The Room Where it Happened: A White House Memoir by John Bolton, former National Security Advisor for the United States: As Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) aptly remarked, John Bolton “may be an author, but he’s no patriot.”

Bolton had a chance to testify during the House of Representatives impeachment proceedings when it would have counted most but put money before country. We can add his "expose" to the stack of other exposes. I expect it will be soon on bookstores’ remainder sections.