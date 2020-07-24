Worth Noting:



There are four meetings in the coming week so far including the Tuesday 4 pm City Council closed session. There have been a lot of long Council meetings and late nights – expect another.







Monday – The 10 am policy committee on Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community will discuss Racism as a Public Health Crisis. Follow the committee link for details.



Tuesday – The City Council Regular meeting is at 6 pm. Expect a long night with 44 agenda items including 6 action items. Usually items carried over from prior meetings precede the planned action agenda, but instead Item A. Emergency Declarations and First Amendment Curfews is listed as last. Item 36 SB 902 should be opposed not supported as it is another Scott Wiener measure that adds density without what is need most substantial affordable housing requirements. The Annual Housing Pipeline report listed under information deserves a full presentation and explanation.



Thursday - City Council will be meeting on July 30 to finish business before starting the summer recess and per the City Clerk Mark Numainville the agenda will not be posted on the Council website until Monday afternoon. So far only one meeting is expected. https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx







Sunday, July 26, 2020



No City meetings or events found







Monday, July 27, 2020

City Council Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community Committee, 10 am, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Health,_Life_Enrichment,_Equity___Community.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83717689869

Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID:837 1768 9869

Agenda: 2. Listening Session on Homelessness, 3. Declare Racism as a Public Health Crisis, a Threat to Safety Issue in the City of Berkeley, 4. a.&b. Enforcement of the Berkeley Smoke-Free Multi-Unit Housing Ordinance, 5. a.&b Smoke-Free Multi-unit Housing Ordinance Policy and Enforcement Modifications.

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Berkeley City Council, 4 pm and 6 pm,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

4 pm Closed Session

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88655739778

Teleconference: 699-900-9128 Meeting ID:886 5573 9778

Agenda: Conference with Real Property Negotiators (Dee Ridley Williams, Paul Buddenhagen, Scot Ferris) Price and Terms, 1. 5385 Cazadero Hwy, Cazadero Performing Arts Camp, 2. 225 University Qasemi Abdul Moquim dba Berkeley Sportsman

6 PM Regular Council Meeting

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83653444287

Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 836 5344 4287

Agenda CONSENT: 1. 2nd reading Video and Telecommunications Ordinance, 2. 2nd reading Easements between 2009 and 2015 Addison, 3. Resolution Emergency Proclamation SARS-CoV-2, 4. Minutes, 5. 2021 Council meeting schedule, 6. Avast Foundation Grant $10,000 to Animal Services, 7. Grant CA Arts Council $10,500 for Berkeley Civil Arts Program and BUSD, 8. Formal Bid Solicitations $8,645,000, 9. Add $100,000 and extend by 1 yr total $317,000 with Youth Spirit Artworks for Transition Age Youth Case Management, 10. Grant Agreement accept $196,965 for COVID-19 from CDC for Disease Control and Prevention, FY 2021 11. Resolution City to fund $50,000 to RCD and $50,000 to SAHA, 12. Participation Agreement for Mental Health Services Act, Innovations, Help@Hand Project thru 6/30/2024, 13. Block Grant (CSBG) 14. Amend contract add $90,000 total $3,565,7657/1/2006 – 6/30/2021, 15. Add $72,000 total $559,300 with Rolling Orange, Inc for Website Redesign Content Management System (CMS), 16. Add $650,000 total $3,952,663 (4/1/2017-6/30/2023) with Tyler Technologies Enterprise Resource Planning System for software licensing, implementation and maintenance, 17. Add $367,500 total $1,555,230 (3/30/2017-6/30/2021) with Tyler Technologies for New World Public Safety Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Police and Fire, mobile messaging and field reporting, 18. Contract $608,400 (9/1/2020-8/31/2025) with ePlus for Cohesity Backup Solution and hosted Cloud Storage, 19. Contract $405,000 (9/1/2020-8/31/2023) with Digital Hands for Cybersecurity Event Monitoring and Security Information and Event Management (SEIM), 20. MOU with “A Safe Place” Domestic Violence Shelter, 21. MOU with CA Dept of Justice accept grant for submission and testing of Sexual Assault Evidence, 22. Lease Agreement: 3 yr term 1001 University with the Berkeley Food Network, 23. Grant Application: Highway Safety Improvement Program multiple left-turn signalized intersection and Sacrament Pedestrian Crossings, 24. Contract add $25,000 total $75,000 with Ascentis Corporation 9274A for Biometric Time Card Services, 25. Contract $550,127 with McNabb Construction Inc for Codornices Creek Restoration at Kains Ave Project, 26. Referral Response: Action Plan to transition fleet vehicles to electric including infrastructure, 27. Amendments to BERA to prohibit Officeholder Accounts, 28. Oppose Nuclear Warfare marking 75th anniversary of bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, 29. Support Berkeley Humane Society Adoption Event 9/29/2020, 30. Provide our Unhoused Community with Menstrual Products, 31. Resolution in Support of 1921 Walnut, 32. Adopt Resolution Implementing Core Police Accountability Board and Director of Police Accountability by July 1, 2021, 33. Resolution in Support of AB 310 Public Bank, 34. Oppose AB 2167 Insurance Action Market Plan & SB 292 Wildfire Risk Modeling and Mitigation, 35. Support SB 288 Sustainable Transportation COVID-19 Recovery Act, 36. Support SB 902 Authorizing Cities to Rezone for Density bill from Scott Weiner, 37. Support AB 2542 CA Racial Justice Act, 38. Support AB 2345 Density Bonus, ACTION: 39. Amendment Urgency Ordinance for Outdoor Commerce on Private Property, 40. Rezone Rose Garden Inn, 41. Ballot Initiative Amend Rent Stabilization and Eviction for Good Cause Ordinance, 42. Amend BMC 23C.22 Short Term Rentals, 43. Urgency Ordinance: Updates to the COVID Emergency Response Ordinance Request Tenant Protections and Resolution UC Berkeley voluntarily comply with local ordinances restricting evictions, delay rent payments and empower tenants to terminate leases without penalty, A. Changes to BMC Code Emergency Declarations and First Amendment Curfews, INFORMATION REPORTS: 44. Voluntary Time Off Program, 45. Annual Housing Pipeline Report,

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Thursday, July 30, 2020

City Council Special Meeting – check website Monday afternoon for agenda and time

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Videoconference: - not available until Monday

Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: not available until Monday

Friday, July 31, Saturday, August 1, 2020 and Sunday, August 2, 2020

No City meetings or events found

_____________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

1346 Ordway, TBD

Notice of Decision (NOD) and Use Permits With End of Appeal Period

2319 California 8/4/2020

545 Colusa 7/30/2020

118 El Camino 8/13/2020

766 Ensenada 7/30/2020

1731 Fourth 7/28/2020

979 Regal 8/4/2020

3015 San Pablo 8/12/2020

1120 Second (LPC)

41 San Diego Rd (LPC)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications_in_Appeal_Period.aspx

LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx

___________________

WORKSHOPS

Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities, Vision 2050

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Presentation from StopWaste on SB 1383

Systems Realignment

Previously Schedules and Unscheduled Items Removed From Lists

Sept 22 – Navigable Cities, Crime Report (per Mayor Arreguin the Crime Report will be rescheduled to a regular City Council meeting, the date is not available. The last crime report was in March 2019)

Ohlone Territory

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY

If you wish to stop receiving the Weekly Summary of City Meetings please forward the weekly summary you received to kellyhammargren@gmail.com,