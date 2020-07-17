Planning Commission apearson@ cityofberkeley.info

Landmarks Preservation Commission FCrane@CityofBerkeley.info

Parks, Recreation & Waterfront Department parks@ cityofberkeley.info

City Attorney attorney@ cityofberkeley.info

City Auditor jwong@cityofberkeley.info

Former Mayors Gus Newport, Loni Hancock, Shirley Dean, Tom Bates

I write to you on behalf of the People’s Park Historic District Advocacy Group which represents Berkeley citizens concerned about the preservation of Peoples' Park as a cultural and open space resource. The park was designated a City Landmark in 1984 and is also surrounded by other renowned landmarks of local, state and national significance. This de facto historic district is endangered by proposed construction. The information below should make clear what we’d like to be determined.

Two quotes from the mayor and council members clearly state their current position on high-rise, for-profit construction in People's Park instead of support for low-cost housing at alternative locations. This position seems to be in clear contradiction with the language of Measure L, the Berkeley Public Parks and Open Space Preservation Ordinance. We've also included information from the city's website which also indicates a conflict with Berkeley Municipal Code and preservation and landmark ordinances (although the code or those ordinances are not quoted directly).

Our assumption is that the mayor and council should comply with what is mandated in city code and ordinances. We would much appreciate getting an opinion on this from the auditor's office or from any other appropriate department.

Thanks for your attention to this critical matter.

“Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin said, ‘I strongly support the university's vision for the future of People's Park. We can honor its rich history while re-imagining it as a place where all people can come together and where we can shelter our homeless and provide needed housing for our students.’"

Bay City News, Published May 4, 2018

“We hope you will join us in advocating for a new People’s Park, one with permanent supportive housing, student housing, and open space that honors its heritage.

“It’s time for a new People’s Park,” Op-Ed, S.F. Chronicle. By Rigel Robinson, Lori Droste and Jesse Arreguin, Feb. 3, 2020

Berkeley Public Parks and Open Space Preservation Ordinance, "Measure L" (1986), ORDINANCE NO. 5785-N.S.: REQUIRES THE BERKELEY CITY COUNCIL TO PRESERVE AND MAINTAIN THE PUBLIC PARKS AND OPEN SPACE WHICH EXIST IN BERKELEY, AS WELL AS TO ACQUIRE AND MAINTAIN PUBLIC PARKS AND OPEN SPACE IN THE CENSUS TRACTS AND NEIGHBORHOODS OF BERKELEY HAVING LESS THAN THE MINIMUM AMOUNT OF OPEN SPACE RELATIVE TO POPULATION (2 ACRES PER 1,000) IDENTIFIED IN THE BERKELEY MASTER PLAN OF 1977; AND TO REQUIRE THE CITY TO SUBMIT TO A POPULAR VOTE ALL PROPOSALS TO WITHDRAW FROM RECREATIONAL USE PUBLIC PARKS OR PUBLIC OPEN SPACE.

From the City of Berkeley web page for Planning and Development:

The Landmarks Preservation Ordinance establishes criteria that the LPC must use when considering proposed landmark and historic district designations. They are as follows:

1. Architectural merit…

2. Cultural value...

3. Educational value…

4. Historic value...

5. National Register listed property…