Flash: Advisory: AVOID Center St. and MLK Between Allston and Addison for the next 2 Hrs (11pm) due to Protest Activity.

The Berkeley Police advises you to AVOID Center St. and MLK Between Allston and Addison due to Protest Activity. The Protest Activity near Center St. Between Allston and Addison may caused significant traffic backups and other issues. The event is scheduled to end at 11PM, and vandalism has already been reported.