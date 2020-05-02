The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday afternoon include:

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Walnut Creek City Council at its Tuesday meeting approved $6.5 million in spending cuts and moved to use $3.6 million in reserve funds to close a projected $10 million budget gap for the fiscal year that ends June 30.

The city of San Francisco is increasing the number of staffed Pit Stop public toilets open at all hours in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor London Breed announced Tuesday. Eighteen already existing Pit Stop toilets will now operate 24-hours-a-day, bringing the total number of staffed 24-hour staffed Pit Stop toilets to 49, according to city officials.

Contra Costa Health Services announced Wednesday that an inmate at the Martinez Detention Facility has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. The patient tested positive Tuesday while Contra Costa Health Services workers were conducting proactive, asymptomatic testing of inmates at the facility. The person, who is in stable condition, has since been placed in isolation to receive care from the county's doctors and nurses.

The property tax deadline for San Francisco residents has been extended to May 15 and City Hall, which has been closed to the public per the stay-home order, will reopen for in-person payments for three days. The new deadline for San Francisco residents is the second and final extension, according to the office of Treasurer Jose Cisneros . As of Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases in the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 1,863 cases, 66 deaths (1,809 cases, 66 deaths on Tuesday)

Contra Costa County: 985 cases, 29 deaths (969 cases, 29 deaths on Tuesday)

Marin County: 243 cases, 14 deaths (241 cases, 13 deaths on Tuesday)

Monterey County: 241 cases, 6 deaths (235 cases, 6 deaths on Tuesday)

Napa County: 78 cases, 2 deaths (75 cases, 2 deaths on Tuesday)

San Francisco County: 1,754 cases, 31 deaths (1,728 cases, 31 deaths on Tuesday)

San Mateo County: 1,341 cases, 56 deaths (1,315 cases, 56 deaths on Tuesday)

Santa Clara County: 2,268 cases, 126 deaths (2,255 cases, 121 deaths on Tuesday)

Santa Cruz County: 138 cases, 2 deaths (138 cases, 2 deaths on Tuesday)

Solano County: 325 cases, 6 deaths (320 cases, 6 deaths on Tuesday)

Sonoma County: 272 cases, 3 deaths (261 cases, 3 deaths on Tuesday)

Statewide: 58,815 cases, 2,412 deaths (56,212 cases, 2,317 deaths on Tuesday)