One person was arrested for having a loaded gun and drug-related offenses in Berkeley on Wednesday evening, police said.

Officers responded at 7:52 p.m. to Oregon Street in South Berkeley after numerous people called to say there was gunfire in the area.

On the way, police received reports that there was a hit-and-run collision in the area of Oregon and California streets.

Officers arrived to find two vehicles had been hit by another vehicle and there was also evidence of gunshots in the area, police said.

After a search of the area, officers detained and arrested one person for the gun and drug offenses. Police are not releasing the suspect's name because officers are still investigating the suspect's involvement in the case, Officer Byron White said.

No one has told police that they were wounded by the gunfire, White said.