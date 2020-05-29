Another brutal murder by a white police officer captured in graphic footage the last moments of George Floyd’s life.

Floyd pleaded with the police officer, who pinned him to the ground with his leg against his neck.



“I can't breathe, don’t kill me” Three other police officers looked on refusing to intervene. The video went viral prompting hundreds of protesters to demand justice. The killing is reminiscent of so many black men killed by racist white cops most prominently, Eric Garner who was choked to death by a white police officer gasping for breath pleading “I can’t breathe 11 times before dying.

The crowd who witnessed Floyd’s killing was seething with anger, some carrying signs reading “I can’t breathe” and “jail killer KKKops” and chanting “prosecute the police”.

A group of riders from the Vital Kings, a black motorcyclist club based in St Paul, accompanied the protesters amplifying the sounds and demanding justice.

Onlookers dismissed the police narrative that Floyd was resisting arrest. The Minneapolis mayor, Jacob Frey, stated unequivocally “that the video showed that for five minutes we watched (in horror) as a white officer pressed his knee to the neck of a black man.”

The facts are unmistakable; Floyd was handcuffed and offered no threat to the arresting office. The officer who choked Floyd must be held fully accountable and the three other officers who failed to intervene must be charged as accomplices in his brutal murder.