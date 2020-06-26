I didn't know Margy Williamson well, but I saw her everywhere in the last half-dozen years, always committed and ready to take on the insult of the day. Her name should grace an appropriate place or structure ..



—Phil Allen, Landmark Preservation Commissioner





Margy was an outstanding and incredibly fair-minded friend and activist. There is no one like her; no one will fill her place.Our hearts go out to Tony and their children and grandchildren, and to their many circles of relatives and friends whose lives she enriched day after day and year after year.Margy was endowed with crystal-clear insight and extraordinary patience - qualities that enabled her to forge ahead on myriad issues touching the lives of town-and-gown folks in Berkeley.Her wisdom and compassion were deep and far-reaching. Hers was a life well-lived.The Berkeley community must now suffer her loss.With Sympathy and Embraces——Rita MaranThe news of Margy Wilkinson's sudden and unexpected death has left me stunned. It's like reading that the solar system has just lost a planet.—Gar Smith