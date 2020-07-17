Worth Noting:

There are 10 meetings in the coming week.

City Council begins summer recess on July 29 and the coming week is jammed with City Council meetings. The Council Public Safety Committee meets on Monday at 10 am to take up ordinances on policing. The full Council meets Tuesday at 4 pm to take action on the proposed ballot initiatives for the November 3 election and Thursday at 6 pm to take action on the Use of Force Policy and Emergency Declarations and Curfew Policy.

The planned City Council agenda for July 28, the last Council meeting before summer recess, follows the weekly list of meetings. Item 45 in the agenda under Information Reports - the Annual Pipeline Report includes tables of how Berkeley performs in meeting the Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) allocation. As expected by the number of people living on the street and advertisements for market rate units, Berkeley is significantly short of meeting the affordable housing allocation and overbuilt market rate housing: very low income units short 420 units, low income units short 425 units and overbuilt market rate units by 389 units.

Sunday, July 19, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Monday, July 20, 2020

City Council Public Safety Committee, 10:30 am, https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Public_Safety.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83460613816

Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 834 6061 3816

Agenda: 2. Ordinance: Public Right to Identify Officers, 3. Resolution: No Police Revolving Door, 4. Request for Scheduling Presentation to Committee by Police Chief Greenwood on Berkeley Police Department’s Hiring Practices, 5. Recommendations on Use of Force Policy, 6. Improving Hate Crimes Reporting and Response, 7. Ordinance Adding Chapter 2.64.170 to BMC Regulating Police Acquisition and Use of Controlled Equipment, Unscheduled Items: Safety for All: George Floyd Community Safety Act – Development of Progressive Police Academy,

Planning Commission – Adeline Corridor Specific Plan Subcommittee, 6:30 – 10 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/98505496865

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 985 0549 6865

Agenda: III. Outstanding Topics for Subcommittee Discussion No net loss of Affordable Housing, Sustainable Design, Ashby Bart Flea Market, Zoning Development Standards, Ground Floor Uses, Requiring Residential Above 2nd Floor Lot Coverage and Inclusionary Housing

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Board of Library Trustees, 11 am

https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83717494897

Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID:837 1749 4897

II. A. Workshop Regarding Board’s Process for Onboarding of Director of Library Services

Berkeley City Council Special Meetings, 4 pm and 6:00 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89031983199

Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID:890 3198 3199

4 pm Special Meeting – November 3 Ballot Initiatives,

Agenda: 1. Charter Amendment Full-Time Status and Salaries for the Mayor and Councilmembers, 2. Charter Amendment Berkeley Fire Department a. conform eligibility requirements of the Redistricting Commission and change to gender neutral language, b. Repeal Berkeley Fire Department Residency Requirement for sworn members, 3. Special Tax Measure to fund Firefighting, Emergency Medical Response and Communications and Wildfire Prevention and Preparedness, 4. Adopt a Tax on Transportation Network Companies, 5. Tax Measure Increase the Utility Users Tax to Pay for General Municipal Services and Establish a Climate Equity Action Fund to Support Measures to Reduce Local Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Air Pollution from City Manager, 6. Ballot Measure to Create a Climate Action Fund in response to Fossil Free Berkeley from Energy Commisssion

6 pm Special Meeting,

Agenda CONSENT: 1. Berkeley Electric Mobility Roadmap, 2. Evaluation and Recommended Updates to the Building Energy Savings Ordinance (BESO) 3. Ordinance Amending BMC Chapter 7.52 Reducing Tax Imposed for Qualifying Electrification, Energy Efficiency and Water Conservation Retrofits, 4. Expanding community engagement within work to address Climate Impacts, ACTION: 5. PRESENTATION: Climate Action Plan and Resilience Update.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Joint Subcommittee for the Implementation of State Housing Laws, 7 – 9 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Joint_Subcommittee_for_the_Implementation_of_State_Housing_Laws_Homepage.aspx

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/94154190888

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID:941 5419 0888

Agenda: Action Items 9. Objective Standards for Density, 10. Objective Standards for Design, 11. Objective Standards for Shadows,

Police Review Commission, 7 – 10 pm,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83624486066

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 836 2448 6066

Agenda: 9.a. City Council Referral to make recommendation on proposed ordinance to Regulate Police Acquisition and Use of Controlled Equipment, b. Consider response to July 28 City Council item on Implementing Core Police Accountability Board and Director of Police Accountability, c. Discuss whether to hold special meeting Aug 5 to consider probation and parole searches policy, d. Confirm participants for presentation of proposed Use of Force Policy

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Berkeley City Council Special Meeting, Tuesday, 6:00 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81015840931

Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 810 1584 0931

Agenda: 1. Animal Services Contract with City of Piedmont add $180,134 total $441,984, 2. ZAB Appeal 1533 Beverly Place, 3. Police Review Commission (PRC) Recommendation on revised Policy 300, Use of Force, 4. Changes to BMC and Policy with respect to Local Emergency Declarations and First Amendment Curfews.

Zoning Adjustment Board, 6 pm and 7 pm

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/94661489901

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 946 6148 9901

6 pm Special Meeting,

Agenda: Presentation by Christopher D. Jensen, Assistant City Attorney, Mission of ZAB, CEQA, Housing Accountability Act, Ralph M. Brown Act, Conflict of Interest Rules,

7 pm Regular Meeting,

2012 Shattuck – add service of distilled spirits incidental to food service at existing restaurant on consent

1201 Second Street – Expand hours of operation at Berkeley Transfer Station on consent

2750 – 2752 Prince – alter 5500 sq ft parcel that is over lot coverage, construct a 2-story addition to existing 1862 sq ft 1-story single-family dwelling, construct at front of property, construct a 198 sq ft addition to existing 906 sq ft 2-story single family dwelling at rear of property, add 5th bedroom on parcel, on consent

2720 San Pablo – demolish former automobile service station and construct new 6-story 60” mixed use building with 25 dwellings (including 2 units to very low income), total 97 bedrooms, 963 sq ft of ground floor retail, 15 vehicle parking space and 50 bicycles, staff recommend approve

Friday, July 24, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Saturday, July 25, 2020

Cheryl Davila Open Office Hours, 11 am - 1 pm

Videoconference:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81766682075?pwd=NzRXQW1naUdlNmN5eU1lMDR4U3Fjdz09

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 817 6668 2075 Password: 372587

Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19, 12 pm

There is no exchange with attendees. Questions must be sent in advance look for email from Mayor Arreguin. Watch Town Hall live at https://www.jessearreguin.com or watch anytime at Mayor's Youtube page

Sunday, July 26, 2020

No City meetings or events found

__________________

The July 28 Regular City Council meeting is available for comment

email council@cityofberkeley.info

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83653444287

Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 836 5344 4287

Agenda CONSENT: 1. 2nd reading Video and Telecommunications Ordinance, 2. 2nd reading Easements between 2009 and 2015 Addison, 3. Resolution Emergency Proclamation SARS-CoV-2, 4. Minutes, 5. 2021 Council meeting schedule, 6. Avast Foundation Grant $10,000 to Animal Services, 7. Grant CA Arts Council $10,500 for Berkeley Civil Arts Program and BUSD, 8. Formal Bid Solicitations $8,645,000, 9. Add $100,000 and extend by 1 yr total $317,000 with Youth Spirit Artworks for Transition Age Youth Case Management, 10. Grant Agreement accept $196,965 for COVID-19 from CDC for Disease Control and Prevention, FY 2021 11. Resolution City to fund $50,000 to RCD and $50,000 to SAHA, 12. Participation Agreement for Mental Health Services Act, Innovations, Help@Hand Project thru 6/30/2024, 13. Block Grant (CSBG) 14. Amend contract add $90,000 total $3,565,7657/1/2006 – 6/30/2021, 15. Add $72,000 total $559,300 with Rolling Orange, Inc for Website Redesign Content Management System (CMS), 16. Add $650,000 total $3,952,663 (4/1/2017-6/30/2023) with Tyler Technologies Enterprise Resource Planning System for software licensing, implementation and maintenance, 17. Add $367,500 total $1,555,230 (3/30/2017-6/30/2021) with Tyler Technologies for New World Public Safety Computer Aided Dispatch, 18. Contract $608,400 (9/1/2020-8/31/2025) with ePlus for Cohesity Backup Solution and hosted Cloud Storage, 19. Contract $405,000 (9/1/2020-8/31/2023) with Digital Hands for Cybersecurity Event Monitoring and Security Information and Event Management (SEIM), 20. MOU with “A Safe Place” Domestic Violence Shelter, 21. MOU with CA Dept of Justice accept grant for submission and testing of Sexual Assault Evidence, 22. Lease Agreement: 3 yr term 1001 University with the Berkeley Food Network, 23. Grant Application: Highway Safety Improvement Program multiple left-turn signalized intersection and Sacrament Pedestrian Crossings, 24. Contract add $25,000 total $75,000 with Ascentis Corporation 9274A for Biometric Time Card Services, 25. Contract $550,127 with McNabb Construction Inc for Codornices Creek Restoration at Kains Ave Project, 26. Referral Response: Action Plan to transition fleet vehicles to electric including infrastructure, 27. Amendments to BERA to prohibit Officeholder Accounts, 28. Oppose Nuclear Warfare marking 75th anniversary of bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, 29. Support Berkeley Humane Society Adoption Event 9/29/2020, 30. Provide our Unhoused Community with Menstrual Products, 31. Resolution in Support of 1921 Walnut, 32. Adopt Resolution Implementing Core Police Accountability Board and Director of Police Accountability by July 1, 2021, 33. Resolution in Support of AB 310 Public Bank, 34. Oppose AB 2167 Insurance Action Market Plan & SB 292 Wildfire Risk Modeling and Mitigation, 35. Support SB 288 Sustainable Transportation COVID-19 Recovery Act, 36. Support SB 902 Authorizing Cities to Rezone for Density, 37. Support AB 2542 CA Racial Justice Act, 38. Support AB 2345 Density Bonus, ACTION: 39. Amendment Urgency Ordinance for Outdoor Commerce on Private Property, 40. Rezone Rose Garden Inn, 41. Ballot Initiative Amend Rent Stabilization and Eviction for Good Cause Ordinance, 35. Improving Hate Crimes Reporting and Response, 42. Amend BMC 23C.22 Short Term Rentals, 43. Urgency Ordinance: Updates to the COVID Emergency Response Ordinance Request UC Berkeley voluntarily comply with local ordinances restricting evictions, delay rent payments and empower tenants to terminate leases without penalty, INFORMATION REPORTS: 44. Voluntary Time Off Program, 45. Annual Housing Pipeline Report,

_____________________

Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals

1346 Ordway, TBD

Notice of Decision (NOD) and Use Permits With End of Appeal Period

1823 Blake 7/21/2020

1543 Buena 7/21/2020

2319 California 8/4/2020

1111 Chaucer 7/21/2020

545 Colusa 7/30/2020

766 Ensenada 7/30/2020

1731 Fourth 7/28/2020

979 Regal 8/4/2020

2910 Seventh 7/22/2020

1505 Shattuck 7/23/2020

1120 Second (LPC)

41 San Diego Rd (LPC)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspxhttps://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx

___________________

WORKSHOPS

Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities, Vision 2050

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Presentation from StopWaste on SB 1383

Systems Realignment

Previously Schedules and Unscheduled Items Removed From Lists

Sept 22 – Navigable Cities, Crime Report (per Mayor Arreguin the Crime Report will be rescheduled to a regular City Council meeting, the date is not available. The last crime report was in March 2019)

Ohlone Territory

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY

If you wish to stop receiving the Weekly Summary of City Meetings please forward the weekly summary you received to kellyhammargren@gmail.com,