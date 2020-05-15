Worth Noting and Responding with phone call or email:



There are six public meetings this coming week with three on Tuesday and three on Thursday.



Tuesday - Budget Committee - While the State of California projects a 22.3% drop in revenue for the 2020-2021 year, a $54.3 billion deficit, a 27.2% drop in sales tax revenue, 18% unemployment for the budget year and a peak of 24.5% unemployment, a drop in personal income tax revenue of 22.5%, https://laist.com/latest/post/20200514/california-budget-revision-and-coronavirus-updates-may-14-2020 , a drop in revenue from hospitality industry of 50%, a reduction in new building permits by 21%, an increase in costs responding to COVID-19, and it is all layered over drought and wild fires. The City of Berkeley asked departments to look at deferrals/budget adjustments of 10%, 12% and 15%. For the present the Council Budget Committee meets weekly, but despite a projected City revenue loss of $25.5 million the City Council Agenda items still point to contract commitments and expenditures that paint a significant rosier picture than what was presented by the Governor on May 14.







Thursday - Design Review is meeting with preliminary review of three projects.







The City Council Agenda for the May 26 meeting is available for comment (agenda follows daily calendar) and contains some mind-boggling items and agenda order. Take a look at items 18, 19, 20, 21 and 27. Item 18. $6.1 million on recyclable materials, items 19., 20., 21. total $10,193,714 in contracts to generate parking revenue through fees and fines and item 27. The Emergency Ordinance to enhance tenant protections during the pandemic is placed as the very last item on a long agenda. Will the Council even get to tenant protections.







The Saturday noon Town Halls with the Mayor continue. Since questions need to be submitted in advance by 9 am on Saturday using this form and there is no live interchange with the public watch anytime on the Mayor’s YouTube site or watch as it is live streamed on jessearreguin.com. Video Updates from the Mayor on COVID-19 are on Mondays and Wednesdays and are posted on the Mayor’s YouTube page, the same site as the posted Town Halls. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgXaP2idglejM_r7Iv7my6w

Sunday, May 17, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Monday, May 18, 2020

Malcolm X Day – City Holiday

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

City Council Budget & Finance Committee, 10 am,

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81724364707

Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 817 2436 4704

Agenda: 2. Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Update, 3. Budget Timeline Discussion, Unscheduled items 4. – 7. will not be discussed at this meeting 4. Open West Campus Pool and MLK Jr Pool for shower during COVID-19 Pandemic, 5. Housing Trust Fund Resources, 6. Homeless Services Report, 7. Review of Fiscal Policies, (packet 28 pages).

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Budget___Finance.aspx

Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm,

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81848404193

Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 818 4840 4193

Agenda planning for June 2 City Council Meeting, Proposed Agenda: CONSENT: Contract add $37,046 total $249,653 with City of Albany for Animal Care Services FY 2021-2023, 2. Contract extend to 6/30/2021 & increase $20,400 total $121,600 with Koefran Industries to pick up and dispose of deceased animals for Berkeley Animal Care Services, 3. Contract add $127,947 total $303,527 (7/1/2016 – 6/30/2022) with Persimmony Electronic Case Management System for Software Licensing, Implementation and Maintenance for Online Electronic Case Management System 4. Contract $534,000 total $989,335 (7/1/2017 – 6/30/2025 with AMS.NET for Network Support and Maintenance, 6. Reject all bids and negotiate in open market for Grove Park Field Renovation and Park Improvements Project, 7. AmendCapital Contribution Agreement with 200 Marina Blvd for Doubletree Hotel and assign to parent company Apollo Bright, LLC and change payment schedule to $3M due in June to $375,000 due in Oct 2020 and $2,675,000 due upon Council approval of Marina streets construction contract estimated Jan 2021, 8. Contract $1,011,006 includes $131,871 contingency with Alta Group, Inc for T1 Corp Yard Maintenance Building Upgrade at 1326 Allston and 201 University, 9. Contract $143,220 (7/1/2020-6/30/2023) with Urban Ore, Inc for Salvage Operations at City Transfer Station ACTION: 10. FY 2021 Proposed Budget Update Public Hearing #2, 11. Contract extend by 1 year add $117,000 total $217,000 with Youth Spirit Artworks for Transition Age Youth Case anagement and Linkage Services and Tiny House Case Management, 12. Ballot Measure Charter Amendment to change Council and Mayor Status to full-time with FT salary, 13. Ballot Measure to Create a Climate Action Fund in response to Fossil Free Berkeley, 14., Contract $782,715 15% contingency total $900,122 with ERA Construction for Strawberry Creek Park Play Area and Restroom Renovation Project, 15. Discussion potential Ballot Measures, 16. Ballot Measure Charter Amendment to repeal residency requirement for Sworn Member Berkeley Fire Department, 17. Ballot Measure Increasing City’s Appropriation Limit to Allow Expenditure of Tax Proceeds for FY 2021-2024, 18. Amend Berkeley’s Minimum Wage Ordinance to reinstate youth wages at $14.50/hr for youth training services for FY21, then increase annually per CPI, 19. Berkeley Safe Open Air Dining, INFORMATION REPORTS: 20. Short Term Referral Process – Quarterly Update. Referred Items for Review: 8. Discussion of Potential Revisions to Rules of Procedure and Order during declared Emergency Potential deadlines for Urgency and Time Critical Items (page 62 in packet), 9. Discussion Budget Referrals, 10. Discussion Regarding Impact of COVID-19 on Meetings of Legislative Bodies, Unfinished Business for Scheduling: 1. Short Term Rental Ordinance, 2. Kitchen Exhaust Fans, 3. Navigable Citties Framework for People with Disabilities, 4. Opt-up Residential, Commercial and Municipal accounts, 5. Surveillance Technology Report. (packet 212 pages)

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx

Berkeley City Council Special Meeting 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm,

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82159517663

Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 821 5951 7663

Instead of commenting via zoom or telephone, comments during the meeting may be emailed to clerk@cityofberkeley.info to be read during the meeting

Agenda: 1. Adoption of an Ordinance Amending Berkeley Municipal Code (Installation of Video and Telecommunications Systems) and Revised Guidelines for Issuance of Public Right of Way Permits. 2. Updating Berkeley Telecom Ordinances and BMC Codes

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

No City meetings found

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board, 7 – 11 pm,

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83890618495?pwd=cXlZWmJWaGZLaGhmZXhhUU1SVFp0dz09

Teleconference: 669-900-6833, Meeting ID: 838 9061 8495

Agenda Action Items: 1. Possible Ballot Measure recommendation to Council Revisions to Rent Stabilization and Eviction for Good Cause Ordinance, 2. Budget FY 2019-2020, 3. Letter Alameda Co Supervisors to amend Countywide Temporary Moratorium on Residential evictions, 4. Letter to UC urging preservation rent-controlled units at 1921 Walnut or replace on 1 for 1 permanently affordable units, 5. Approve staff recommendations requests for waivers of late registration penalties,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Rent_Stabilization_Board/Home/Agenda__RSB_2020_May_21.aspx

Design Review Committee, 7 – 10 pm

Videoconference: https://zoom.us/j/93856852865

Teleconference: 669-900-6833, Meeting ID 93856862865

2023 Shattuck - demolish remaining structure from fire and construct 73’5” mixed-use building with 48 dwellings (including 4 very low income) 1250 sq ft commercial space, no parking, storage for 34 bicycles, preliminary design review - majority recommendations

2099 MLK Jr Way @ Addison – demolish 1-story auto service and construct 69’ mixed-use building with 72 dwellings (including 5 to very low income) and 2448 sq ft ground floor retail, 12 parking spaces, storage for 38 bicycles in grade level garage, preliminary design review - majority recommendations

2795 San Pablo between Ward and Oregon – demolish 1-story single family residence and construct new 3-story, 4 unit residential building with 4 parking spaces, 470 sq ft open space, preliminary design review - majority recommendations

DRC June agenda SB 330 Projects - 1367 University and 3000 San Pablo – plans available

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/designreview/

Fair Campaign Practices Commission and Open Government Commission, 7 pm

Teleconference: 213.279.1690, access code: 567301053

Agenda: 6. Regulations “minor violation” for staff approval of public financing applications10. Lobbying registration and reporting process, 11. Councilmember office budget relinquishments and grants

http://www.cityofberkeley.info/FCPC/

Friday, May 22, 2020

No City meetings or events found

Saturday, May 23, 2020

Expect a Town Hall announcement from the Mayor at 12 noon, Watch live at jessearreguin.com

Sunday, May 24, 2020

No City meetings or events found

____________________

City Council May 26 meeting agenda is available for comment.

Email comments to council@cityofberkeley.info

Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84645708594

Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID:846 4570 8594

CONSENT: 1. FY 2020 Annual Appropriations Ordinance$47,770,093 (gross) and $42,815,104 (net), 2. 2nd reading Dorothy Day License Agreement for services at Veterans Memorial Building and Old City Hall, 4. Resolution designating City Manager as Authorized Agent for COVID-19 Relief Funds, 5. Resolution for FY 2021 to levy an annual assessment for the Downtown Berkeley Property Based Business Improvement District and 6. Levy Assessment Telegraph Property Based Business Improvement District, 7. Notice of Appropriations Limit for FY 2021, 8. Amend Contract add $603,874 total $960,874 and extend for 1 year with Berkeley Food & Housing for Berkeley Food and Housing Project, Berkeley Mental Health, Flexible Spending Programs and Russell Street Residence, 9. Contract $56,000 7/1/2020-6/30/2021 with Bay Area Community Resources for placement of AmeriCorps Members, 10. Resolution Accept Grant from Alameda Co of $32,080 for FY 2021 for Public Health Infrastructure Program, 11. Resolution Accept Alameda Co Grants for FY 2021, Foster Care $93,187, BHS and Berkeley Tech Academy $178,778, School Linked Health Services $193,175 and Tobacco Prevention $193,175, 12. Resolution Accept Grant from State of CA for FY 2021 for Tuberculosis Program $14,000, 13. Contract $436,000 6/1/2020 – 6/30/2023 with Software AG, Inc for software, maintenance and professional services for Data Integration Middleware Platform webMethods, 14. Amend Contract add $95,451 total $399,411 9/14/2016-6/30/2022 with Geographic Technologies Group for Geographic Information system (GIS) Master Plan, 15. Accept Cash Donation $74,266 for Tuolumne Camp Shade structure, 16. Lease 235 University with Hana Japan for 5 years, 17. Set Public Hearing for 6/16/2020 Street Lighting Assessments, 18. Amend Contract add $2,100,000 total $6,100,000 with Community Conservation Centers, Inc for Processing and Marketing Services of Recyclable Materials, 19. Amend Contract add $111,150 total $1,335,257 with SKIDATA for Parking Access and Revenue Control System Maintenance Services and Warranties, 20. Amend Contract add $1,513,540 total $7,033,457 thru 6/30/2022 with IPS Group for Parking Meter Operations to provide parking meters, replacement parts and support services, 21. Amend Contract add $175,000 total $1,825,000 with Portable Computer Systems dba PCS Mobile for Automated License Plate Reader Equipment, ACTION: 22. Electric Bike Franchise Agreement, 23. Contract $187,401 (5/15/2020 – 6/30/2022) with CycloMedia Technology for Geographic Information System Infrastructure Asset Data Acquisition, 24. a, FY 2021 Proposed Budget Update, b. 2020 mid-year Budget Update, 25. Establish COVID-19 Business Damage Mitigation Fund (related to vandalism of business closed due to pandemic), 26. Support Global Ceasefire during COVID-19 Pandemic, 27. Urgency Ordinance – COVID-19 Emergency Response Ordinance to Amend BMC13.110Title 13 to enhance emergency Tenant protections consistent with recently adopted County Laws, INFORMATION REPORTS: 28. FY 2019 4th Qtr Investment Report, 29. FY 2020 1st Qtr Investment Report ended 9/30/2019,

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx

________________________

Use Appeals

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) - 6/9/2020

0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir (denial of 4G telecom facility) - 7/7/2020

1449 Grizzly Peak Blvd (single family dwelling) – 7/7/2020

2650 Telegraph (construct new mixed-use building) – 7/7/2020

1533 Beverly (single family dwelling) - 7/14/2020 2020

2133 University (Acheson Commons – sign alteration) TBD

Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline

1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled

Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period

1411 Allston 5/19/2020

1711 Allston 5/28/2020

1042 Ashby 5/19/2020

2417 Browning 5/28/2020

2945 College 5/26/2020

933 Creston 5/26/2020

2224 Stuart 6/2/2020

2252 Summer 5/21/2020

2539 Telegraph 5/21/2020

611 Vistamount 5/28/2020

2870 Webster 5/21/2020

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx

LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx

___________________

WORKSHOPS

June 23 – Special Meeting on City Budget

July 21 – Crime Report, Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update,

Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities

Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry

Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations

Cannabis Health Considerations

Vision 2050

Ohlone History and Culture (special meeting)

Presentation from StopWaste on SB1383

Systems Realignment

_____________________

To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to

https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx

To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to

https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/

_____________________

