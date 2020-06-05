Worth Noting:



The City of Berkeley has updated the Shelter-in-Place order increasing the requirement for facial coverings while reopening more services and business beginning June 8.



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/covid19-health-orders/#health-order-2020-08







Remember the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and the incidence of new infections in California hit a new high of 3600 new cases recorded June 5 [source www.worldometers.info]







At the same time California records a new high of new infections the State has slipped to 28th in the nation in number of tests per million population 56,653 behind Georgia 58,990, Minnesota 57,156, Iowa 57,386, South Dakota 59,483. Rhode Island leads the nation with 161,172 tests per million population.







Please wear facial coverings when out.







June 6 – June 14 – There are eight City Meetings, one town hall and the June 6 March to Bury Racism.



Monday - The first meeting of the Community Advisory Group on housing at Ashby and North Berkeley BART stations is Monday.

Tuesday - City Council Budget 10 am, 4 pm, 6 pm

Wednesday – Homeless Panel of Experts and Police Review Commission

Thursday – Disaster and Fire Safety Commission and Zoning Adjustment Board

June 16 City Council agenda follows calendar of City meetings

Saturday, June 6, 2020

Town Hall from the Mayor at 12 noon, Watch live at jessearreguin.com

Berkeley March to Bury Racism Funeral Procession, 3:30 - 5:30 pm, start at Malcolm X Elementary School 1731 Prince St – end at Civic Center approximately 1 mile, hosted by Ben Bartlett, Inga Bard, James Chang, Rigel Robinson,

https://www.facebook.com/events/1239422319756276

Sunday, June 7, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Monday, June 8, 2020

Ashby and North Berkeley BART Community Advisory Group (first meeting) 6 – 9 pm

Board members and information https://www.jessearreguin.com/bart/cag,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/bartplanning/

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/95585860581

Teleconference: 669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 955 8586 0581

Agenda: 2. Project Overview and Context, 3. CAG members, 4. CAG “How We Work Together,” 5. Development Considerations and Existing Conditions, 6. Public Comment

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

City Council Budget & Finance Committee, 10 am,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Budget___Finance.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02.zoom.us/j/85412353866

Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 854 1235 3866

Agenda: 2. FY 2021 Budget Update, 3. Councilmember Budget Recommendations, 4. Homeless Services Report.

Special Council Meeting, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8904765600

Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 890 4764 5600

Agenda: 1. PUBLIC HEARING #2 FY 2021 Budget Update, ACTION: 2. FY 2020 Mid-year update, 3. Presentation and discussion community survey results for possible ballot measures, 4. Charter Amendment (11/3/2020 Ballot Measure) to change status of Mayor and Council to Fulltime with fulltime salaries, 5. Ballot Measure to Create Climate Action Fund, 6. Proposed Amendment to Minimum Wage ordinance to reinstate minimum wage exemption for youth job training setting wage at $14.50 (packet 304 pages)

Special Council Meeting – ZAB Appeal, 6:00 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2020/06_June/City_Council__06-09-2020_-_Special_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8904765600

Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 890 4764 5600

Agenda: 1. ZAB Appeal 1155-1173 Hearst Ave

Wednesday, May 10, 2020

Homeless Services Panel of Experts, 6 – 8 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16852

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/99570526705?pwd=YkxPTDBwdjNBRFhrOVdBb3JjUjFCQT09

Teleconference: 669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 995 7052 6705 Password: 202527

One Tap mobile +16699006833,,99570526705# US (San Jose) 13462487799,,99570526705# US

No agenda posted https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Homeless_Services_Panel_of_Experts.aspx

Police Review Commission, 7 – 10 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83201402184

Teleconference: 669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 832 0140 2184

Agenda: 7. Subcommittee Work a. Use of Force, b. Standard of Proof, c. Lexipol Policies, 11. Closed Session - Consider whether to close case #2469 due to failure to timely issue notice of allegations

Thursday, June 11, 2020

Disaster and Fire Safety Commission, 7 – 9 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Disaster_and_Fire_Safety_Commission_Homepage.aspx

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/97910573100

Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 979 1057 3100

Agenda Action: 1. Recommendation to City Council on the Measure GG Tax Rate Adjustment

Zoning Adjustment Board, 7 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/zoningadjustmentsboard/

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/97239456243

Teleconference: 669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 972 3945 6243

2023-25 Shattuck – demolish remaining structure following fire and construct 7-story 73’5” mixed-use building with 48 dwellings (including 4 dwellings available to very low income) no parking 34 bicycle spaces, on consent

1635 Tacoma – enlarge existing 1531 sq ft 3-story single family dwelling with 77 sq ft addition average height 22’9” with non-conforming setback, on consent

2338 Telegraph – Eliminate a residential Hotel Room to create common kitchen and modify another Room to provide a replacement room, on consent

1346 Ordway – Appeal Zoning Officer’s approval of Administrative Use Permit to legalize additions on 4,480 sq ft lot with existing 1-story 1152 sq ft single family dwelling, 9 ft wood fence with14 ft hedge, legalize 128 sq ft 12’2” tall habitable accessory building, legalize 9 ft tall 5’ x 21’ trellis located 3” from south property line, locate front yard off-street parking space by modifying AUP and Variance requirements, recommend approve

Friday, June 12, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Saturday, June 13, 2020

Expect a Town Hall announcement from the Mayor at 12 noon, Watch live at jessearreguin.com

Since questions need to be submitted in advance by 9 am on Saturday using this form and there is no live interchange with the public watch anytime on the Mayor’s YouTube site or watch as it is live streamed on jessearreguin.com.

Sunday, June 14, 2020

No City meetings or events found

June 16 City Council Agenda - email comments to council@cityofberkeley.info

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2020/06_June/City_Council__06-16-2020_-_Regular_Meeting_Agenda.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81458990553

Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 814 5899 0553

Agenda CONSENT: 1. 2nd reading Lease for 235 University – YOONACO.Inc dba Hana Japan term 5 yr, 2. 2nd reading agreement Doubletree Hotel, 3. Adopt temporary City Council rules of procedure. 4. Appointment Liam Garland as Director of Public works, 5. Urgency Ordinance Declaring Fiscal Emergency in Response to Pandemic, 6. Contract $11,906 total $107,154 with Paw Fund for Spay Neuter Services, 7. Assessments Berkeley Tourism Business Improvement District, 8. Temporary Appropriations $50million for FY 2021,

Items 9 – 19 FY Tax Rate (9. $0.0125/ sq ft of improvements for funding procurements of disaster fire equipment - Measure Q, 10. Neighborhood Branch Library Improvements - Measure FF Nov 2008, 11. T1, 12. Measures G,S & I, 13. Library services $0.2272/sq ft dwelling units, $0.3435/sq ft industrial, commercial, institutional, 14. Business Licenses Large Non-profits $0.6659/sq ft improvements, 15. Measure O, 16. Measure M, 17. Maintenance Parks, City Trees, Landscaping $0.17.93/sq ft improvements, 18. Measure E Emergency Services for Severely Disabled $0.01699/sq ft improvements, 19. Emergency Medical Services Paramedics $0.0397/sq ft improvements, 20. Contract $106,428 with Kings View for Mental Health Reporting Services, 21. Grant Application $500,000 for state Local Early Action Planning (LEAP), 22. Contract $210,000 for 1600 new recycling carts and $3,850,384 for 1yr extension, total $4,060,474 with Ecology Center, Inc. for curbside recycling, 23. Referral to FY21 Budget Process: Housing Retention Program - $1,000,000 and Basic Needs Fund - $250,000, 24. Referral to CM lessons learned regarding organizational response to COVID-19, 25. Support Collaboration between US and Cuba in fighting COVID-19, ACTION: 26. Re-establish North Shattuck Business District, 27. Levy and Collection of FY 2021 Street Lighting Assessments, 28. RPP 2900 Block Lorina, 3100 Block Deakin, 29. ZAB Appeal 2650 Telegraph, 30. Charter Amendment Ballot Initiative to repeal residency requirement for sworn members Berkeley Fire Dept, 31. Contract CycloMedia for GIS Infrastructure Asset Data, INFORMATION REPORTS: 32. Refunding General Obligation Bonds, 33. 2nd Qtr Investment Report (ended Dec 31 2019), 34. 3rd Qtr Investment Report (ended March 31, 2020),

Public Hearings Scheduled

1155-73 Hearst 6/9/2020

2650 Telegraph 6/16/2020

0 Euclid 7/7/2020

1449 Grizzly Peak 7/7/2020

1533 Berkeley Place 7/14/2020

Use Permits and the Appeal End Date

1037 Creston 6/18/2020

1001 Dwight 6/16/2020

1380 Hearst 6/23/2020

920 Heinz 6/16/2020

977 Keeler 6/25/2020

2139 Oregon 6/18/2020

1700 Seventh 6/16/2020

1500 Shattuck 6/16/2020

1549 Shattuck 6/9/2020

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx

WORKSHOPS

June 23 –, HOLD – Special Meeting on City Budget

July 21 – Crime report, Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update

Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Ohlone History and Culture (Special meeting)

Presentation from StopWaste on SB 1383

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

