane – Landmark Initiation

2939 Dwight Way - Landmark of Structure of Merit Initiation

Notice of Preparation of Draft EIR for Southside Ordinance Amendments

Staff Announcements Impact of SB 300 on Landmarks,

Friday, August 7, 2020, Saturday, August 8, 2020, Sunday, August 9, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

1346 Ordway, TBD

Notice of Decision (NOD) and Use Permits With End of Appeal Period

2319 California 8/4/2020

545 Colusa 7/30/2020

800 Dwight 8/20/2020

118 El Camino 8/13/2020

979 Regal 8/4/2020

3015 San Pablo 8/12/2020

1120 Second (LPC)

41 San Diego Rd (LPC)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications_in_Appeal_Period.aspx

LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx

WORKSHOPS

Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities, Vision 2050

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Presentation from StopWaste on SB 1383

Systems Realignment

Previously Schedules and Unscheduled Items Removed From Lists

Sept 22 – Navigable Cities, Crime Report (per Mayor Arreguin the Crime Report will be rescheduled to a regular City Council meeting, the date is not available. The last crime report was in March 2019)

Ohlone Territory

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY

