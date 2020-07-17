The White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany has suggested that "The science should not stand in the way of…" in reference to schools reopening. Oh Dear, maybe it's time to get out our rabbits' feet and luck charms and hope that witchcraft can ward off the spread of COVID-19.

How many people have to say that Science is the way to solve this problem, with hopefully the development of a vaccine before it will be accepted? The only advantage of students going back to school is that they will study Science and realize they might be best to stay home.

President Donald Trump put forward meteorologist Kelvin Droegemeier for the job of Science Advisor. Meteorologists study the weather and all I see is some storms on the horizon and a very cloudy future. Although he is a scientist, we need to turn to the words of Dr. Fauci for the moment for advice as this is a medical problem even if many people do feel "under the weather".

Maybe the apparently Russian hackers could be hacked, and all the medical research could be shared around so that a solution can be found faster.