To tell you what you already should know:



The current decade is shaping up to become one of the most challenging in human history. In the past, people have already seen challenging times, and yet the things we face in the present day have the potential to shape the future, possibly into the next century--if we make it that far.



The U.S. and other countries have been put to innumerable tests in the past. WWII tested the resolve of good people who needed to fight and defeat the Nazi's or be destroyed. The Cold War tested the resolve and sensibility of the U.S. and other countries in standing up to Russia, (which was then the Soviet Union) and not backing down, but at the same time, implementing a modicum of caution. (And, by the way, the Cold War, because of the ambitions of Vladimir Putin seems to have reappeared.)

The Civil War in the U.S. tested the souls of Americans and formed the United States as we know it. Prior to the Civil War, only white men were "created equal."

Now, we have yet another world war happening to the world. On one front is the war against the coronavirus. And on another front is the war that in the future will finally allow decent and equal treatment of people whose skin is not white. The latter, in the U.S. is like another Civil War, and the former, is a scenario in which humans face the choice of uniting against the virus, entailing best practices, versus falling into disorganization, and a disastrous number of deaths--and also a gutted economy. And, on a third front, we are dealing with the aggressions of Russia, North Korea, and China. These countries often do invisible cyber-attacks against the U.S., and they are developing new and deadlier weapons at alarming rates.

Additionally, the biosphere can not sustain the abuses of humankind, in particular, greenhouse gases, and we are in the process of causing Earth to become uninhabitable.

To offer suggestions for dealing with this:

If you are mentally ill during times like these, you will do better if have some knowledge of what is needed to sustain your recovery and to endure these challenging times. Here are some ideas for you to kick around:

1. Develop multiple resources of multiple types.

The above could include almost anything. For example, having a flash drive on a string around your neck that contains all of your medical information. Or stopping the practice of spending every last cent in your bank account at the end of the month. Or, having extra batteries and a transistor radio readily available. Or, carrying an extra quart of oil in the back of your car. Carry a pocket flashlight. Carry a pocket notebook and pen.

2. Develop and maintain a network of friends and acquaintances. This could be composed partly of those with whom you only interact online, while others could be people working in the mental health field, and some could be people you see in person or speak to over the phone. You do not necessarily need to be chummy with everyone. The simple act of making yourself known is valuable, so long as you give a positive impression.

3. Absolutely Essential: keep up on your treatment regimen. Show up to all psychiatric and therapy appointments. Take all prescribed medications exactly as prescribed. Keep a supply of extra medication on hand for the contingency of a natural or manmade disaster.

4. Try to maintain a good credit rating. If you get a credit card, it is not free money. You must pay it back. If you do not currently have the financial resources to pay it back, do not accept the credit. Thinking that you intend to get a job in the near future and pay back what you owe, does not exist except in your thoughts--until the point where it actually happens. When it does, and you are steadily employed, that's the time you could accept new credit.

5. Buy a shredder and use it. Destroy all out of date identifying papers. Do not accumulate old papers. Do not accumulate other junk. Do not throw away a defunct computer without first destroying the hard drive. If the motherboard is broken, the computer won't work, but an unscrupulous person could read the hard drive and get all of your data.

6. Take care of your physical health. And this can take effort. Even exercising a little bit is better than no exercise whatsoever. Refrain from extreme dieting. Eat only when hungry. Avoid excessive refined sugar.

To offer hope:

In the not too distant future, the government will be forced by voters, activists and demonstrators to have a more fair-minded and kinder approach toward disadvantaged, disabled, and minority peoples. The American people, for the most part, are fed up with the unkind practices of our corrupt government, and we are in the process of creating a kinder and gentler government that will provide for those who have nothing. We might have some difficult times to go through, but if we can make it through the next few years, I believe it might get easier.

If things do not become easier, then now is the time for us to make ourselves stronger. If we do that, we are creating hope from nothing.

Jack Bragen is author of "An Offering of Power: Valuable, Unusual Meditation Methods" and other books.