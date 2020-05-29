Worth Noting:



California has led the nation in new cases of COVID-19 for most of the last week. Today the total was 2,947 at GMT+0 (5pm PDT). Testing in California is increasing, but still sits at 25th in the nation when comparing test per million population. [source www.Worldometer.info] Please wear your masks when leaving home, this pandemic is not over.



Six scheduled meetings were found for the upcoming week. Key meetings:



Monday – The Agenda Committee meets at 2:30 pm to review and finalize the June 16 City Council agenda.



Tuesday – The City Council Regular meeting is at 6 pm with a number of important Action items including Budget updates, Ballot measure survey results and proposed ballot initiatives.



Thursday – The Budget committee meets at 10 am. The City Manager’s recommended budget for 2021 is expected to be available June 2, but check the website for updates during the week.



The Saturday noon Town Halls with the Mayor continue. Since questions need to be submitted in advance by 9 am on Saturday using this form and there is no live interchange with the public watch anytime on the Mayor’s YouTube site or watch as it is live streamed on jessearreguin.com. Video Updates from the Mayor on COVID-19 are on Mondays and Wednesdays and are posted on the Mayor’s YouTube page, the same site as the posted Town Halls. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgXaP2idglejM_r7Iv7my6w



Future



Berkeley City BART Community Advisory Board first meeting is June 8, 6 – 8 pm. Board members and information https://www.jessearreguin.com/bart/cag,



Web page for meetings and documents https://www.cityofberkeley.info/bartplanning/







Sunday, May 31, 2020



No City meetings or events found



Monday, June 1, 2020



Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87587441743



Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 875 8744 1743



Agenda planning for June 16 Regular City Council meeting, Proposed Agenda CONSENT: 2. Urgency Ordinance Declaring Fiscal Emergency in Response to Pandemic, 3. Contract $11,906 total $107,154 with Paw Fund for Spay Neuter Services, 4. Assessments Berkeley Tourism Business Improvement District, 5. Temporary Appropriations $50million for FY 2021, Items 6 – 16 FY Tax Rate (6. $0.0125/ sq ft of improvements for funding procurements of disaster fire equipment, 7. Neighborhood Branch Library Improvements Measure FF Nov 2008, 8. T1, 9. Measures G,S & I, 10. Library services $0.2272/sq ft dwelling units, $0.3435/sq ft industrial, commercial, institutional, 11. Business Licenses Large Non-profits $0.6659/sq ft improvements, 12. Measure O, 13. Measure M, 14. Maintenance Parks, City Trees, Landscaping $0.17.93/sq ft improvements, 15. Measure E Emergency Services for Severely Disabled $0.01699/sq ft improvements, 16. Emergency Medical Services Paramedics $0.0397/sq ft improvements, 17. Contract $106,428 with Kings View for Mental Health Reporting Services, 18. Grant Application $500,000 for state Local Early Action Planning (LEAP), 19. Contract $210,000 for 1600 new recycling carts and $3,850,384 for 1yr extension, total $4,060,474 with Ecology Center, Inc. for curbside recycling, ACTION: 20. Re-establish North Shattuck Business District, 21. Appeal 2650 Telegraph, 22. Levy and Collection of FY 2021 Street Lighting Assessments, 23/ RPP 2900 Block Lorina, 3100 Block Deakin, 24. Contract CycloMedia for GIS Infrastructure Asset Data, 25. Charter Amendment Ballot Initiative to repeal residency requirement for sworn members Berkeley Fire Dept, 26. Renaming Shattuck Ave “East”, 27.Referral FY 2021 Budget Housing Retention, 28. Referral to CM lessons learned regarding organizational response to COVID-19, 29. Support Collaboration between US and Cuba in fighting COVID-19, INFORMATION REPORTS: 30. Refunding General Obligation Bonds, 31. 2nd Qtr Investment Report (ended Dec 31 2019), 32. 3rd Qtr Investment Report (ended March 31, 2020), Referred Items for Review 8. Discussion Proposed Revisions to City Council Rules of Procedure, 9. Discussion Impact of COVID-19 on meetings, 10. UNFINISHED BUSINESS FOR SCHEDULING: Short-term Rental Ordinance, Kitchen Exhaust Fans, Navigable Cities Framework, Opt-Up Residential, Commercial and Municipal Accounts, Surveillance Technology Report, Public Right-of-Way Permits, (packet 158 pages)







Tuesday, June 2, 2020



Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board – Eviction/Sec 8/Foreclosure Committee, 3pm



http://www.cityofberkeley.info/rent/



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83103933920



Teleconference: 669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 831 0393 3920



Agenda: 5 possible action regarding proposals by contract providers







Berkeley City Council,



Special Closed Session, 4 pm Conference with Legal Counsel existing litigation



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/2020/06_June/City_Council__06-02-2020_-_Special_Closed_Meeting_Agenda.aspx







Regular Council Meeting, 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82518774480



Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 825 1877 4480



CONSENT: Contract add $37,046 total $249,653 with City of Albany for Animal Care Services FY 2021-2023, 2. Contract extend to 6/30/2021 & increase $20,400 total $121,600 with Koefran Industries to pick up and dispose of deceased animals for Berkeley Animal Care Services, 3. Ballot Measure Increasing City’s Appropriation Limit to Allow Expenditure of Tax Proceeds for FY 2021-2024, 4.add $127,947 total $303,527 (7/1/2016 – 6/30/2022) with Persimmony Electronic Case Management System for Software Licensing, Implementation and Maintenance for Online Electronic Case Management System 5. Contract $534,000 total $989,335 (7/1/2017 – 6/30/2025 with AMS.NET for Network Support and Maintenance, 6. Contracts June 15, 2020 – June 30, 2023 for on-call waterfront engineering, design, environmental permitting and construction for capital improvement projects, (1) Anchor QEA, LLC not to exceed $1 million, (2) COWI North America, In not to exceed $1 million, (3) Moffatt & Nichol not to exceed $1 million, (4) Transystems Co. not to exceed $1 million, 7. Reject all bids and negotiate in open market for Grove Park Field Renovation and Park Improvements Project, 8. Amend Capital Contribution Agreement with 200 Marina Blvd for Doubletree Hotel and assign to parent company Apollo Bright, LLC and change payment schedule to $3M due in June to $375,000 due in Oct 2020 and $2,675,000 due upon Council approval of Marina streets construction contract estimated Jan 2021, 9. Contract $1,011,006 includes $131,871 contingency with Alta Group, Inc for T1 Corp Yard Maintenance Building Upgrade at 1326 Allston and 201 University, 10. Contract $114,576 (7/1/2020-6/30/2023) with Urban Ore, Inc for Salvage Operations at City Transfer Station, 11. Berkeley Safe Open Air Dining, ACTION: A. Establish COVID-19 Business Damage Mitigation Fund, 12. FY 2021 Proposed Budget Update Public Hearing #2, B. FY 2020 Mid-Year Budget Update, 13. Presentation & Discussion Community Survey Results on possible Ballot measures, 14. Ballot Measure Charter Amendment to change Council and Mayor Status to full-time with FT salary, 15. Ballot Measure to Create a Climate Action Fund in response to Fossil Free Berkeley, 16. Contract extend by 1 year add $117,000 total $217,000 with Youth Spirit Artworks for Transition Age Youth Case management and Linkage Services and Tiny House Case Management, 17. Contract $782,715 15% contingency total $900,122 with ERA Construction for Strawberry Creek Park Play Area and Restroom Renovation Project, 18. Amend Berkeley’s Minimum Wage Ordinance to reinstate youth wages at $14.50/hr for youth training services for FY21, then increase annually per CPI, INFORMATION REPORTS: 20. Short Term Referral Process – Quarterly Update.





Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Board of Library Trustees, 6:30 pm

https://www.berkeleypubliclibrary.org/about/board-library-trustees

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86042306505

Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 860 4230 6505

Agenda CONSENT: II.B. Bibliotheca Contract add $97,044 total $1,419.963 and extend to June 30, 2023, ACTION: III.A. FY 2021 Tax Rate for Library Services $0.2272/sq ft dwelling units,

Thursday, June 4, 2020

City Council Budget & Finance Committee, 10 am,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Budget___Finance.aspx

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82645200001

Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 826 4520 0001

Agenda: 2. FY 2021 Budget Update, 3. Budget Recommendations from City Manager, 4. Amendments to General Fund Reserve Policy, 5. Marina Update, 6. Homeless Services Report,

Landmarks Preservation Commission, 7 – 11:30 pm

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/landmarkspreservationcommission/

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/96983403971

Teleconference: 669-900-96833, Meeting ID: 969 8340 3971

1120 Second Street - Structural Alteration

41 San Diego Road – Structural Alteration Permit for John Hinkel Park

2300 Ellsworth - Landmark or Structure of Merit

2328 Channing – Landmark or Structure of Merit

Friday, June 5, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Saturday, June 6, 2020

Expect a Town Hall announcement from the Mayor at 12 noon, Watch live at jessearreguin.com

Sunday, June 7, 2020

No City meetings or events found

_____________________

Public Hearings Scheduled

1155-73 Hearst 6/9/2020

2650 Telegraph 6/16/2020

0 Euclid 7/7/2020

1449 Grizzly Peak 7/7/2020

1533 Berkeley Place 7/14/2020

Use Permits and the Appeal End Date

1037 Creston 6/18/2020

1500 Shattuck 6/16/2020

1549 Shattuck 6/9/2020

1549 Shattuck 6/3/2020

2133 University (Acheson Commons – sign alteration) TBD

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

2224 Stuart 6/2/2020

(Link to review zoing applications in appeal period is broken and has been reported)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx

___________________

WORKSHOPS

June 23 –, HOLD – Special Meeting on City Budget

July 21 – Crime report, Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update

Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Ohlone History and Culture (Special meeting)

Presentation from StopWaste on SB 1383

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

This meeting list is also posted on the Sustainable Berkeley Coalition website.

http://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and in the Berkeley Daily Planet under activist’s calendar http://www.berkeleydailyplanet.com

When notices of meetings are found that are posted after Friday 5:00 pm they are added to the website schedule https://www.sustainableberkeleycoalition.com/whats-ahead.html and preceded by LATE ENTRY

