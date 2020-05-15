The Berkeley City Council can't quite turn the crank on housing poor people still living in tents during the coronavirus pandemic. But they're hot on the case of solving the difficulties of wealthy diners tired of their own kitchens and cooking.



"Berkeley Safe Open Air Dining" proposed for the June 2, 2020 Action Calendar would "identify locations throughout Berkeley, including but not limited to wide sidewalks, street medians, building curtilages, surface lots, public parking areas, and parks, for the placement of tables and chairs to be used for open air dining..." This will all be arranged on behalf of the same publicly funded lobbying groups that bent themselves into pretzels and violated campaign finance laws to try to criminalize sitting on a chair or a milk carton if you're poor.

And that's not all. The City Manager is supposed to "consider pursuing the procurement of such tables and chairs via public grants and/or philanthropic sources." Reach deep into your pockets, boys and girls, and help wealthy diners sit at brand-new, publicly-funded tables and chairs - because we 're all in this together.

Unless they decide to discriminate against those who can't pay, surely all of us are equally entitled to sit on public chairs in these special public places whether or not we're interested in a menu. Others may simply be confused as to why these tables and chairs wouldn't have to be governed by the special hours and time and space limitations which the Berkeley City Council passed to make life tough for poor people with more than three square feet of belongings.

Just remember what it's all really for. There's a certain class of diners in Berkeley that just doesn't get enough of a sense of entitlement from take-out. They need to watch cooks, servers, and wait staff put their lives on the line in close, hot kitchens not designed for use during a pandemic to really feel special. And no worries; they have lots of practice doing it in full view of people living in tents.

