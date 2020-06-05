



We are doing another couple of #blacklivesmatter #endwhitesilence ‘honk and wave’ actions to show solidarity with the black community, and our determination to banish the status quo.



Friday, June 5, 4 to 5pm, at the Ashby and Telegraph intersection in Berkeley



Monday, June 8, 4 to 5pm, at the Ashby and College intersection in Berkeley



Join us if you feel safe to do so. Bring signs, water and masks for a safe, socially distanced protest. Spread the word!



A person who came to the last one emailed this response to us “Your action has had such positive ripple effects for me and inspired me as well.” It feels great to join with others to stand up for justice and safe communities.



Maybe all those other things we want to happen in the world like tackling climate change and other social or economic change cannot happen without shifting the system that keeps our problems in place.



Hope to see you there!