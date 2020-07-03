Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, July 5-12
Worth Noting:
There are eleven City meetings - key meetings are highlighted here
Monday – The City Council Public Safety Committee 10:30 am will be reviewing ordinances and proposals related to policing. Given the content of the Police Review Commission meetings on Police Use of Force this is worth your attention.
Tuesday – The City Council 4 pm meeting is on the telecom ordinance and the 6 pm meeting includes the appeal of the ZAB decision to deny telecom equipment at the Berryman Reservoir.
Wednesday – The Police Review Commission, 7 pm will be discussing and taking action on the Use of Force Policy and making recommendations on the proposals on policing for the July 14 City Council meeting.
Berkeley Police - On July 14, the City Council will be taking up the proposals on policing. All the initiatives are listed under item 18 in the July 14 agenda. The proposed agenda and link for the meeting follows the daily calendar for the coming week.
Covid-19 – In a news report that most Californians probably missed, the Guardian published the Covid-19 healthcare worker death toll: 735. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/17/covid-19-coronavirus-healthcare-workers-deaths The Guardian and Kaiser Health News have joined in a project to identify every US medical worker who dies helping patients during the pandemic. In less than 6 months 735 healthcare workers have lost their lives trying to save the lives of people sick with Covid-19. It is a stark contrast to people complaining about wearing a mask/facial covering when out in public or frolicking on the beach or crowding together inside.
The report doesn’t include the healthcare workers who survive Covid-19 and are left with lingering and life changing complications. There are ferocious complications that can strike: damage to the lungs, kidneys, heart, and neurologic disorders of depression, delirium, decline in cognition to name a few and those don’t just land on the elderly. There is much left to learn about this virus. No one should stride around with an attitude of “I’ll just get Covid-19 and be done with it.” It is not even known if those who have been infected with Covid-19 and are lucky enough to have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic will have lasting immunity https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/06/chinese-study-antibodies-covid-19-patients-fade-quickly
The number of new Covid-19 infections is surging. This is no time to get careless.
Sunday, July 5, 2020
No City meetings or events found
Monday, July 6, 2020
City Council Public Safety Committee, 10:30 am
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Public_Safety.aspx
Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84966410006
Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 849 6641 0006
Agenda: 2. Ordinance: Public Right to Identify Officers, 3. Resolution: No Police Revolving Door, 4. Safety for All: George Floyd Community Safety Act – Development of a Progressive Police Academy,
Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, 7 pm
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/91949075912
Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 919 4907 5912
Agenda: 1. Feedback to Planning Commission on local ADU Urgency Ordinance, 2. Fire Tax Ballot Measure (packet 76 pages)
Plastic and the Pandemic webinar, 7 pm, sponsored by the Ecology Center and Hillside Club register: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/5715924460490/WN_Afx7ai78S5mr5Cd-ZLeSpA
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Berkeley City Council,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx
Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom/j/87660512181 (for both meetings)
Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 876 6051 2181 (for both meetings)
4 pm Special Council Meeting
Agenda: A. Urgency Ordinance Allowing Temporary Outdoor Uses on Private Property (allow outdoor dining and commerce) 1. Ordinance BMC Chapter 16.10 Installation of Video and Telecommunications Systems (packet 171 pages)
6 pm Special Council Meeting
Agenda: 1. ZAB Appeal – 1449 Grizzly Peak, 2. ZAB Appeal – 0 Euclid (Berryman Reservoir)
Planning Commission Zoning Ordinance Revision Project (ZORP) Subcommittee, 7 pm
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Planning_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/98574271542
Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 985 7427 1542
Agenda: 5. Use Specific Standards, Development Standards, 6. Consent Changes
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Police Review Commission Special Meeting, 7 -9:30 pm
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83624486066
Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 836 2448 6066
Agenda: 8. Lexipol Policies, 9. Use of Force Policy 10. Discussion of items 18 a.b.c.d.on the July 14 City Council Agenda regarding budget, redistribution of resources, operations and policing of the Berkeley Police Dept for details of the proposals go to council July 14 agenda https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board Outreach Committee Meeting, 2 pm
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/
Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89774872763
Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 897 7487 2763
Civic Arts Commission Grants Subcommittee Meeting, 1 pm
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CivicArtsCommissionHomepage/
Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87311055257
Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 873 1105 5257
Agenda: Review Civic Arts Grants Panel Scores and Determine Funding
Parks and Waterfront Commission, 7 – 9 pm
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Parks_and_Waterfront_Commission.aspx
Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/94287014488
Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 942 8701 4488
Agenda: Presentation: Berkeley Commons Project (600 Addison) and related park improvements, 9. Measure T1 Phase 2 public process
Thursday, July 9, 2020
Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board Budget and Personnel Committee Meeting, 5 pm
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/
Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88417814776
Teleconference: 699-900-6833 Meeting ID: 884 1781 4776
Public Works Commission, 7 pm
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Public_Works_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Videoconference: not available – check Monday
Teleconference: Meeting ID: not available check Monday
Community Calendar and website list July 9 meeting, no agenda posted, check Monday
Zoning Adjustment Board, 7 pm
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/
Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/93401340435
Teleconference: 669-900-6833 Meeting ID: 934 0134 0435
3000 San Pablo – demolish 2-story commercial building, construct 6-story, mixed-use building with 78 dwelling units (including 7 very low income), 52 bicycle space, 43 vehicle, 2320 usable open space, 1248 commercial space, on consent
2511 Channing – establish 4481 sq ft commercial building on 4500 sq ft parcel as mixed-use, convert existing 335 sq ft office on mezzanine and existing 3rd floor 1525 sq ft office to a dwelling unit, on consent
3116 Ellis, Unit C – construct 535 sq ft, 2nd story addition to existing single-family dwelling with existing non-conforming rear yard, on lot that has existing non-conforming lot coverage and density, increasing total number of bedrooms from 5 to 7, on consent,
1367 University – construct 9273 sq ft 4-story 40-unit Group Living Accommodation (GLA) operating as single room occupancy (SRO) residential hotel on vacant parcel
Friday, July 10, 2020
No City meetings or events found
Saturday, July 11, 2020
Expect Town Hall with the Mayor at 12 noon, Watch live at jessearreguin.com or since there is no live interchange with the public watch anytime on the Mayor’s YouTube site https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgXaP2idglejM_r7Iv7my6w
Sunday, July 12, 2020
No City meetings or events found
July 14, 6 pm City Council Meeting Agenda email comments to clerk@cityofberkeley.info
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx
Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83061922519
Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 830 6192 2519
CONSENT: 1-4 2nd reading of ordinances, 5. Contract with Wells Fargo thru 5/31/2023 Resolution authorizing CM to continue unbundling banking services with Wells Fargo, 6. Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) nutrition programs for seniors, 7. Contract add $946,419 and extend thru 6/30/2020 total $1,907,293 with Berkeley Food & Housing Project for Administrative Services for Berkeley Mental Health, 8. Contract add $34,736 thru 6/30/2021total $103,178 with Bay Area Hearing Voices Network for Hearing voices support groups, 9. Local Housing Trust Fund Application, 10. Contract $552,862 includes 15% contingency with Sandstone Environmental Engineering, Inc. for Aquatic Park Central Tide Tubes, 11. Contract add $280,000 total $1,471,342 with Redwood Engineering Construction for James Kenney Park, Picnic and Play Area Renovation, 12. Ordinance declaration of easements between 2009 and 2015 Addison (sublease Berkeley Repertory Theater), 13. Contract $116,635.39 with Shaw Industries for Civic Center Building Carpet Replacement, 14. Contract add $50,000 and extend to 6/30/2023 total $190,000, ACTION: 15. Permanent Local Housing Application $7,761,504 to support local affordable housing and homeless services, 16. Resolution for issuance of bonds by CALPFA for 1717 University rental housing development, 17. ZAB Appeal 1533 Beverly Place, 18. a. Safety for All: George Floyd Act Budget request to Perform Police Call and Response Analysis and to Direct the CM to implement initiatives and reforms that reduce the footprint of the police department (Bartlett), b. Support Redistribution of City Resources and Operations from the Berkeley Police Dept (Davila), c. Referral to City Manager to Re-imagine Policing Approaches to Public Safety Using a Process of Robust Community Engagement (Wengraf), d. Transform Community Safety and Initiate Robust Community Engagement Process (Arreguin Hahn, Bartlett, Harrison), e. BerkDOT Reimagining Transportation for a Racially Just Future, pursue Berkeley Department of Transportation to ensure a racial justice lens in traffic enforcement (Robinson, Droste, Bartlett, Arreguin), 19. Animal Services Contract with the City of Piedmont,
Public Hearings Scheduled
1533 Berkeley Place 7/14/2020
Use Permits and the Appeal End Date
2115 Allston 7/8/2020
2590 Bancroft 7/16/2020
1823 Blake 7/21/2020
1543 Buena 7/21/2020
1111 Chaucer 7/21/2020
12 Indian Rock Path 7/14/2020
2099 MLK Jr 7/16/2020
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx
LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx
WORKSHOPS
July 21 – Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update
Sept 22 – Navigable Cities, Crime Report
Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities, Vision 2050
Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry
Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations
Ohlone Lands
Cannabis Health Considerations
Presentation from StopWaste on SB 1383
Systems Realignment
To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx
To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to
https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/
