The Ashby BART station in Berkeley has resumed normal service Tuesday morning after closing because of a report of a suspicious package, according to the transit agency.

BART issued an advisory at 7:14 a.m. about the police activity, which BART spokesman Chris Filippi said was related to the suspicious package report. Trains were going through the Ashby station without stopping, and Alameda-Contra Costa Transit buses were taking riders along the train route between the Downtown Berkeley and MacArthur BART stations during the closure, Filippi said.

As of shortly after 7:40 a.m., the station had reopened and normal service was resuming along the line, according to BART.

