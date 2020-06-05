Many years have passed but the theory has not changed. Love thy neighbor to get the best out of our shared human connection. War stirs fear and hatred; it cannot succeed as a method for turning neighbors into friends. Maybe we should begin to practice Gandhi’s method. Whenever he went into a troubled situation he listened deeply to everyone involved. He talked to those who were oppressed and he talked to the oppressors. He provided an example of what thoughtful listening was like. He understood each point of view before feeling his way to human justice in a tense situation. To everyone involved in the tense situation he provided the cooling example of open listening. Can we begin right from home and school by becoming open listeners?



“Listening deeply to a fellow human being I brought peace to the world.” M.Gandhi