The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday afternoon include:

Indoor activities across California must be reined in as the state combats a resurgence of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The state ordered all 53 counties to close indoor activities at restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, museums, card rooms and all bars. Each county on the state's coronavirus monitoring list -- including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties -- must also close gyms, places of worship, offices in non-critical sectors, hair and nail salons and indoor malls in addition to the statewide closure.

Santa Clara County is opening three additional COVID-19 diagnostic testing centers next week in San Jose at Independence High School C Commons at 617 N. Jackson Ave., the County of Santa Clara Service Center Auditorium at 1555 Berger Road and in Gilroy at the South County Annex at 9300 Wren Ave. The walk-up testing sites are free, easy nasal swab tests that do not require an appointment, symptoms, insurance, doctors note regardless of immigration status.

The Alameda County Community Food Bank announced a partnership Friday with Amazon to deliver food to county residents who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and cannot get their own groceries.

The Contra Costa County Library System will open the Pleasant Hill library for front door service on Tuesday at a temporary location in the City Hall Community Rooms. The temporary location at 100 Gregory Lane will be available until the new Pleasant Hill Library opens, which city leaders expect will be in late 2021.

As of Monday at 2 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 7,976 cases, 148 deaths (7,725 cases, 148 deaths on Saturday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data)

Contra Costa County: 4,852 cases, 90 deaths (4,605 cases, 89 deaths on Saturday)

Marin County: 3,612 cases, 33 deaths (3,368 cases, 30 deaths on Saturday) (Totals include San Quentin State Prison)

Monterey County: 2,790 cases, 17 deaths (2,540 cases, 18 deaths on Saturday)

Napa County: 518 cases, 4 deaths (477 cases, 4 deaths on Friday)

San Francisco County: 4,590 cases, 50 deaths (4,426 cases, 50 deaths on Saturday)

San Mateo County: 4,045 cases, 112 deaths (3,949 cases, 112 deaths on Saturday)

Santa Clara County: 6,542 cases, 167 deaths (5,983 cases, 166 deaths on Saturday)

Santa Cruz County: 569 cases, 3 deaths (568 cases, 3 deaths on Saturday)

Solano County: 2,075 cases, 28 deaths (2,075 cases, 28 deaths on Friday)

Sonoma County: 1,819 cases, 16 deaths (1,650 cases, 14 deaths on Saturday)

Statewide: 329,162 cases, 7,040 deaths (312,344 cases, 6,945 deaths on Saturday)