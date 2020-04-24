Bay Area Community Services (BACS) was named directly the “Public Comment” posted in the Daily Planet on April 19, (“ BACS Group Housing Not Complying with COVID-19 Rules “), so I want to address its inaccuracies.



Most importantly to address, BACS does not own or operate the house referenced in the Daily Planet’s Public Comment post. Our agency has no jurisdiction over that house, and no ability to dictate how private landlords operate. Our only recourse is to do whatever possible to help each individual we work with.

Beyond that, BACS is a non-profit that started in the Bay Area in 1953, and we have provided behavioral health, housing and homelessness, and criminal justice programs. We are extremely dedicated to the community. It’s important to understand who BACS is, how we work, and our track record.

We welcome input and suggestions from our residents and the public on matters of ethics, policy and privacy, and we fully disclose our finances. You can learn more here. We hope to educate community members on how the housing system of care works, because misunderstandings only serve to deepen confusion and mistrust, and prevent ongoing solutions.