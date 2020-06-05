America continues its downward slide pummeled by the Coronavirus, civil unrest and failed military adventures costing $trillions and sending thousands of Americans and foreign civilians to their early graves. Following his inept and anemic response to the deadly virus, President Trump is now threatening to use the US military to quell civil unrest in a desperate effort to prove his manhood. This is the same mean that dodged the Vietnam draft by claiming heel spears. Miraculously, they seem to have healed at the end of the war.

This is the same man who 31 years ago praised the Chinese military crackdown at Tiananmen Square, calling the students “vicious, and horrible. That shows you the power of strength.”

Trump now threatens to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act which would provide him unlimited powers to crush civil dissent, the bastion of our democracy.

He assured governors that under the leadership of Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, protestors would be crushed and commented the “National Guard crackdown in Minneapolis was a beautiful thing to watch.” This is a time when America has e more than 100,000 deaths and 50 million lost jobs. The death rate is three times Germany’s and the unemployment rate four times Germany’s. According to the Daily Beast, Trump was contemplating sending in tanks precipitating a possible civil war. It is time the American people raise their collective voices in November and scream “Mr. Trump you’re fired” and that would be beautiful!