Seven City meetings were found.



The Police Review Commission is working on revising the Berkeley Police Use of Force Policy. The subcommittee meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday and the full Commission meets on Wednesday.



Berkeley City Council goes into closed session on Monday to meet with labor negotiators, Tuesday is a special meeting of the full council on the budget and Thursday the Budget Committee meets.



ZAB meets Thursday evening to review 5 projects.



Coronavirus – The daily number of new cases of Coronavirus in Texas, Florida and Arizona is in an upward spike. California continues to rise too with hospitalizations increasing slightly. Mercury News | East Bay Times have detailed key information for California in the Coronavirus Tracker https://extras.mercurynews.com/coronavirus-tracker/



The CIDRAP – Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy https://www.cidrap.umn.edu posted Chinese study: Antibodies in COVID-19 patients fade quickly. The study was of a small number of patients, but the take away is that there may not be long term immunity after recovering from COVID-19. It looks like wearing facial coverings will need to continue for a long time including for those who have had COVID-19 and recovered. There is still a lot to learn about SARS-CoV-2.







To submit comment during meeting to be read during public comment email clerk@cityofberkeley.info and include item number







Sunday, June 21, 2020



Father’s Day







Monday, June 22, 2020



Police Review Commission – Use of Force Subcommittee, 5:30 pm



http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87489661585



Teleconference: 669.900.6833 Meeting ID: 874 8966 1585



Agenda: Continue draft of Use of Force BPD Policy 300







Berkeley City Council – Closed Session, Tuesday, 5:00 pm,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2020/06_June/City_Council__06-22-2020_-_Special_Closed_Meeting_Agenda.aspx



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82012177428



Teleconference: 669.900.9128 Meeting ID: 820 1217 7428



Agenda: Conference with Labor Negotiators, Employee Organizations, Berkeley Fire Fighters Assoc 1227, Berkeley Police Assoc, SEIU, Local 1021, Maintenance and Clerical, Chapters Berkeley Fire Fighters Assoc, Local 1227 I.A.F.F. / Berkeley Chief Fire Officiers Assoc, IBEW, Local 1245







Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Berkeley City Council – Special Meeting, 6:00 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81018378132

Teleconference: 669.900.9128 Meeting ID: 810 1837 8132

Agenda: 1 FY 2021 Budget Update, 2. FY 2020 2nd qtr Investment Report ended 12/31/2019, 3rd qtr Investment Report ended 3/31/2020

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Police Review Commission – Use of Force Subcommittee plans to meet prior to regular PRC meeting, check website for time and details after Monday,

Police Review Commission – Regular Meeting, 7 pm

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88343051512

Teleconference: 669.900.6833 Meeting ID: 883 4305 1512

Agenda: 8. Subcommittee Work, 9. Review of revisions to BPD Policy 300 Use of Force

Thursday, June 25, 2020

City Council Budget & Finance Committee, 10 am,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Budget___Finance.aspx

Agenda, Videoconference, and Teleconference information will be posted Monday, June 22.

Zoning Adjustment Board, 7 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/97644149865

Teleconference: 669.900.6833 Meeting ID: 976 4414 9865

2099 MLK JR Way – demolish existing 1-story auto service building, construct 62,419 sq ft 7-story, 69’ mixed use building with 72 dwellings (includes 5 very low income dwellings) 2448 sq ft retail, 12 parking spaces, 65 bicycle spaces, on consent

2590 Bancroft Way – demolish existing 2-story commercial building, construct 8-story mixed use building with 87 dwelling units (includes 5 very low income dwellings) 4345 sq ft commercial space, 2566 sq ft usable open space, 40 bicycle spaces, no vehicle parking spaces, on consent

1531 Summit – construct new 2393 sq ft 2-story single family dwelling average height 24’5” detached 2-car garage on vacant 7269 sq ft vacant lot,

1328 Oxford – alter 5400 sq ft residential parcel that is over density by constructing 2nd story 234 sq ft additions, add 4 dormers to existing roof resulting in 202 sq ft of habitable space in attic to existing 1405 sq ft 2-story single family dwelling, on consent,

2227 Carleton – alter 4500 sq ft residential parcel, construct 1435 sq ft major residential addition resulting in 3361 sq ft 2-story duplex, 25’6” average height, 28’-10” maximum height, making alterations within non-conforming east side and front yards and adding 5 bedrooms for total 8 bedrooms on parcel, on action - staff recommend approve,

Friday, June 26, 2020

Police Review Commission – Use of Force Subcommittee

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Check for time and logins during week, likely time 5 pm

Saturday, June 27, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Sunday, June 25, 2020

No City meetings or events found

June 30 Regular City Council meeting agenda: email comments to council@cityofberkeley.info

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87199785160

Teleconference: 669.900.9128 Meeting ID: 871 9978 5160

CONSENT: Items 1 – 11 Second Reading Vote, 13. Contract add $180,134 total $441,984 FY 2021-2025 for Animal Services Contract with City of Piedmont, 14. Add $30,000 and extend to June 30, 2021 total $120,000 with Townsend Public Affairs, Inc for ERMA, 15. Contract $214,848 July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021with Downtown Y for City employees, 17. Reaffirm Investment Policies, 18. FY2021 Appropriations Limit $284,280,447, 19. FY 2021 Tax Rate Fire Protection, Emergency Response and Preparedness (Measure GG), 20. Grant Agreement Amendment: Alameda County Coordinated Entry System (CES) Grant, 21. Mental Health Services Act Contract Amendment: Covenant House (YEAH), 22. Contract Amendments: Mental Health Services Act, Prevention and Early Intervention, 23. Contract Amendment with BOSS (Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency, 24. Reimbursement with City of San Jose and BPD for Training related to Internet Crimes Against Children, 25. Grant Applications Active Transportation Program Cycle 5, 26. Contract add $300,000 total $8,286,960 with Ghilotti Construction for Shattuck Reconfiguration and Pedestrian Safety Project, 27. FY 2021 Clean Stormwater Fee, 28. Support Congresswoman Barbara Lee’s legislation to establish a US Commission on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, 29. Resolution Urging State Legislature and Governor to explore new revenue generating options including additional tax on highest earning Californians, 30. Support AB-3256 Economic Recovery and Climate Resiliency Bond, 31. Support AB-2501 COVID-19 Homeowner, Tenant, Consumer relief, 32. Support ACA 5 to place statewide ballot to repeal Proposition 209 (1996) and allow C=State of CA to pursue minority equal opportunity and access initiatives, ACTION: 33. Amend One-Way Car Share Program: Electric Mopeds, Fees Deposits, 34. Amend Berkeley Election Reform Act (public election financing), 35. Charter Amendment to change Mayor and Councilmembers to Fulltime Status, 36. Ballot Measure to Create Climate Action Fund, 37. Amend Berkeley’s Minimum Wage Ordinance, impacting youth training programs, 38. Charter Amendment Ballot Initiative to repeal residency requirement for sworn members Berkeley Fire Dept, 39. Contract CycloMedia for GIS Infrastructure Asset Data, 40. FY 2021 Mid-Biennial Budget Update Adoption, 41. FY 2021 Annual Appropriations $521,674,251 (gross), $452,409,230 (net), 42. Borrowing of Funds and the Sale and Issuance of FY 2020-21 Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes, INFORMATION REPORTS: 43. Audit Report Wins National Recognition, 44. City Auditor FY 2021 Audit Plan

Public Hearings Scheduled

0 Euclid 7/7/2020

1449 Grizzly Peak 7/7/2020

1533 Berkeley Place 7/14/2020

Use Permits and the Appeal End Date

1348-50 Euclid 6/30/2020

1380 Hearst 6/23/2020

977 Keeler 6/25/2020

1346 Ordway 6/30/2020

2023-25 Shattuck 6/30/2020

1635 Tacoma 6/30/2020

2338 Telegraph 6/30/2020

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx

WORKSHOPS

July 21 – Crime report, Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update

Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Ohlone History and Culture (Special meeting)

Presentation from StopWaste on SB 1383

Systems Realignment

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

