Margy was a tremendous force for good all her life. I first met her in the 1960s, when she was instrumental in organizing the UC Clerical, Technical, and Professional Employees Union, which my husband and I joined and were active in. She was smart, principled, tough, compassionate, and highly effective. She never stopped fighting for changes that would really help working and poor people in a variety of contexts and organizations.



When KPFA and the Pacifica Foundation got into trouble and were at risk of going under, she stepped up to the plate as interim manager and turned this unwieldy ship around. She and Tony talked the talk, walked the walk, and lived the life consistently.



I saw her on June 6, as the BLM March went past her house, and we chatted briefly from a proper distance. I always enjoyed talking with her, getting her take on things, hearing what she thought might be a good way to bring about progress on an issue. She was so kindhearted as well as militant, and not everyone has both those qualities. I am so shocked and sad she’s gone—too soon—and will miss her a lot.