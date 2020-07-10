Berkeley attorney and former Planning Commission Chair Richard Illgen has mounted a strong early challenge in his race for City Council in District 6.



Illgen announced he had raised over $30,000 for his June 30th filing in the race against Susan Wengraf, when City of Berkeley matching funds are included. His early endorsers include environmental leader and former EBMUD Board Member Helen Burke, Berkeley City Councilmember Kate Harrison, Berkeley Library Trustee and Rent Stabilization Board Member John Selawsky, Berkeley Outstanding Women Trail Blazer Honoree Moni Law, Alameda County Women’s Hall of Famer Margot Dashiell, former Berkeley Mayor Gus Newport, and Berkeley Mental Health Commissioner boona cheema, among others. “This is a historic election,” said Illgen. “We need bold action and leadership locally and nationally to address quality of life and social equity at all levels.”

“Berkeley can be a national leader in reforming current law enforcement practices and investing those funds into mobile services for mental health and addiction needs, homeless services, senior care, and youth prevention programs,” continued Illgen. “At the same time, our city must have the health and safety capacity we need to address COVID and support our local arts and small business organizations as they grapple with current fiscal challenges, enhance fire safety and emergency planning, and address our housing needs for low and moderate-income working families, including nurses, teachers, and service workers, and to reduce homelessness.”

A long-time Berkeley resident and social justice attorney, Illgen led efforts to develop and pass measures and legislation protecting Berkeley’s waterfront, vulnerable tenants, and small businesses. Working with city and community leaders, he wrote California’s strongest legislation protecting homeowners, tenants, and neighborhoods ravaged by foreclosures and property blight and was involved in successful government legal actions to hold Exxon accountable for its dangerous oil spill.

Illgen has two decades of experience as a top supervising city attorney, bringing essential experience about complex legal and policy issues facing local governments