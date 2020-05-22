The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Monday afternoon include:

The USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum is holding an online Memorial Day commemoration event Monday due to the museum's closure during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The commemoration includes videos of past Memorial Day ceremonies aboard the ship.

In Sonoma County, restaurants and other food facilities are now allowed to offer onsite sit-down meals - outdoors. That is one significant change in the Sonoma County Health Officer's public shelter-in-place order, which expands the list of Sonoma County businesses able to operate as part of the county's move into Stage Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom's reopening plan. The amended order went into effect after midnight Saturday morning.

While most neighborhood parks and recreation facilities in Berkeley remain closed, the city has reopened tennis and pickleball courts for singles play provided social distancing and other measures are used. The sports are now allowed under the revised shelter-in-place order issued May 18 and the city recreation department as of this weekend has begun taking online reservations for court time.

The Santa Cruz County Public Health Division is investigating four distinct clusters of COVID-19 coronavirus cases traced to family gatherings, county officials said. County public health workers have identified four separate clusters of COVID-19 transmission in the South County region, according to a statement from the Public Health Division. The investigations are still ongoing, but all known transmissions are associated with close contact between households during family gatherings.

As of Monday at 2 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 2,874 cases, 93 deaths (2,852 cases, 93 deaths on Saturday) Contra Costa County: 1,336 cases, 37 deaths (1,296 cases, 36 deaths on Saturday) Marin County: 403 cases, 14 deaths (369 cases, 14 deaths on Saturday) Monterey County: 371 cases, 8 deaths (371 cases, 8 deaths on Saturday) Napa County: 101 cases, 3 deaths (97 cases, 3 deaths on Saturday) San Francisco County: 2,386 cases, 40 deaths (2,350 cases, 40 deaths on Saturday) San Mateo County: 1,833 cases, 76 deaths (1,833 cases, 76 deaths on Saturday) Santa Clara County: 2,652 cases, 139 deaths (2,546 cases, 138 deaths on Saturday) Santa Cruz County: 200 cases, 2 deaths (192 cases, 2 deaths on Saturday) Solano County: 455 cases, 20 deaths (455 cases, 20 deaths on Saturday) Sonoma County: 500 cases, 4 deaths (467 cases, 4 deaths on Saturday) Statewide: 94,558 cases, 3,795 deaths (90,631 cases, 3,708 deaths on Saturday)

