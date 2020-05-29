This is the time to rethink our priorities and get ready to vote in the general election to vote for the candidate who will care for the wellbeing and safety of all American citizens, irrespective of their social status, skin color or cultural background.



It is very disturbing to note that there are many people who don't have basic human rights. They are living on the sidewalk or streets. Even under pandemic and other related health threats, their right to live with dignity, and have food clothing and shelter is ignored.



I also think that each one of us must have access to basic human rights—to have food, clothing and shelter. Under today's health crisis, we have come to know that people who don't have money, health insurance or ability to fight COVID-19 are dying unnoticed.

I am shocked to learn that during this life threatening disease, without any vaccine or medicine, our President has ordered the public to go back to work. We all know that this disease is new to the researchers and there is no tested and safe vaccine to be injected into people to build the immunity to fight this disease. People are dying across the nation. But I hear that due to lockdown and shelter in place, our economy is hurting.

Is money more important than human life? Let us find out from those who have lost their family members due to this disease.

People who have to go to work without any protective gear will not be able to protect themselves or curb the surge of spreading this disease. It is not wise to ignore the guidance from the medical research team.

I wonder why we don’t weigh scientific facts to save our citizens. Our Government and its members get all that they need to protect and keep themselves safe but the general public does not have the capabilities to do that. How many more deaths should it take to have our leaders change their way of thinking, to bring our economy back and make America rich again? I hope we all will keep this in mind to elect our leader in forthcoming election in November.

It is very important to have leaders who will think for others first before self.

I hope we all will use our wisdom to vote for a kind and thoughtful person to save our people and value lives.