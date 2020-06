Join us for a Family Friendly March on Saturday, June 6th, 2020 @ 3:30 pm.



We will be marching in a New Orleans style funeral procession to bury Racial Terror once and for all! We will be honoring George Floyd and other victims of racial terror. #BlackLivesMatter



Where: Malcolm X Elementary school (1731 Prince St, Berkeley, California 94703) to MLK Civic Center Park (2151 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Berkeley, CA 94704).