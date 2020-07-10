As yet another July 4 slips away into the pages of our history books, it is time for reflection. A society should always be judged on how it treats its most vulnerable citizens. African-Americans continue to suffer disproportionately to the pandemic, systemic racism and gut wrenching police brutality. These appalling crimes have been exposed time and time again and it is heartening to finally see white Americans protesting alongside blacks, Hispanics and Asian Americans to demand change.



Even Donald Trump’s harsh, racist and divisive language has lost its allure with many of his supporters. On a slightly optimistic note, comparatively little white backlash occurred when confederate statutes were being pulled down reflecting the beginning of a change of in attitudes. Consider that in 2001 Mississippi had a referendum on what to do with their confederate flag. Two-thirds of those who participated voted to keep it. In 2020 the governor decided to bring it down with few dissenting voices. The momentum for change, initiated by “Black Lives Matter” must be accelerated.

A “Truth and Reconciliation” commission should be established to chronicle systemic racism and horrific police brutality inflicted on African-American and the genocide of Native Indian communities modeled on the South African or Rwanda Commissions. Ideally, this should be under the auspices of the United Nations. Following the recommendations of the Commission, massive reparations in the form of enhancing educational and job opportunities should be offered to our most vulnerable citizens. They have waited over 400 years. Let them wait no longer.

Finally, a holocaust museum should be built in Washington DC modeled on the Jewish museum to chronicle crimes perpetrated against Native Americans and broken Treaties.