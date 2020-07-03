Worth Noting:



There are eleven City meetings - key meetings are highlighted here



Monday – The City Council Public Safety Committee 10:30 am will be reviewing ordinances and proposals related to policing. Given the content of the Police Review Commission meetings on Police Use of Force this is worth your attention.



Tuesday – The City Council 4 pm meeting is on the telecom ordinance and the 6 pm meeting includes the appeal of the ZAB decision to deny telecom equipment at the Berryman Reservoir.



Wednesday – The Police Review Commission, 7 pm will be discussing and taking action on the Use of Force Policy and making recommendations on the proposals on policing for the July 14 City Council meeting.







Berkeley Police - On July 14, the City Council will be taking up the proposals on policing. All the initiatives are listed under item 18 in the July 14 agenda. The proposed agenda and link for the meeting follows the daily calendar for the coming week.







Covid-19 – In a news report that most Californians probably missed, the Guardian published the Covid-19 healthcare worker death toll: 735. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/17/covid-19-coronavirus-healthcare-workers-deaths The Guardian and Kaiser Health News have joined in a project to identify every US medical worker who dies helping patients during the pandemic. In less than 6 months 735 healthcare workers have lost their lives trying to save the lives of people sick with Covid-19. It is a stark contrast to people complaining about wearing a mask/facial covering when out in public or frolicking on the beach or crowding together inside.







The report doesn’t include the healthcare workers who survive Covid-19 and are left with lingering and life changing complications. There are ferocious complications that can strike: damage to the lungs, kidneys, heart, and neurologic disorders of depression, delirium, decline in cognition to name a few and those don’t just land on the elderly. There is much left to learn about this virus. No one should stride around with an attitude of “I’ll just get Covid-19 and be done with it.” It is not even known if those who have been infected with Covid-19 and are lucky enough to have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic will have lasting immunity https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/06/chinese-study-antibodies-covid-19-patients-fade-quickly







The number of new Covid-19 infections is surging. This is no time to get careless.







Sunday, July 5, 2020



No City meetings or events found







Monday, July 6, 2020

City Council Public Safety Committee, 10:30 am

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Public_Safety.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84966410006

Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 849 6641 0006

Agenda: 2. Ordinance: Public Right to Identify Officers, 3. Resolution: No Police Revolving Door, 4. Safety for All: George Floyd Community Safety Act – Development of a Progressive Police Academy,

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, 7 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/91949075912

Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 919 4907 5912

Agenda: 1. Feedback to Planning Commission on local ADU Urgency Ordinance, 2. Fire Tax Ballot Measure (packet 76 pages)

Plastic and the Pandemic webinar, 7 pm, sponsored by the Ecology Center and Hillside Club register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/5715924460490/WN_Afx7ai78S5mr5Cd-ZLeSpA

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Berkeley City Council,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom/j/87660512181 (for both meetings)

Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 876 6051 2181 (for both meetings)

4 pm Special Council Meeting

Agenda: A. Urgency Ordinance Allowing Temporary Outdoor Uses on Private Property (allow outdoor dining and commerce) 1. Ordinance BMC Chapter 16.10 Installation of Video and Telecommunications Systems (packet 171 pages)

6 pm Special Council Meeting

Agenda: 1. ZAB Appeal – 1449 Grizzly Peak, 2. ZAB Appeal – 0 Euclid (Berryman Reservoir)

Planning Commission Zoning Ordinance Revision Project (ZORP) Subcommittee, 7 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/98574271542

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 985 7427 1542

Agenda: 5. Use Specific Standards, Development Standards, 6. Consent Changes

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Police Review Commission Special Meeting, 7 -9:30 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83624486066

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 836 2448 6066

Agenda: 8. Lexipol Policies, 9. Use of Force Policy 10. Discussion of items 18 a.b.c.d.on the July 14 City Council Agenda regarding budget, redistribution of resources, operations and policing of the Berkeley Police Dept for details of the proposals go to council July 14 agenda https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board Outreach Committee Meeting, 2 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89774872763

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 897 7487 2763

Civic Arts Commission Grants Subcommittee Meeting, 1 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87311055257

Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 873 1105 5257

Agenda: Review Civic Arts Grants Panel Scores and Determine Funding

Parks and Waterfront Commission, 7 – 9 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/94287014488

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 942 8701 4488

Agenda: Presentation: Berkeley Commons Project (600 Addison) and related park improvements, 9. Measure T1 Phase 2 public process

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board Budget and Personnel Committee Meeting, 5 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88417814776

Teleconference: 699-900-6833 Meeting ID: 884 1781 4776

Public Works Commission, 7 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Videoconference: not available – check Monday

Teleconference: Meeting ID: not available check Monday

Community Calendar and website list July 9 meeting, no agenda posted, check Monday

Zoning Adjustment Board, 7 pm

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/93401340435

Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 934 0134 0435

3000 San Pablo – demolish 2-story commercial building, construct 6-story, mixed-use building with 78 dwelling units (including 7 very low income), 52 bicycle space, 43 vehicle, 2320 usable open space, 1248 commercial space, on consent

2511 Channing – establish 4481 sq ft commercial building on 4500 sq ft parcel as mixed-use, convert existing 335 sq ft office on mezzanine and existing 3rd floor 1525 sq ft office to a dwelling unit, on consent

3116 Ellis, Unit C – construct 535 sq ft, 2nd story addition to existing single-family dwelling with existing non-conforming rear yard, on lot that has existing non-conforming lot coverage and density, increasing total number of bedrooms from 5 to 7, on consent,

1367 University – construct 9273 sq ft 4-story 40-unit Group Living Accommodation (GLA) operating as single room occupancy (SRO) residential hotel on vacant parcel

Friday, July 10, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Expect Town Hall with the Mayor at 12 noon, Watch live at jessearreguin.com or since there is no live interchange with the public watch anytime on the Mayor’s YouTube site https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgXaP2idglejM_r7Iv7my6w

Sunday, July 12, 2020

No City meetings or events found

_________________

July 14, 6 pm City Council Meeting Agenda email comments to clerk@cityofberkeley.info

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83061922519

Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 830 6192 2519

CONSENT: 1-4 2nd reading of ordinances, 5. Contract with Wells Fargo thru 5/31/2023 Resolution authorizing CM to continue unbundling banking services with Wells Fargo, 6. Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) nutrition programs for seniors, 7. Contract add $946,419 and extend thru 6/30/2020 total $1,907,293 with Berkeley Food & Housing Project for Administrative Services for Berkeley Mental Health, 8. Contract add $34,736 thru 6/30/2021total $103,178 with Bay Area Hearing Voices Network for Hearing voices support groups, 9. Local Housing Trust Fund Application, 10. Contract $552,862 includes 15% contingency with Sandstone Environmental Engineering, Inc. for Aquatic Park Central Tide Tubes, 11. Contract add $280,000 total $1,471,342 with Redwood Engineering Construction for James Kenney Park, Picnic and Play Area Renovation, 12. Ordinance declaration of easements between 2009 and 2015 Addison (sublease Berkeley Repertory Theater), 13. Contract $116,635.39 with Shaw Industries for Civic Center Building Carpet Replacement, 14. Contract add $50,000 and extend to 6/30/2023 total $190,000, ACTION: 15. Permanent Local Housing Application $7,761,504 to support local affordable housing and homeless services, 16. Resolution for issuance of bonds by CALPFA for 1717 University rental housing development, 17. ZAB Appeal 1533 Beverly Place, 18. a. Safety for All: George Floyd Act Budget request to Perform Police Call and Response Analysis and to Direct the CM to implement initiatives and reforms that reduce the footprint of the police department (Bartlett), b. Support Redistribution of City Resources and Operations from the Berkeley Police Dept (Davila), c. Referral to City Manager to Re-imagine Policing Approaches to Public Safety Using a Process of Robust Community Engagement (Wengraf), d. Transform Community Safety and Initiate Robust Community Engagement Process (Arreguin Hahn, Bartlett, Harrison), e. BerkDOT Reimagining Transportation for a Racially Just Future, pursue Berkeley Department of Transportation to ensure a racial justice lens in traffic enforcement (Robinson, Droste, Bartlett, Arreguin), 19. Animal Services Contract with the City of Piedmont,

_____________________

Public Hearings Scheduled

1533 Berkeley Place 7/14/2020

Use Permits and the Appeal End Date

2115 Allston 7/8/2020

2590 Bancroft 7/16/2020

1823 Blake 7/21/2020

1543 Buena 7/21/2020

1111 Chaucer 7/21/2020

12 Indian Rock Path 7/14/2020

2099 MLK Jr 7/16/2020

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx

___________________

WORKSHOPS

July 21 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update

Sept 22 – Navigable Cities, Crime Report

Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities, Vision 2050

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Ohlone Lands

Cannabis Health Considerations

Presentation from StopWaste on SB 1383

Systems Realignment

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY

If you wish to stop receiving the Weekly Summary of City Meetings please forward the weekly summary you received to kellyhammargren@gmail.com,