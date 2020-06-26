Today Berkeley learned that Margy Wilkinson, a fierce and kind advocate for justice, died last night in her sleep. She was 76 years old. She and her husband Tony Wilkinson were going to celebrate their 50th anniversay in April, but the party was postponed because of the pandemic shut-down.



Tributes have been pouring in to the Planet all day. We would like to reprint them here in her honor in the next days. Please send yours to news@berkeleydailyplanet.com.