Monday: 2 pm is the Agenda and Rules Committee and the proposed agenda for May 26. The list of consent items contains the usual list of new contracts and amendments to existing contracts and several are worth attention. Item 16 adds $2.1 million total $6.1 million on recycling. Items 17, 18, and 19 relate to Parking for a total of $10,193,704. A mind-boggling amount to generate parking tickets even with some contracts over more than 1 year. The license plate reader contract which was controversial to begin with is amended to add $175,000 total $1,825,000. The General Fund Revenues lists the usual income from Parking Fines as around $6.2 million/year with an anticipated drop of about 40% for 2020.



Critical to tenant security in the proposed agenda is item 24 the Urgency Item to protect tenants from evictions during the pandemic and for 90 days after the pandemic emergency is declared over.







Tuesday: 6 pm is the City Council Regular Meeting. Item 24 is the proposed mid-year budget update. The vote on the budget will be in June.







The Saturday noon Town Halls with the Mayor continue. Since questions need to be submitted in advance by 9 am on Saturday using this form and there is no live interchange with the public watch anytime on the Mayor’s YouTube site or watch as it is live streamed on jessearreguin.com. Video Updates from the Mayor on COVID-19 are on Mondays and Wednesdays and are posted on the Mayor’s YouTube page, the same site as the posted Town Halls. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgXaP2idglejM_r7Iv7my6w







Sunday, May 10, 2020



Monday, May 11, 2020



City Council Budget & Finance Committee, 10 am,



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85761580384



Teleconference: 669-900-9128, Meeting ID: 857 61580384



Agenda: 2. Auditor Recommendation to Determine Purpose, Time Frame, and Amount before Using Reserves, 3. Budget Timeline, 4. Center Street Parking Revenue Bonds, 5. Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Update, 6. Open West Campus Pool and MLK Jr. Pool (King Pool) for community shower program, 7. Housing Trust Fund Resources – Balance 3/3/2020 $6,704,128, 8. Homeless Services Report, 9. Review of Council’s Fiscal Policies. (Agenda packet 60 pages)



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Budget___Finance.aspx



Agenda and Rules Committee, 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm



Videoconference: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89665366733



Teleconference: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 896 6536 6733, 6. Amend Contract add $603,874 and extend for 1 year total $960,874 with Berkeley Food & Housing for Berkeley Food and Housing Project, Berkeley Mental Health, Flexible Spending Programs and Russell Street Residence, 11. Contract $436,000 6/1/2020 – 6/30/2023 with Software AG, Inc for software, maintenance and professional services for Data Integration Middleware Platform webMethods, 12. Amend Contract add $95,451 total $399,411 9/14/2016-6/30/2022 with Geographic Technologies Group for Geographic Information system (GIS) Master Plan, 14. Lease 235 University with Hana Japan for 5 years, 16. Amend Contract add $2,100,000 total $6,100,000 with Community Conservation Centers, Inc for Processing and Marketing Services of Recyclable Materials, 17. Amend Contract add $111,150 total $1,335,257 with SKIDATA for Parking Access and Revenue Control System Maintenance Services and Warranties, 18. Amend Contract add $1,513,540 total $7,033,457 thru 6/30/2022 with IPS Group for Parking Meter Operations to provide parking meters, replacement parts and support services, 19. Amend Contract add $175,000 total $1,825,000 with Portable Computer Systems dba PCS Mobile for Automated License Plate Reader Equipment, ACTION: 20. Electric Bike Franchise Agreement, 21. Public Hearing #2 FY 2021 Proposed Budget Update, 22. Establish COVID-19 Business Damage Mitigation Fund (related to vandalism of business closed due to pandemic), 23. Support Global Ceasefire during COVID-19 Pandemic, 24. Urgency Ordinance – COVID-19 Emergency Response Ordinance to Amend BMC13.110Title 13 to enhance emergency Tenant protections consistent with recently adopted County Laws,



(Packet 207 pages)



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/Policy_Committee__Agenda___Rules.aspx



Tuesday, May 12, 2020



Berkeley City Council



Videoconference https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85809429003 or



Teleconference 669-900-9128 meeting ID 858 0942 9003,



Special Closed Session, 4 pm, Agenda: Conference with Labor Negotiators,



Regular Session, 6 pm, CONSENT: 2. A=FY 2020 Annual Appropriations $47,602,843 (gross) $42,647,016 (net), 3. Formal Bid and RFP various funds $729,806, 46. Dorothy Day House License Agreements – Veterans Memorial Building and Old City Hall, 7. Contract $187,401 with CycloMedia Technology, Inc. for Geographic Information System Infrastructure Asset Data Acquisition, 8. Contract $727,821 with Integration Partners for Avaya Upgrade, Support and Maintenance, July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2024, 10.Amend and extend contract to June 30, 2023 add $31,500 total $81,167 with 3T Equipment Co, Inc, for Maintenance of Pipeline Observation System Management (POSM) Software, 11. Contract $900,122 (includes 15% contingency $117,407) with ERA Construction, Inc. for Strawberry Creek Park Play Area and Restroom Renovation Project, 12. Contract $1,969,056 (includes 10% contingency $179,005) with Suarez and Munoz Construction, Inc. for San Pablo Park Playground and Tennis Court Renovation Project, 13. Contract $200,000 term 5 years with BMI Imaging for Data Conversion Services for Berkeley Police Dept. Systems, 14. Contract $4,598,942 (includes 15% contingency) with Bay Cities Paving & Grading, Inc. for Measure T1 Street Improvements & Green Infrastructure, 15. Amend and extend contract to Dec 31, 2022 add $200,000 total $1,200,000 with AECOM USA, Inc for On-Call Traffic Engineering Services for Design and Construction for Ashby-San Pablo Intersection Improvements Project, 16. Amend contract add $338,000 total $862,900 with SCS Engineers and SCS Field Services for Cesar Chavez (Park) Landfill Post-Closure Maintenance and Monitoring, ACTION: 23. Public Hearing Mental Health Clinic Charges, 24. a. FY 2021 Proposed Budget Update, b. FY 2020 Mid-year Budget Update, 25. Surveillance Technology and Acquisition Report and Surveillance Use Policy for Automatic License Plate Readers. (Follows proposed agenda review) Discussion and Direction Regarding Impact of COVID-19,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx



Wednesday, May 13 2020



Police Review Commission, 7 – 10 pm,



Videoconference https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84784915028 or



Teleconference 669-900-9128 meeting ID 847 8491 5028,



Agenda: 3. PRC Officer’s Report, Closed Session Consider whether to accept two late filed complaints 4. Complaint #2469, 5. Complaint #2470.



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Commissions/Commissions__Police_Review_Commission_Homepage.aspx



Thursday, May 14, 2020 and Friday, May 15, 2020



Saturday, May 16, 2020



Expect a Town Hall announcement from the Mayor, no announcements yet,



Sunday, May 17, 2020



Use Appeals



1533 Beverly (single family dwelling) - July 14, 2020



0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir - June 9, 2020



Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline



1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled



Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period



1411 Allston 5/19/2020



1711 Allston 5/28/2020



1042 Ashby 5/19/2020



2417 Browning 5/28/2020



2945 College 5/26/2020



933 Creston 5/26/2020



1500 Fifth Street 5/14/2020



2417 Grant 5/12/2020



2246 San Pablo 5/14/2020



1224 Sixth 5/14/2020



2252 Summer 5/21/2020



2539 Telegraph 5/21/2020



611 Vistamount 5/28/2020



2870 Webster 5/21/2020



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx



LPC NOD 2043 Lincoln – 5/12/2020



LPC NOD 2133 University – 5/12/2020



LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx



WORKSHOPS



June 23 – Special Meeting on City Budget



July 21 – Crime Report, Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update,



Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities



Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry







Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations



Cannabis Health Considerations



Vision 2050



Ohlone History and Culture (special meeting)



Presentation from StopWaste on SB1383



Systems Realignment



_____________________







