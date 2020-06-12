Worth Noting:



The City libraries are still closed, Book-drops are open check link for services and answers to common questions https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/coronavirus







Monday – Agenda Committee 2:30 pm includes major proposals for the June 30 Regular City Council meeting item 26 from Cheryl Davila (author) and Ben Bartlett Declaration of Racism as a Public Emergency with actions, 29. From Droste,(author) Robinson and Kesarwani to reorganize the boards and commissions under City Departments and dissolve and/or combine so final number is greatly reduced



Monday and Wednesday - Police Review Commission Use of Force Subcommittee 5:30 pm



Tuesday – City Council starts at 2:30 pm budget, 5 pm Closed session, 6 pm Regular Session. The items carried over from June 9 are listed as A. – E.



Thursday – City Council Budget Committee 10 am



Design Review Communication 7 pm from Steve Finacom provides the basis for thoughtful elements of design for livability. https://www.cityofberkeley.info/uploadedFiles/Planning_and_Development/Level_3_-_Commissions/Design_Review_Committee/2020-06-10_DRC_Finacom%20Memo.pdf







Saturday, June 13, 2020



March for Black Lives Matter, 11 am - 2 pm, meet at Rockridge BART Station, Plan: 11 am program led by Oakland leaders, 12 noon march to Sproul Plaza, followed by program led by Berkeley leaders



Town Hall from the Mayor at 12 noon, Watch live at jessearreguin.com or since there is no live interchange with the public watch anytime on the Mayor’s YouTube site https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgXaP2idglejM_r7Iv7my6w







Sunday, June 14, 2020



No City meetings or events found







Monday, June 15, 2020



Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87314106547



Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 873 1410 6547



Agenda planning for June 30 Regular City Council meeting: CONSENT: 6. Reaffirm Investment Policies, 7. FY2021 Appropriations Limit $284,280,447, 8. Grant Agreement Amendment: Alameda County Coordinated Entry System (CES) Grant, 9. Mental Health Services Act Contract Amendment: Covenant House (YEAH), 10. Contract Amendments: Mental Health Services Act, Prevention and Early Intervention, 11. Contract Amendment with BOSS (Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency, 16. Support Congresswoman Barbara Lee’s legislation to establish a US Commission on Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation,

19. Support ACA 5 to place statewide ballot to repeal Proposition 209 (1996) and allow C=State of CA to pursue minority equal opportunity and access initiatives, ACTION: 20. Amend One-Way Car Share Program: Electric Mopeds, Fees Deposits, 21. Amend Berkeley Election Reform Act (public election financing), 21. FY 2021 Mid-Biennial Budget Update Adoption, 23. FY 2021 Annual Appropriations $521,674,251 (gross), $452,409,230 (net), 24. Borrowing of Funds and the Sale and Issuance of FY 2020-21 Tax and Revenue Anticipation Notes, 25. Resolution to Incorporate the Practice of 1 minute and 46 seconds of mindfulness into Council meetings to remember the loss of lives due to police violence, 26. Declare Racism as a Public Health Crisis, a Threat and Safety Issue in the City of Berkeley and commit to eliminate all socioeconomic barriers to health equity (see packet for description of measures and actions pages 117 - 136), 27. Ordinance: Public Right to Identify Officers, 28. Resolution: No Police Revolving Door, 29. Commission Reorganization for Post-Covid19 Budget Recovery (pages 151-164 in packet) 1. Reduce to 20 Commissions total (table created for weekly summary lists 42 boards, commissions and task forces) 2. Reorganize existing commissions within various departments to ensure no single department is responsible for more than 5 commissions, 3. Public Works oversees no more than 3 commissions, 4. Refer to City Manager

to agendize at next meeting to discuss commission in their purview, commission members should be notified and chairs should be invited to participate. Policy committee members are encouraged to consider renaming of some commissions to ensure all policy areas are addressed. (packet 258 pages)

Police Review Commission – Use of Force Policy Subcommittee, 5:30 pm,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81617389997

Teleconference: 669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 816 1738 9997

Agenda: Develop Use of Force Policy

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Berkeley City Council https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Special Council Meeting 2:30 pm

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85616992854

Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 856 1699 2854

Agenda: 1. FY 2021 Proposed Budget Update Public Hearing #2, ACTION: 2. FY 2020 Mid-Year Budget Update, 3. Amendments to General Fund Reserve Policy

Council Closed Session 5 pm

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88962338205

Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 889 6233 8205

Agenda: Conference with labor negotiators Employee organizations Berkeley Fire fighters, Berkeley Police Association, Service Employees International Union, Local 1021

Special Council Meeting 5:45 pm

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81458990553

Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 814 5899 0553

Agenda: Resolution Reviewing and Ratifying the Proclamation of Emergency Due to Spread of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness Caused by Novel (New) Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Regular Council Meeting 6 pm

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81458990553

Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 814 5899 0553

Agenda: CONSENT: 4. Appointment Liam Garland as Director of Public works, 5. Urgency Ordinance Declaring Fiscal Emergency in Response to Pandemic, 6. Contract $11,906 total $107,154 with Paw Fund for Spay Neuter Services, 7. Assessments Berkeley Tourism Business Improvement District, 8. Temporary Appropriations $50million for FY 2021,

Items 9 – 19 FY Tax Rate (9. $0.0125/ sq ft of improvements for funding procurements of disaster fire equipment - Measure Q, 10. Neighborhood Branch Library Improvements - Measure FF Nov 2008, 11. T1, 12. Measures G,S & I, 13. Library services $0.2272/sq ft dwelling units, $0.3435/sq ft industrial, commercial, institutional, 14. Business Licenses Large Non-profits $0.6659/sq ft improvements, 15. Measure O, 16. Measure M, 17. Maintenance Parks, City Trees, Landscaping $0.17.93/sq ft improvements, 18. Measure E Emergency Services for Severely Disabled $0.01699/sq ft improvements, 19. Emergency Medical Services Paramedics $0.0397/sq ft improvements, 20. Contract $106,428 with Kings View for Mental Health Reporting Services, 21. Grant Application $500,000 for state Local Early Action Planning (LEAP), 22. Contract $210,000 for 1600 new recycling carts and $3,850,384 for 1yr extension, total $4,060,474 with Ecology Center, Inc. for curbside recycling, 23. Referral to FY21 Budget Process: Housing Retention Program - $1,000,000 and Basic Needs Fund - $250,000, 24. Referral to CM lessons learned regarding organizational response to COVID-19, 25. Support Collaboration between US and Cuba in fighting COVID-19, ACTION: 26. Re-establish North Shattuck Business District, 27. Levy and Collection of FY 2021 Street Lighting Assessments, 28. RPP 2900 Block Lorina, 3100 Block Deakin, 29. ZAB Appeal 2650 Telegraph, A. Changes to BMC and City Policies with Respect to Local Emergency Declarations and First Amendment Curfews, B. Community Survey Results and Direction for Possible Ballot Measures, C. Charter Amendment to change Mayor and Councilmembers to Fulltime Status, D. Ballot Measure to Create Climate Action Fund, E. Amend Berkeley’s Minimum Wage Ordinance, impacting youth training programs, 30. Charter Amendment Ballot Initiative to repeal residency requirement for sworn members Berkeley Fire Dept, 31. Contract CycloMedia for GIS Infrastructure Asset Data, INFORMATION REPORTS: 32. Refunding General Obligation Bonds, 33. 2nd Qtr Investment Report (ended Dec 31 2019), 34. 3rd Qtr Investment Report (ended March 31, 2020),

Wednesday, June 17 2020

Police Review Commission – Use of Force Policy Subcommittee, 5:30 pm,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Check for Agenda, materials, Videoconference and Teleconference after Monday meeting

Thursday, June 18, 2020

City Council Budget & Finance Committee, 10 am,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Budget___Finance.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83187601060

Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 831 8760 1060

Agenda: 2. FY21 Budget Update, 3. Councilmember Budget Recommendations, 4. Homeless Services Report

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/

Agenda, videoconference and telephone codes not posted yet, use link to check after Monday

Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/91775256852

Teleconference: 669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 917 7525 6852

Agenda:

2590 Bancroft – demolish existing 2-story commercial building and construct 8-story mixed use building with 87 dwelling units (includes 5 very low income), 4490 sq ft commercial space, 2767 sq ft open space, 40 long-term bicycle spaces, 0 vehicle parking spaces

1367 University – construct 9273 sq ft 4-story 40-unit Group Living Accommodation (GLA) operating as a single-room occupancy (SRO) residential hotel on a vacant parcel

3000 San Pablo – demolish 2-story commercial building and construct 6-story mixed use building with 78 dwelling units (includes 7 very low income), 1248 sq ft commercial space, 2320 sq ft open space, 52 long-term bicycle spaces and 43 vehicle spaces

Communications: S Finacom Memo to DRC Design Implications of Pandemics and other regional and national crises

2000 Dwight Way @ Milvia – Use Permit referral to merge six parcels into one, demolish six existing non-residential buildings and construct 6-story, 124 unit senior housing facility (27 senior congregate housing units at 2nd floor, 97 dwelling units at 3rd – 6th floors and 46 parking spaces.

Fair Campaign Practices Commission & Open Government Commission, 7 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/

Teleconference: 1-213-279-1690, Access Code: 727864794

Agenda: 5. Changing start time to 6 pm for future meetings, 7. Approval of Public campaign financing certification applications, 8. Regulations defining a “minor violation” 10. Councilmember office budget relinquishments and grants to organizations.

Friday, June 19, 2020, Saturday - June 20, 2020 Sunday - June 21, 2020

No City meetings or events found yet

_____________________

Public Hearings Scheduled

2650 Telegraph 6/16/2020

0 Euclid 7/7/2020

1449 Grizzly Peak 7/7/2020

1533 Berkeley Place 7/14/2020

Use Permits and the Appeal End Date

1037 Creston 6/18/2020

1001 Dwight 6/16/2020

1348-50 Euclid 6/30/2020

1380 Hearst 6/23/2020

920 Heinz 6/16/2020

977 Keeler 6/25/2020

2139 Oregon 6/18/2020

1700 Seventh 6/16/2020

1500 Shattuck 6/16/2020

2129 Shattuck 6/16/2020

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx

___________________

WORKSHOPS

June 23 –, HOLD – Special Meeting on City Budget

July 21 – Crime report, Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update

Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Ohlone History and Culture (Special meeting)

Presentation from StopWaste on SB 1383

Systems Realighnment

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY

If you wish to stop receiving the Weekly Summary of City Meetings please forward the weekly summary you received to kellyhammargren@gmail.com,