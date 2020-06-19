Events
The Berkeley Activist's Calendar, June 21-28
Worth Noting:
Seven City meetings were found.
The Police Review Commission is working on revising the Berkeley Police Use of Force Policy. The subcommittee meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday and the full Commission meets on Wednesday.
Berkeley City Council goes into closed session on Monday to meet with labor negotiators, Tuesday is a special meeting of the full council on the budget and Thursday the Budget Committee meets.
ZAB meets Thursday evening to review 5 projects.
Juneteenth Celebrations continue through the weekend.
Coronavirus – The daily number of new cases of Coronavirus in Texas, Florida and Arizona is in an upward spike. California continues to rise too with hospitalizations increasing slightly. Mercury News | East Bay Times have detailed key information for California in the Coronavirus Tracker https://extras.mercurynews.com/coronavirus-tracker/
The CIDRAP – Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy https://www.cidrap.umn.edu posted Chinese study: Antibodies in COVID-19 patients fade quickly. The study was of a small number of patients, but the take away is that there may not be long term immunity after recovering from COVID-19. It looks like wearing facial coverings will need to continue for a long time including for those who have had COVID-19 and recovered. There is still a lot to learn about SARS-CoV-2.
The June 30 City Council meeting agenda is available for comment and follows the daily meeting summaries.
To submit comment during meeting to be read during public comment email clerk@cityofberkeley.info and include item number
Sunday, June 21, 2020
Father’s Day
Monday, June 22, 2020
Police Review Commission – Use of Force Subcommittee, 5:30 pm
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87489661585
Teleconference: 669.900.6833 Meeting ID: 874 8966 1585
Agenda: Continue draft of Use of Force BPD Policy 300
Berkeley City Council – Closed Session, Tuesday, 5:00 pm,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2020/06_June/City_Council__06-22-2020_-_Special_Closed_Meeting_Agenda.aspx
Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82012177428
Teleconference: 669.900.9128 Meeting ID: 820 1217 7428
Agenda: Conference with Labor Negotiators, Employee Organizations, Berkeley Fire Fighters Assoc 1227, Berkeley Police Assoc, SEIU, Local 1021, Maintenance and Clerical, Chapters Berkeley Fire Fighters Assoc, Local 1227 I.A.F.F. / Berkeley Chief Fire Officiers Assoc, IBEW, Local 1245
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Berkeley City Council – Special Meeting, 6:00 pm
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx
Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81018378132
Teleconference: 669.900.9128 Meeting ID: 810 1837 8132
Agenda: 1 FY 2021 Budget Update, 2. FY 2020 2nd qtr Investment Report ended 12/31/2019, 3rd qtr Investment Report ended 3/31/2020
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Police Review Commission – Use of Force Subcommittee plans to meet prior to regular PRC meeting, check website for time and details after Monday,
Police Review Commission – Regular Meeting, 7 pm
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88343051512
Teleconference: 669.900.6833 Meeting ID: 883 4305 1512
Agenda: 8. Subcommittee Work, 9. Review of revisions to BPD Policy 300 Use of Force
Thursday, June 25, 2020
City Council Budget & Finance Committee, 10 am,
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Budget___Finance.aspx
Agenda, Videoconference, and Teleconference information will be posted Monday, June 22.
Zoning Adjustment Board, 7 pm
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/
Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/97644149865
Teleconference: 669.900.6833 Meeting ID: 976 4414 9865
2099 MLK JR Way – demolish existing 1-story auto service building, construct 62,419 sq ft 7-story, 69’ mixed use building with 72 dwellings (includes 5 very low income dwellings) 2448 sq ft retail, 12 parking spaces, 65 bicycle spaces, on consent
2590 Bancroft Way – demolish existing 2-story commercial building, construct 8-story mixed use building with 87 dwelling units (includes 5 very low income dwellings) 4345 sq ft commercial space, 2566 sq ft usable open space, 40 bicycle spaces, no vehicle parking spaces, on consent
1531 Summit – construct new 2393 sq ft 2-story single family dwelling average height 24’5” detached 2-car garage on vacant 7269 sq ft vacant lot,
1328 Oxford – alter 5400 sq ft residential parcel that is over density by constructing 2nd story 234 sq ft additions, add 4 dormers to existing roof resulting in 202 sq ft of habitable space in attic to existing 1405 sq ft 2-story single family dwelling, on consent,
2227 Carleton – alter 4500 sq ft residential parcel, construct 1435 sq ft major residential addition resulting in 3361 sq ft 2-story duplex, 25’6” average height, 28’-10” maximum height, making alterations within non-conforming east side and front yards and adding 5 bedrooms for total 8 bedrooms on parcel, on action - staff recommend approve,
Friday, June 26, 2020
Police Review Commission – Use of Force Subcommittee
http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx
Check for time and logins during week, likely time 5 pm
Saturday, June 27, 2020
No City meetings or events found
Sunday, June 25, 2020
No City meetings or events found
__________________________
June 30 Regular City Council meeting agenda: email comments to council@cityofberkeley.info
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx
Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87199785160
Teleconference: 669.900.9128 Meeting ID: 871 9978 5160
CONSENT: Items 1 – 11 Second Reading Vote, 13. Contract add $180,134 total $441,984 FY 2021-2025 for Animal Services Contract with City of Piedmont, 14. Add $30,000 and extend to June 30, 2021 total $120,000 with Townsend Public Affairs, Inc for ERMA, 15. Contract $214,848 July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021with Downtown Y for City employees, 17. Reaffirm Investment Policies, 18. FY2021 Appropriations Limit $284,280,447, 19. FY 2021 Tax Rate Fire Protection, Emergency Response and Preparedness (Measure GG), 20. Grant Agreement Amendment: Alameda County Coordinated Entry System (CES) Grant, 21. Mental Health Services Act Contract Amendment: Covenant House (YEAH), 22. Contract Amendments: Mental Health Services Act, Prevention and Early Intervention, 23. Contract Amendment with BOSS (Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency, 24. Reimbursement with City of San Jose and BPD for Training related to Internet Crimes Against Children, 25. Grant Applications Active Transportation Program Cycle 5, 26. Contract add $300,000 total $8,286,960 with Ghilotti Construction for Shattuck Reconfiguration and Pedestrian Safety Project, 27. FY 2021 Clean Stormwater Fee, 28. Support Congresswoman Barbara Lee’s legislation to establish a US Commission on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, 29. Resolution Urging State Legislature and Governor to explore new revenue generating options including additional tax on highest earning Californians, 30. Support AB-3256 Economic Recovery and Climate Resiliency Bond, 31. Support AB-2501 COVID-19 Homeowner, Tenant, Consumer relief, 32. Support ACA 5 to place statewide ballot to repeal Proposition 209 (1996) and allow C=State of CA to pursue minority equal opportunity and access initiatives, ACTION: 33. Amend One-Way Car Share Program: Electric Mopeds, Fees Deposits, 34. Amend Berkeley Election Reform Act (public election financing), 35. Charter Amendment to change Mayor and Councilmembers to Fulltime Status, 36. Ballot Measure to Create Climate Action Fund, 37. Amend Berkeley’s Minimum Wage Ordinance, impacting youth training programs, 38. Charter Amendment Ballot Initiative to repeal residency requirement for sworn members Berkeley Fire Dept, 39. Contract CycloMedia for GIS Infrastructure Asset Data, 40. FY 2021 Mid-Biennial Budget Update Adoption, 41. FY 2021 Annual Appropriations $521,674,251 (gross), $452,409,230 (net), 42. Borrowing of Funds and the Sale and Issuance of FY 2020-21 Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes, INFORMATION REPORTS: 43. Audit Report Wins National Recognition, 44. City Auditor FY 2021 Audit Plan
_____________________
Public Hearings Scheduled
0 Euclid 7/7/2020
1449 Grizzly Peak 7/7/2020
1533 Berkeley Place 7/14/2020
Use Permits and the Appeal End Date
1348-50 Euclid 6/30/2020
1380 Hearst 6/23/2020
977 Keeler 6/25/2020
1346 Ordway 6/30/2020
2023-25 Shattuck 6/30/2020
1635 Tacoma 6/30/2020
2338 Telegraph 6/30/2020
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx
LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx
___________________
WORKSHOPS
July 21 – Crime report, Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update
Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities
Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry
Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations
Cannabis Health Considerations
Vision 2050
Ohlone History and Culture (Special meeting)
Presentation from StopWaste on SB 1383
Systems Realignment
_____________________
