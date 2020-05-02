Worth Noting:



There is no City Council meeting in the coming week, however, the City Council Budget & Finance Committee will be meeting Monday and plan to meet weekly to assess the projected changes in City revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently the projected drop in City revenue due to the pandemic is $25,500,000 (12.6%).



The May 12 City Council meeting agenda is available for review and comment and item 24 in the agenda includes budget updates.



At the April 27 Budget & Finance Committee there was discussion of needing to re-evaluate expenditures, but so far this does not seem to have much impact on Council decision making except to postpone amending the contract with Youth Spirit Artworks to provide case management to move homeless youth into transition Tiny Home housing and to postpone until June the final decision on the ballot initiative to make Mayor and City Council positions fulltime.



The Saturday noon Town Halls with the Mayor continue. Since questions need to be submitted in advance by 9 am on Saturday using this form and there is no live interchange with the public watch anytime on the Mayor’s YouTube site or watch as it is live streamed on jessearreguin.com.



Video Updates from the Mayor on COVID-19 are on Mondays and Wednesdays and are posted on the Mayor’s YouTube page, the same site as the posted Town Halls. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgXaP2idglejM_r7Iv7my6w



All City meetings and events are either by videoconference or teleconference.







Sunday, May 3, 2020



No City meetings or events found



Monday, May 4, 2020



City Council Budget & Finance Committee, 10 am,



Videoconference https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83737566663 or



Teleconference 669-900-9128 meeting ID 837 3756 6663, Agenda: 2. FY2021 Budget Update, 3. Strategic Plan Quarterly Report, 4. Proposed Budget & Finance Committee Priorities, 5. Measure P Revenues and Allocations, 6. Open West Campus Pool and MLK Jr Pool to implement City of Berkeley Shower Program – financial implications $270,100, 7. Housing Trust Fund Resources, 8. Homeless Services Report, Review of Council’s Fiscal Policies, (Packet 144 pages)



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/Home/Policy_Committee__Budget___Finance.aspx



Tuesday, May 5, 2020



No City meetings or events found



Wednesday, May 6, 2020



Public Financing Program/BERA Seminar, 6 – 7:30 pm,



Videoconference https://zoom.us/j/91717917378 Meeting ID: 917 1791 7378 Password 943191,



Agenda: Informational seminar on Berkeley Election Reform Act (BERA) and public financing. Seminar to cover public financing, contributions and expenditures, requests for matching funds, disbursement of funds and what to do after the election. Candidates and committee officers are encouraged to attend.



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/CalendarEventMain.aspx?calendarEventID=16821



Thursday, May 7, 2020



COVID-19 & Black Communities: Crisis, Opportunity and Prescriptions for Change, 3 – 4:30 pm PDT, Sponsored by Center for Urban and Racial Equity, Panel discussion, Register: https://bit.ly/COVIDBLK for more information



https://urbanandracialequity.org/event/covid-19-black-communities-crisis-opportunity-and-prescriptions-for-change/



Friday, May 8, 2020



No City meetings or events found



Saturday, May 9, 2020



Expect a Town Hall announcement from the Mayor, no announcements yet,



Sunday, May 10, 2020



No City meetings or events found



_____________________







May 12 City Council meeting agenda available for comment, email council@cityofberkeley.info



Videoconference https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85809429003 or



Teleconference 669-900-9128 meeting ID 858 0942 9003,



CONSENT: 1. Citizens Redistricting Commission – 2nd reading of ordinance, 2. A=FY 2020 Annual Appropriations $47,602,843 (gross) $42,647,016 (net), 3. Formal Bid and RFP various funds $729,806, 4. Revenue Grant Agreements – to submit grant agreements (1. CHDP $352,000 FY 2021, 2. MCAH $336,000 FY 2021, 3. Tobacco Trust $300,000 FY 2021, 4. Immunizations $42,204 FY 2021, 5. Public Health Emergency Preparedness COVID-19 $401,462, March 4, 2020 – March 15, 2021, 7. Infectious Disease Prevention $210,468 Feb 1, 2020 – June 30, 2023), 5. Revenue Grant Agreements – grant application funding support from Essential Access Health to Conduct Public Health Services, 6. Dorothy Day House License Agreements – Veterans Memorial Building and Old City Hall, 7. Contract $187,401 with CycloMedia Technology, Inc. for Geographic Information System Infrastructure Asset Data Acquisition, 8. Contract $727,821 with Integration Partners for Avaya Upgrade, Support and Maintenance, July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2024, 9. Removed by City Manager - Amend Contract add $30,000 total $117,175 with Santalynda Marrero DBA SMconsulting for Professional Consulting (coaching) Services, 10.Amend and extend contract to June 30, 2023 add $31,500 total $81,167 with 3T Equipment Co, Inc, for Maintenance of Pipeline Observation System Management (POSM) Software, 11. Contract $900,122 (includes 15% contingency $117,407) with ERA Construction, Inc. for Strawberry Creek Park Play Area and Restroom Renovation Project, 12. Contract $1,969,056 (includes 10% contingency $179,005) with Suarez and Munoz Construction, Inc. for San Pablo Park Playground and Tennis Court Renovation Project, 13. Contract $200,000 term 5 years with BMI Imaging for Data Conversion Services for Berkeley Police Dept. Systems, 14. Contract $4,598,942 (includes 15% contingency) with Bay Cities Paving & Grading, Inc. for Measure T1 Street Improvements & Green Infrastructure, 15. Amend and extend contract to Dec 31, 2022 add $200,000 total $1,200,000 with AECOM USA, Inc for On-Call Traffic Engineering Services for Design and Construction for Ashby-San Pablo Intersection Improvements Project, 16. Amend contract add $338,000 total $862,900 with SCS Engineers and SCS Field Services for Cesar Chavez (Park) Landfill Post-Closure Maintenance and Monitoring, 17. Navigating Impact COVID-19 Pandemic on City Finances (from Auditor) , 18. Repeal SB 872 – call to State Legislature to overturn SB 872 prohibiting new taxes on Sugar Sweetened Beverages. 19. Support CA Farmworker COVID-19 Relief Legislation, 20. Berkeley Juneteenth, 21. Board of Library Trustees reappoint John Selawsky, 22. Budget Referral Telegraph Shared Streets refer $500,000 to FY2021-2022, ACTION: 23. Public Hearing Mental Health Clinic Charges, 24. a. FY 2021 Proposed Budget Update, b. FY 2020 Mid-year Budget Update, 25. Surveillance Technology and Acquisition Report and Surveillance Use Policy for Automatic License Plate Readers. (Follows proposed agenda review) Discussion and Direction Regarding Impact of COVID-19,



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Agenda_Index.aspx











Use Appeals



1533 Beverly (single family dwelling) - July 14, 2020



0 Euclid – Berryman Reservoir - June 9, 2020



Remanded to ZAB or LPC With 90-Day Deadline



1155-73 Hearst (develop 2 parcels) – referred back to City Council – to be scheduled



Notice of Decision (NOD) With End of Appeal Period



1411 Allston 5/19/2020



1042 Ashby 5/19/2020



2715 Belrose 5/5/2020



1500 Fifth Street 5/14/2020



2417 Grant 5/12/2020



1205 Parker 5/5/2020



2252 Summer 5/21/2020



2870 Webster 5/21/2020



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/planning_and_development/land_use_division/current_zoning_applications_in_appeal_period.aspx



LPC NOD 2043 Lincoln – 5/12/2020



LPC NOD 2133 University – 5/12/2020



LINK to Current Zoning Applications https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Planning_and_Development/Land_Use_Division/Current_Zoning_Applications.aspx



___________________







WORKSHOPS



June 23 – Budget



July 21 – Crime Report, Climate Action Plan/Resiliency Update,



Sept 29 – Digital Strategic Plan/FUND$ Replacement Website Update, Zero Waste Priorities



Oct 20 – Update Berkeley’s 2020 Vision, BMASP/Berkeley Pier-WETA Ferry







Unscheduled Workshops/Presentations



Cannabis Health Considerations



Vision 2050



Ohlone History and Culture (special meeting)



Presentation from StopWaste on SB1383



Systems Realignment



_____________________







To Check For Regional Meetings with Berkeley Council Appointees go to



https://www.cityofberkeley.info/Clerk/City_Council/City_Council__Committee_and_Regional_Body_Appointees.aspx







To check for Berkeley Unified School District Board Meetings go to



https://www.berkeleyschools.net/schoolboard/board-meeting-information/





_____________________

