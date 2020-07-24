Using Federal troops in unmarked vans to arrest peaceful protestors was a deplorable action by the President whose clear intention was to intimidate protestors during a crucial election year. This might have been red meat to his declining base but has caused outrage from many Republicans and Democrats alike.



Contrary to claims made by the acting homeland security secretary, Chad F. Wolf, on orders from his boss, Portland was NOT convulsed by a “violent mob” of anarchists but were largely peaceful demonstrators exercising their First Amendment rights.

The local mayor and governor both demanded the immediate removal of federal troops. The shameful behavior was reminiscent of unmarked cars under the Pinochet dictatorship in Chile. The President seems to be watching too much television eager to mimic Clint “make my day” Eastwood.

The deployment of Federal troops might be a post-election dress rehearsal when the President refuses to accept the results of the election claiming it was “rigged” and calls out Federal troops (police and Bikers) to restore order. This might be his last hurrah before the “stable genius” exchanges his suit and beloved long dangling red tie for a yellow jump suit and ankle chains. President Biden, please no pardons!

