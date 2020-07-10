Worth Noting:



There are 14 City meetings in the coming week with six listed as key meetings of interest.



With only three more City Council meetings before the summer recess (July 29 – September 14, 2020) the proposed agenda for the July 28 City Council meeting under review in Monday’s Agenda and Rules Policy Committee is very long. The agenda for the expected July 21 City Council special meeting agenda is not yet available.







Key meetings



Monday



City Council Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community Committee 10 am item 3 Declare Racism as a Public Health Crisis.



Ashby and North Berkeley BART Community Advisory Group 7 pm information session on AB 2923



Tuesday



City Council regular meeting 6 pm items 18 a,b,c,d,e are the proposals on policing.



Wednesday –



City Council Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment & Sustainability 2:30 pm item 3 Traffic Circles, items 4,5, 6 & 7 relate to phasing out combustion (gasoline, diesel and other carbon-based transportation fuels) vehicles.



Planning Commission 6:30 pm Adeline Corridor final meetings July 15 and 20.



Friday



City Council Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Committee 10:30 am item 2 economic dashboard is from March 10 six days before the Covid-19 shelter-in-place order.







Sunday, July 12, 2020



No City meetings or events found



Monday, July 13, 2020







City Council Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community Committee, 10 am,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Health,_Life_Enrichment,_Equity___Community.aspx



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86442844632



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 864 4284 4632



Agenda: 2. Listening Session on Homelessness (15 minutes), 3. Declare Racism as a Public Health Crisis, a Threat and Safety Issue I the City of Berkeley, 4. a.&b. Modify Policies Related to Enforcement of Berkeley Smoke-Free Multi-Unit Housing Ordinance, 5.a.&b. Smoke-Free Multi-unit Housing Ordinance Policy and Enforcement Modification, 6. Menstrual Products for Unhoused, Unscheduled 7. Presentation Public Health Implications for unsanitary conditions at Aquatic Park, 8. Service Animals Welcome Training, 9. a.&b. People’s First Sanctuary Encampment.







Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81731606866



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 817 3160 6866



Agenda planning for July 28 City Council Meeting: CONSENT: 2nd reading Video and Telecommunications Ordinance, 2. Resolution Emergency Proclamation SARS-CoV-2, 4. 2021 Council meeting schedule, 5. Avast Foundation Grant $10,000 to Animal Services, 6. Grant CA Arts Council $10,500 for Berkeley Civil Arts Program and BUSD, 7. Formal Bid Solicitations $8,645,000, 8. Add $100,000 and extend by 1 yr total $317,000 with Youth Spirit Artworks for Transition Age Youth Case Management, 9. Grant Agreement accept $196,965 for COVID-19 from CDC for Disease Control and Prevention, FY 2021 10. Resolution City to fund $50,000 to RCD and $50,000 to SAHA, 11. Participation Agreement for Mental Health Services Act, Innovations, Help@Hand Project thru 6/30/2024, 12. Block Grant (CSBG) 13. Amend contract add $90,000 total $3,565,7657/1/2006 – 6/30/2021, 14. Add $72,000 total $559,300 with Rolling Orange, Inc for Website Redesign Content Management System (CMS), 15. Add $650,000 total $3,952,663 (4/1/2017-6/30/2023) with Tyler Technologies Enterprise Resource Planning System for software licensing, implementation and maintenance, 16. Add $367,500 total $1,555,230 (3/30/2017-6/30/2021) with Tyler Technologies for New World Public Safety Computer Aided Dispatch, 17. Contract $608,400 (9/1/2020-8/31/2025) with ePlus for Cohesity Backup Solution and hosted Cloud Storage, 18. Contract $405,000 (9/1/2020-8/31/2023) with Digital Hands for Cybersecurity Event Monitoring and Security Information and Event Management (SEIM), 19. MOU with “A Safe Place” Domestic Violence Shelter, 20. MOU with CA Dept of Justice accept grant for submission and testing of Sexual Assault Evidence, 21. Lease Agreement: 3 yr term 1001 University with the Berkeley Food Network, 22. Grant Application: Highway Safety Improvement Program multiple left-turn signalized intersection and Sacrament Pedestrian Crossings, 23. Contract add $25,000 total $75,000 with Ascentis Corporation 9274A for Biometric Time Card Services, 24. Contract $550,127 with McNabb Construction Inc for Codornices Creek Restoration at Kains Ave Project, 25. Referral Response: Action Plan to transition fleet vehicles to electric including infrastructure, 26. Amendments to BERA to prohibit Officeholder Accounts, 27. Support Berkeley Humane Society Adoption Event 9/29/2020, 28. Oppose AB 2167 Insurance Action Market Plan & SB 292 Wildfire Risk Modeling and Mitigation, 29. Support SB 288 Sustainable Transportation COVID-19 Recovery Act, 30. Support SB 902 Authorizing Cities to Rezone for Density,31. Support AB 2542 CA Racial Justice Act, 32. Support AB 2345 Density Bonus, ACTION: 33. Rezone Rose Garden Inn, 34. Ballot Initiative Amend Rent Stabilization and Eviction for Good Cause Ordinance, 35. Improving Hate Crimes Reporting and Response, 36. Oppose Nuclear Warfare marking 75th anniversary of bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, 37. Urgency Ordinance: Request UC Berkeley voluntarily comply with local ordinances restricting evictions, delay rent payments and empower tenants to terminate leases without penalty, 38. Initiate citywide, regional and international just transition to regenerative economy to address the Climate Emergency, 39. Support preservation of 1921 Walnut, 40. Amend BMC 23C.22 Short Term Rentals, 41. Adopt Resolution Implementing Core Police Accountability Board and Director of Police Accountability functions contingent on voter approval of Charter Amendment, 42. Adopt Ordinance Adding Chapter 2.64.170 to BMC regulating Police Acquisition and Use of Controlled Equipment, INFORMATION REPORTS: 43. Voluntary Time Off Program, 44. Annual Housing Pipeline Report, Referred Items for Review: 8. Covid-19 & Meetings of of Legislative Bodies, Boards and Commissions, 9. a.&b. Reference Manual of Homeless Commission recommendations, 10. Council Rules of Procedures on submitted items, Unscheduled Items: 11. Incorporate Practice of Mindfulness at City Council Meetings, 12. Commission Reorganization. Unfinished Business for Scheduling: 1. Short Term Rental Ordinance, 2. Kitchen Exhaust Hood Ventilation, 3. Opt Up – Upgrade Residential and Commercial Customers to 100% GHG Free and Municipal to 100% Renewable, 4. Surveillance Technology Report, 5. Ohlone History and Culture, (packet 320 pages)







Ashby and North Berkeley BART Community Advisory Group, 7 – 8:30 pm



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/bartplanning/



Videoconference: go to website to access zoom link



Teleconference: no phone link provided Meeting ID: not given



Agenda: BART Information Session on Draft of A Technical Guide to AB 2923 Conformance, (Development targets: 7 stories minimum, 0.5 parking spaces per unit and 1.6 office auto parking spaces maximum)







Disaster and Fire Safety Commission Special Meeting, 7 pm



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/93697364327



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 936 9736 4327



Agenda: 1. Fire Dept Staff Report Including Measure GG Budget Update, ACTION: 2. local ADU Urgency Ordinance, 3. Fire Tax Ballot Measure







Tuesday, July14, 2020







Berkeley City Council, Tuesday, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83061922519



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 830 6192 2519



Agenda CONSENT: 1-4 2nd reading of ordinances, 5. Contract with Wells Fargo thru 5/31/2023 Resolution authorizing CM to continue unbundling banking services with Wells Fargo, 6. Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) nutrition programs for seniors, 7. Contract add $946,419 and extend thru 6/30/2020 total $1,907,293 with Berkeley Food & Housing Project for Administrative Services for Berkeley Mental Health, 8. Contract add $34,736 thru 6/30/2021total $103,178 with Bay Area Hearing Voices Network for Hearing voices support groups, 9. Local Housing Trust Fund Application, 10. Contract $552,862 includes 15% contingency with Sandstone Environmental Engineering, Inc. for Aquatic Park Central Tide Tubes, 11. Contract add $280,000 total $1,471,342 with Redwood Engineering Construction for James Kenney Park, Picnic and Play Area Renovation, 12. Ordinance declaration of easements between 2009 and 2015 Addison (sublease Berkeley Repertory Theater), 13. Contract $116,635.39 with Shaw Industries for Civic Center Building Carpet Replacement, 14. Contract add $50,000 and extend to 6/30/2023 total $190,000 with Fairbanks Scales for Preventive Maintenance and Repairs at Berkeley Transfer Station, ACTION: 15. Permanent Local Housing Application $7,761,504 to support local affordable housing and homeless services, 16. Resolution for issuance of bonds by CALPFA for 1717 University rental housing development, 17. ZAB Appeal 1533 Beverly Place, 18. a. Safety for All: George Floyd Act Budget request to Perform Police Call and Response Analysis and to Direct the CM to implement initiatives and reforms that reduce the footprint of the police department (Bartlett), b. Support Redistribution of City Resources and Operations from the Berkeley Police Dept (Davila), c. Referral to City Manager to Re-imagine Policing Approaches to Public Safety Using a Process of Robust Community Engagement (Wengraf), d. Transform Community Safety and Initiate Robust Community Engagement Process (Arreguin Hahn, Bartlett, Harrison), e. BerkDOT Reimagining Transportation for a Racially Just Future, pursue Berkeley Department of Transportation to ensure a racial justice lens in traffic enforcement (Robinson, Droste, Bartlett, Arreguin), 19. Animal Services Contract with the City of Piedmont,







Wednesday, July 15, 2020







City Council Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment & Sustainability Committee, 2:30 pm



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Facilities,_Infrastructure,_Transportation,_Environment,___Sustainability.aspx



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88089031189



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 880 8903 1189



Agenda: 2. Renaming Shattuck Ave ‘East,’ 3. Traffic Circle Policy and Recommendations, 4. Ordinance terminating the sale of gasoline, diesel and natural gas passenger vehicle in Berkeley by 2025, 5. Prohibition on the Resale of Used Combustion Vehicles in 2040, 6. Prohibition on the Use of City Streets for Operating, Parking or Idling Combustion Vehicles by 2045, 7. Prohibition on the Sale of Gasoline, Diesel, and Other Carbon-Based Transportation Fuels by 2045, Unscheduled 8. Funding and Master Plan - Improving PCI (Paving Condition Index) 9. Bright Streets (painting crosswalks, bike lanes, signage within 3 blocks of schools, 10. Plastic Bags Ordinance Retail and Food Service







Civic Arts Commission, 6 pm



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87218249463



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 872 1824 9463



Agenda: 6. a. Review and approval Civic Arts Grants Awards for FY2021, b. Cube Space Curator Leila Weefur, revised proposed exhibitions







Planning Commission – Adeline Corridor, 6:30 – 10 pm



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/92842584054



Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 928 4258 4054



Agenda: I. B. Final subcommittee meetings on July 15 and 20, Update Economic Feasibility of proposed Adeline Corridor Zoning, II. Public Comment, III. Outstanding topics for subcommittee discussion







Joint Meeting of the Climate Emergency Mobilization Task Force and RV/Tiny Homes Solution Task Force, 5:30 – 7 pm



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83428618351?pwd=TFhqb3EwcVRzcWVOQWRON2lISTI3QT09



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 834 2861 8351







Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board Webinar Rental Housing and Covid-19, 12 - 1 pm



Pre-register for links, covers state and local rules and regulations



http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/







Thursday, July 16, 2020







Design Review Committee, 7 – 10



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/



Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/93080162175



Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 930 8016 2175



1717 University – construct 5-story mixed-use building with 29 dwelling, 1816 sq ft of commercial space, 6 vehicle and 40 bicycle parking spaces – Final Design Review



2795 San Pablo – demolish existing 1-story single family residence and construct 3-story 5-unit residential building with ground floor commercial space, residential lobby and 470 sq ft usable open space – continued preliminary design review



2028 Bancroft (between Shattuck and Milvia) – construct 6-story 62’ residential building with 37 units (including 2 below market rate). Adjacent project at 2025 Durant proposes to convert existing parking area to 2 residential units and common amenity space total 2845 sq ft newly conditioned space – Final Design Review.







Fair Campaign Practices Commission, 7 pm and Open Government Commission



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86293245819



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 862 9324 5819



Agenda Fair Campaign Practices: 6. Approval of public campaign financing program certification application, 7. Regulations defining a “minor violation,” 8. Regulation of officeholder accounts, Agenda Open Government Commission: 10. Complaint filed by Martin and Olga Schwartz alleging violations to ZAB proceedings







Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board Meeting, 7 – 11 pm



http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/



Agenda and links not posted, check website during week







Friday, July 17, 2020







City Council Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Committee, 10:30 am,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Land_Use,_Housing___Economic_Development.aspx



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88953875609



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 889 5387 5609



Agenda: 2. Berkeley Economic Dashboards and Demographic Profile Update (report from March 10, 2020), 3. Amending Source of Income (vouchers and rent subsidy) Discrimination Ordinance to Establish Administrative Enforcement procedure a. Homeless committee recommends update, b. City Manager no action, Unscheduled 4.Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA)







Saturday, July 18 2020



No City meetings or events found



Sunday, July 19, 2020



No City meetings or events found



_____________________







Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals



1533 Beverly Place, 7-14-2020



1346 Ordway, TBD



Notice of Decision (NOD) and Use Permits With End of Appeal Period



2590 Bancroft 7/16/2020



1823 Blake 7/21/2020



1543 Buena 7/21/2020



1111 Chaucer 7/21/2020



545 Colusa 7/30/2020



766 Ensenada 7/30/2020



12 Indian Rock Path 7/14/2020



2099 MLK Jr 7/16/2020



2910 Seventh 7/22/2020



1505 Shattuck 7/23/2020



1120 Second (LPC)



41 San Diego Rd (LPC)



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspxhttps://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx







LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx







___________________







WORKSHOPS



July 21 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update



Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities, Vision 2050



Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry







Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations



Cannabis Health Considerations



Presentation from StopWaste on SB 1383



Systems Realignment







Previously Schedules and Unscheduled Items Removed From Lists



Sept 22 – Navigable Cities, Crime Report



Ohlone Territory







_____________________







To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx







To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to



https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/







_____________________







This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.



http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com







When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY







If you wish to stop receiving the Weekly Summary of City Meetings please forward the weekly summary you received to kellyhammargren@gmail.com,







Worth Noting:



There are 14 City meetings in the coming week with six listed as key meetings of interest.



With only three more City Council meetings before the summer recess (July 29 – September 14, 2020) the proposed agenda for the July 28 City Council meeting under review in Monday’s Agenda and Rules Policy Committee is very long. The agenda for the expected July 21 City Council special meeting agenda is not yet available.







Key meetings



Monday



City Council Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community Committee 10 am item 3 Declare Racism as a Public Health Crisis.



Ashby and North Berkeley BART Community Advisory Group 7 pm information session on AB 2923



Tuesday



City Council regular meeting 6 pm items 18 a,b,c,d,e are the proposals on policing.



Wednesday –



City Council Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment & Sustainability 2:30 pm item 3 Traffic Circles, items 4,5, 6 & 7 relate to phasing out combustion (gasoline, diesel and other carbon-based transportation fuels) vehicles.



Planning Commission 6:30 pm Adeline Corridor final meetings July 15 and 20.



Friday



City Council Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Committee 10:30 am item 2 economic dashboard is from March 10 six days before the Covid-19 shelter-in-place order.







Sunday, July 12, 2020



No City meetings or events found



Monday, July 13, 2020







City Council Health, Life Enrichment, Equity & Community Committee, 10 am,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Health,_Life_Enrichment,_Equity___Community.aspx



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86442844632



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 864 4284 4632



Agenda: 2. Listening Session on Homelessness (15 minutes), 3. Declare Racism as a Public Health Crisis, a Threat and Safety Issue I the City of Berkeley, 4. a.&b. Modify Policies Related to Enforcement of Berkeley Smoke-Free Multi-Unit Housing Ordinance, 5.a.&b. Smoke-Free Multi-unit Housing Ordinance Policy and Enforcement Modification, 6. Menstrual Products for Unhoused, Unscheduled 7. Presentation Public Health Implications for unsanitary conditions at Aquatic Park, 8. Service Animals Welcome Training, 9. a.&b. People’s First Sanctuary Encampment.







Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81731606866



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 817 3160 6866



Agenda planning for July 28 City Council Meeting: CONSENT: 2nd reading Video and Telecommunications Ordinance, 2. Resolution Emergency Proclamation SARS-CoV-2, 4. 2021 Council meeting schedule, 5. Avast Foundation Grant $10,000 to Animal Services, 6. Grant CA Arts Council $10,500 for Berkeley Civil Arts Program and BUSD, 7. Formal Bid Solicitations $8,645,000, 8. Add $100,000 and extend by 1 yr total $317,000 with Youth Spirit Artworks for Transition Age Youth Case Management, 9. Grant Agreement accept $196,965 for COVID-19 from CDC for Disease Control and Prevention, FY 2021 10. Resolution City to fund $50,000 to RCD and $50,000 to SAHA, 11. Participation Agreement for Mental Health Services Act, Innovations, Help@Hand Project thru 6/30/2024, 12. Block Grant (CSBG) 13. Amend contract add $90,000 total $3,565,7657/1/2006 – 6/30/2021, 14. Add $72,000 total $559,300 with Rolling Orange, Inc for Website Redesign Content Management System (CMS), 15. Add $650,000 total $3,952,663 (4/1/2017-6/30/2023) with Tyler Technologies Enterprise Resource Planning System for software licensing, implementation and maintenance, 16. Add $367,500 total $1,555,230 (3/30/2017-6/30/2021) with Tyler Technologies for New World Public Safety Computer Aided Dispatch, 17. Contract $608,400 (9/1/2020-8/31/2025) with ePlus for Cohesity Backup Solution and hosted Cloud Storage, 18. Contract $405,000 (9/1/2020-8/31/2023) with Digital Hands for Cybersecurity Event Monitoring and Security Information and Event Management (SEIM), 19. MOU with “A Safe Place” Domestic Violence Shelter, 20. MOU with CA Dept of Justice accept grant for submission and testing of Sexual Assault Evidence, 21. Lease Agreement: 3 yr term 1001 University with the Berkeley Food Network, 22. Grant Application: Highway Safety Improvement Program multiple left-turn signalized intersection and Sacrament Pedestrian Crossings, 23. Contract add $25,000 total $75,000 with Ascentis Corporation 9274A for Biometric Time Card Services, 24. Contract $550,127 with McNabb Construction Inc for Codornices Creek Restoration at Kains Ave Project, 25. Referral Response: Action Plan to transition fleet vehicles to electric including infrastructure, 26. Amendments to BERA to prohibit Officeholder Accounts, 27. Support Berkeley Humane Society Adoption Event 9/29/2020, 28. Oppose AB 2167 Insurance Action Market Plan & SB 292 Wildfire Risk Modeling and Mitigation, 29. Support SB 288 Sustainable Transportation COVID-19 Recovery Act, 30. Support SB 902 Authorizing Cities to Rezone for Density,31. Support AB 2542 CA Racial Justice Act, 32. Support AB 2345 Density Bonus, ACTION: 33. Rezone Rose Garden Inn, 34. Ballot Initiative Amend Rent Stabilization and Eviction for Good Cause Ordinance, 35. Improving Hate Crimes Reporting and Response, 36. Oppose Nuclear Warfare marking 75th anniversary of bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, 37. Urgency Ordinance: Request UC Berkeley voluntarily comply with local ordinances restricting evictions, delay rent payments and empower tenants to terminate leases without penalty, 38. Initiate citywide, regional and international just transition to regenerative economy to address the Climate Emergency, 39. Support preservation of 1921 Walnut, 40. Amend BMC 23C.22 Short Term Rentals, 41. Adopt Resolution Implementing Core Police Accountability Board and Director of Police Accountability functions contingent on voter approval of Charter Amendment, 42. Adopt Ordinance Adding Chapter 2.64.170 to BMC regulating Police Acquisition and Use of Controlled Equipment, INFORMATION REPORTS: 43. Voluntary Time Off Program, 44. Annual Housing Pipeline Report, Referred Items for Review: 8. Covid-19 & Meetings of of Legislative Bodies, Boards and Commissions, 9. a.&b. Reference Manual of Homeless Commission recommendations, 10. Council Rules of Procedures on submitted items, Unscheduled Items: 11. Incorporate Practice of Mindfulness at City Council Meetings, 12. Commission Reorganization. Unfinished Business for Scheduling: 1. Short Term Rental Ordinance, 2. Kitchen Exhaust Hood Ventilation, 3. Opt Up – Upgrade Residential and Commercial Customers to 100% GHG Free and Municipal to 100% Renewable, 4. Surveillance Technology Report, 5. Ohlone History and Culture, (packet 320 pages)







Ashby and North Berkeley BART Community Advisory Group, 7 – 8:30 pm



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/bartplanning/



Videoconference: go to website to access zoom link



Teleconference: no phone link provided Meeting ID: not given



Agenda: BART Information Session on Draft of A Technical Guide to AB 2923 Conformance, (Development targets: 7 stories minimum, 0.5 parking spaces per unit and 1.6 office auto parking spaces maximum)







Disaster and Fire Safety Commission Special Meeting, 7 pm



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/93697364327



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 936 9736 4327



Agenda: 1. Fire Dept Staff Report Including Measure GG Budget Update, ACTION: 2. local ADU Urgency Ordinance, 3. Fire Tax Ballot Measure







Tuesday, July14, 2020







Berkeley City Council, Tuesday, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83061922519



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 830 6192 2519



Agenda CONSENT: 1-4 2nd reading of ordinances, 5. Contract with Wells Fargo thru 5/31/2023 Resolution authorizing CM to continue unbundling banking services with Wells Fargo, 6. Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) nutrition programs for seniors, 7. Contract add $946,419 and extend thru 6/30/2020 total $1,907,293 with Berkeley Food & Housing Project for Administrative Services for Berkeley Mental Health, 8. Contract add $34,736 thru 6/30/2021total $103,178 with Bay Area Hearing Voices Network for Hearing voices support groups, 9. Local Housing Trust Fund Application, 10. Contract $552,862 includes 15% contingency with Sandstone Environmental Engineering, Inc. for Aquatic Park Central Tide Tubes, 11. Contract add $280,000 total $1,471,342 with Redwood Engineering Construction for James Kenney Park, Picnic and Play Area Renovation, 12. Ordinance declaration of easements between 2009 and 2015 Addison (sublease Berkeley Repertory Theater), 13. Contract $116,635.39 with Shaw Industries for Civic Center Building Carpet Replacement, 14. Contract add $50,000 and extend to 6/30/2023 total $190,000 with Fairbanks Scales for Preventive Maintenance and Repairs at Berkeley Transfer Station, ACTION: 15. Permanent Local Housing Application $7,761,504 to support local affordable housing and homeless services, 16. Resolution for issuance of bonds by CALPFA for 1717 University rental housing development, 17. ZAB Appeal 1533 Beverly Place, 18. a. Safety for All: George Floyd Act Budget request to Perform Police Call and Response Analysis and to Direct the CM to implement initiatives and reforms that reduce the footprint of the police department (Bartlett), b. Support Redistribution of City Resources and Operations from the Berkeley Police Dept (Davila), c. Referral to City Manager to Re-imagine Policing Approaches to Public Safety Using a Process of Robust Community Engagement (Wengraf), d. Transform Community Safety and Initiate Robust Community Engagement Process (Arreguin Hahn, Bartlett, Harrison), e. BerkDOT Reimagining Transportation for a Racially Just Future, pursue Berkeley Department of Transportation to ensure a racial justice lens in traffic enforcement (Robinson, Droste, Bartlett, Arreguin), 19. Animal Services Contract with the City of Piedmont,







Wednesday, July 15, 2020







City Council Facilities, Infrastructure, Transportation, Environment & Sustainability Committee, 2:30 pm



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Facilities,_Infrastructure,_Transportation,_Environment,___Sustainability.aspx



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88089031189



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 880 8903 1189



Agenda: 2. Renaming Shattuck Ave ‘East,’ 3. Traffic Circle Policy and Recommendations, 4. Ordinance terminating the sale of gasoline, diesel and natural gas passenger vehicle in Berkeley by 2025, 5. Prohibition on the Resale of Used Combustion Vehicles in 2040, 6. Prohibition on the Use of City Streets for Operating, Parking or Idling Combustion Vehicles by 2045, 7. Prohibition on the Sale of Gasoline, Diesel, and Other Carbon-Based Transportation Fuels by 2045, Unscheduled 8. Funding and Master Plan - Improving PCI (Paving Condition Index) 9. Bright Streets (painting crosswalks, bike lanes, signage within 3 blocks of schools, 10. Plastic Bags Ordinance Retail and Food Service







Civic Arts Commission, 6 pm



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87218249463



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 872 1824 9463



Agenda: 6. a. Review and approval Civic Arts Grants Awards for FY2021, b. Cube Space Curator Leila Weefur, revised proposed exhibitions







Planning Commission – Adeline Corridor, 6:30 – 10 pm



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/92842584054



Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 928 4258 4054



Agenda: I. B. Final subcommittee meetings on July 15 and 20, Update Economic Feasibility of proposed Adeline Corridor Zoning, II. Public Comment, III. Outstanding topics for subcommittee discussion







Joint Meeting of the Climate Emergency Mobilization Task Force and RV/Tiny Homes Solution Task Force, 5:30 – 7 pm



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83428618351?pwd=TFhqb3EwcVRzcWVOQWRON2lISTI3QT09



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 834 2861 8351







Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board Webinar Rental Housing and Covid-19, 12 - 1 pm



Pre-register for links, covers state and local rules and regulations



http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/







Thursday, July 16, 2020







Design Review Committee, 7 – 10



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/



Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/93080162175



Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 930 8016 2175



1717 University – construct 5-story mixed-use building with 29 dwelling, 1816 sq ft of commercial space, 6 vehicle and 40 bicycle parking spaces – Final Design Review



2795 San Pablo – demolish existing 1-story single family residence and construct 3-story 5-unit residential building with ground floor commercial space, residential lobby and 470 sq ft usable open space – continued preliminary design review



2028 Bancroft (between Shattuck and Milvia) – construct 6-story 62’ residential building with 37 units (including 2 below market rate). Adjacent project at 2025 Durant proposes to convert existing parking area to 2 residential units and common amenity space total 2845 sq ft newly conditioned space – Final Design Review.







Fair Campaign Practices Commission, 7 pm and Open Government Commission



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86293245819



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 862 9324 5819



Agenda Fair Campaign Practices: 6. Approval of public campaign financing program certification application, 7. Regulations defining a “minor violation,” 8. Regulation of officeholder accounts, Agenda Open Government Commission: 10. Complaint filed by Martin and Olga Schwartz alleging violations to ZAB proceedings







Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board Meeting, 7 – 11 pm



http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/



Agenda and links not posted, check website during week







Friday, July 17, 2020







City Council Land Use, Housing & Economic Development Committee, 10:30 am,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Land_Use,_Housing___Economic_Development.aspx



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88953875609



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 889 5387 5609



Agenda: 2. Berkeley Economic Dashboards and Demographic Profile Update (report from March 10, 2020), 3. Amending Source of Income (vouchers and rent subsidy) Discrimination Ordinance to Establish Administrative Enforcement procedure a. Homeless committee recommends update, b. City Manager no action, Unscheduled 4.Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act (TOPA)







Saturday, July 18 2020



No City meetings or events found



Sunday, July 19, 2020



No City meetings or events found



_____________________







Public Hearings Scheduled – Land Use Appeals



1533 Beverly Place, 7-14-2020



1346 Ordway, TBD



Notice of Decision (NOD) and Use Permits With End of Appeal Period



2590 Bancroft 7/16/2020



1823 Blake 7/21/2020



1543 Buena 7/21/2020



1111 Chaucer 7/21/2020



545 Colusa 7/30/2020



766 Ensenada 7/30/2020



12 Indian Rock Path 7/14/2020



2099 MLK Jr 7/16/2020



2910 Seventh 7/22/2020



1505 Shattuck 7/23/2020



1120 Second (LPC)



41 San Diego Rd (LPC)



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspxhttps://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx







LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx







___________________







WORKSHOPS



July 21 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update



Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities, Vision 2050



Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry







Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations



Cannabis Health Considerations



Presentation from StopWaste on SB 1383



Systems Realignment







Previously Schedules and Unscheduled Items Removed From Lists



Sept 22 – Navigable Cities, Crime Report



Ohlone Territory







_____________________







To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx







To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to



https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/







_____________________







This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.



http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com







When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY





If you wish to stop receiving the Weekly Summary of City Meetings please forward the weekly summary you received to kellyhammargren@gmail.com,