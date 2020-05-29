Hi friends, neighbors and family,



A friend and I are doing a #blacklivesmatter #endwhitesilence ‘honk and wave’ at the corner of Ashby and College in Berkeley at 4pm today. Join us if you feel safe to do so. Bring signs, water and masks for a safe, socially distanced protest. Spread the word if it helps. We’ll do it for an hour or so.



Maybe all those other things you want to happen in the world like tackling climate change and social change cannot happen without changing the system that keeps our problems in place.



Hope to see you later!

